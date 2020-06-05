To advance to Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s five-phase Restore Illinois plan three weeks from now, regions will have to hit the same metrics that they did to move on to Phase 3 last week.
So far, so good for the central region, which includes Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt and Vermilion counties.
Here’s an update at how the central and the three other regions are faring in the three metrics, according to Illinois Department of Public Health data:
1. At or under a 20 percent positivity rate and increasing no more than 10 percentage points over a 14-day period.
The central region has a best-in-the-state 2.0 percent positive rate, compared to 4 percent for the southern, 6 percent for the north-central and 11 percent for the northeast.
The central’s positivity change for the past 14 days is minus 2 percent.
2. No overall increase (i.e. stability or decrease) in hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illness for 28 days.
Three of the state’s four regions appear well on their way to meeting this standard — the northeast is down 71 percent, the southern down 36 percent, the central down 35 percent and the north-central down 5 percent.
3. Available surge capacity of at least 14 percent of ICU beds, medical and surgical beds and ventilators.
Percentages for the central region: 52 percent in ICU beds, 45 percent in medical/surgical beds and 78 percent in ventilators.
— For the southern: 46 percent in ICU beds, 46 percent in medical/surgical beds and 81 percent in ventilators.
— For the northeast: 36 percent in ICU beds, 30 percent in medical/surgical beds and 70 percent in ventilators.
— For the north central: 48 percent in ICU beds, 45 percent in medical/surgical beds and 69 percent in ventilators.
****
JUST 4 NEW CASES IN CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
Since the first weekend of May, Fridays have brought mostly discouraging coronavirus news in Champaign County, with reports of 15, 23, 23, 18 and 14 newly confirmed cases the past five weeks.
Today brought much more optimistic news: Just four new cases were reported, the low for a week that’s now seen four straight days in single digits.
Equally encouraging: Of 943 new tests the past two days, just 13 came back with confirmations of COVID-19 — a 1.4 percent positivity rate.
The county’s cumulative positivity rate fell to 3.9 percent.
The four new cases give the county a total of 675. Of those, 560 are considered recovered and 108 are active. Six residents remain hospitalized.
Elsewhere around the area, only Ford (22 total) and Vermilion (44) saw their totals grow Friday, by one each.
Here’s an updated rundown of Champaign County cases by ZIP code, according to C-U Public Health data, which doesn't distinguish between active and recovered:
— 61866/Rantoul: 163
— 61821/Champaign: 123
— 61802/Urbana: 114
— 61820/Champaign: 106
— 61822/Champaign: 56
— 61801/Urbana: 49
— 61874/Savoy: 20
— 61853/Mahomet: 15
— 60949/Ludlow: 6
— 61863/Pesotum: 5
— 61873/St. Joseph: 5
— 61880/Tolono: 5
— 61849/Homer: 2
— 61878/Thomasboro: 2
— 61843/Fisher: 1
— 61847/Gifford: 1
— 61862/Penfield: 1
— 61877/Sidney: 1
****
A FIRST: ILLINOIS PET CAT TESTS POSITIVE
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported the first confirmed case in a pet animal.
A pet cat tested positive after becoming sick in mid-May. The cat lived in a home with people who had tested positive for the virus.
IDPH said there is no evidence the disease can be transmitted from animals to humans, but it advised people who are sick to distance themselves from pets as well as people.
****
PRITZKER: 1 MILLION ILLINOISANS HAVE NOW BEEN TESTED
There was a slight uptick in new COVID-19 cases statewide on Friday, public health officials announced.
After two consecutive days, and three of the past four, in triple digits, Friday’s report included 1,156 new cases across Illinois, raising the state’s total to 125,915.
State labs processed 18,903 tests during that 24-hour stretch, putting Illinois over the 1 million mark. Nearly 8 percent of the state’s population has now been tested, Pritzker announced.
IDPH also reported 59 coronavirus-related fatalities, pushing the state death toll to 5,795.
The fatalities spanned 11 counties:
— Cook: 3 males 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 8 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s.
— DuPage: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s.
— Iroquois: 1 male 70s.
— Kane: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s.
— Kankakee: 1 female 80s.
— Lake: 1 female 40s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s.
— McHenry: 1 male 70s.
— Rock Island: 1 female 80s.
— St. Clair: 1 female 90s.
— Will: 1 male 80s.
— Winnebago: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s.