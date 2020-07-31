Consider yourself warned, Champaign County. The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday put C-U’s home on a list of 13 counties in danger of having to reimpose social and economic restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise.
Champaign County joined Gallatin, Jackson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Perry, Randolph, Saline, Sangamon, St. Clair, White and Whiteside on the watch list. All have experienced an increase in two or more risk indicators.
The 13 counties have all had outbreaks linked with business operations and activities such as parties, graduation ceremonies and sports events posing higher risk for disease spread, according to the state health department.
Health officials reported another 16 COVID-19 cases in Champaign County on Friday, upping the total in the county to date to 1,448.
Of those, 1,206 are considered to be recovered, 223 are active cases and 14 people were hospitalized ,according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
ZIP code areas 61821 and 61802 topped the county in active cases, each with 40, followed by 61820 with 38 active cases.
The health district is currently advising all those who travel outside Illinois, especially to COVID hot spots, to be tested on the day they return and again four days later.
Also:
— The state set a 24-hour pandemic high for most tests processed — 49,782. But it also reported its most new cases in a single day since May 24, with 1,941.
Both the single- and seven-day positivity rates were 3.9%.
— The Vermilion County Health Department reported nine more cases Friday, bringing the total in that county to 185.
Among Vermilion's newest cases were two people who work together and two who traveled to Alabama with a person recently confirmed positive, according to health department Administrator Doug Toole.