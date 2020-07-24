The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Champaign County grew by 10 Friday, to 1,280.
With 1,809 new tests processed in the past 24 hours, the single-day positivity rate stood at 0.6 percent (down from 2.0 a day earlier).
The seven-day rate is 1.3 percent, down one-tenth of a percent from Thursday (11,053 tests, 146 cases).
Hospitalizations (10) and deaths (17) remained unchanged. Recovered cases (1,074) were up four while active cases (189) increased by six.
Here’s an updated rundown of ZIP codes with active cases, followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61821/Champaign: 43 active (up three from Thursday), 239 total (up three)
- 61820/Champaign: 32 active (unchanged from Thursday), 198 total (unchanged)
- 61802/Urbana: 30 active (unchanged from Thursday), 173 total (up four)
- 61822/Champaign: 16 active (up one from Thursday), 112 total (up one)
- 61853/Mahomet: 9 active (unchanged from Thursday), 76 total (unchanged)
- 61866/Rantoul: 9 active (up one from Thursday), 224 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 8 active (up one from Thursday), 30 total (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 7 active (unchanged from Thursday), 23 total (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 6 active (unchanged from Thursday), 47 (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 5 active (unchanged from Thursday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 5 active (unchanged from Thursday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 4 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61801/Urbana: 4 active (unchanged from Thursday), 73 total (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 2 active (down two from Thursday), 22 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active (unchanged from Thursday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 4 total (unchanged)
VERMILION COUNTY: Toddler among nine new cases
“Not liking our one-week positivity rate” of 2.6 percent, Vermilion County Health Administrator Doug Toole said Friday.
Nine more cases were added to a confirmed total that now stands at 141. Of those, 37 are isolating at home and one is hospitalized.
The new cases involve three county residents in their 20s, two in their 30s, two in the 50s, one in their 60s and one toddler.
Five of the nine live under the same roofs as others who tested positive Friday — one group of three, another of two.
FORD COUNTY: 5 isolating at home
A woman in her 20s became Ford County’s 46th case, the local health department announced Friday.
Of those, 36 are classified as confirmed and 10 probable. (Ford began a new system for categorizing cases earlier this month).
How the 46 cases break down:
- Released from isolation: 40
- Isolating at home: 5
- Deceased: 1
- Hospitalized 0
PIATT COUNTY: 1 case added, 1 case subtracted
A 20-year-old woman living in Monticello tested positive for COVID-19, said David Remmert, administrator for the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
But Piatt’s total case count remains 30 after one case was removed. “The individual was without symptoms and received two negative test results,” Remmert said.
No Piatt residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.
DOUGLAS COUNTY: No new cases in 2 days
The number of confirmed cases in Douglas County remains the same as Wednesday — 91.
The county reported its first coronavirus-related fatality Thursday but added no new cases Thursday or Friday.
STATE: 7-day positivity rate at 3.4%
The number of confirmed cases statewide topped 1,500 for a third straight day.
Friday's total of 1,532 was down slightly from the two previous days (1,624 Thursday, 1,598 Wednesday) but the state's seven-day positivity rate remained 3.4 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced 19 fatalities, of residents of three counties:
- Cook: 1 female 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 4 females 80s, 4 females 90s
- DuPage: 3 females 90s, 1 female 100-plus
- Winnebago: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s
IESA: Fall sports seasons called off
Our Colin Likas reports ...
Athletes in multiple IESA sports will not contest their 2020 fall seasons, with organization officials announcing Friday that boys' and girls' golf, baseball, softball and boys' and girls' cross-country will not occur as scheduled.
A post on the IESA website details these changes to the state's 2020-21 junior high athletic calendar, made in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement comes on the same day IHSA officials are slated to be involved in a virtual roundtable with members of the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education, intended to give the IHSA direction on conducting its own 2020 fall sports.
An IHSA Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, as well.
The IESA Board of Directors, meanwhile, conducted a special meeting Thursday "to discuss fall sports and whether those activities could be held in accordance with the current limitations placed on schools and activities by the Illinois Department of Public Health," according to the statement on the IESA website.
"After much discussion, the Board unanimously approved to cancel the regular season and IESA state series in the sports of boys and girls golf, boys baseball, girls softball, and boys and girls cross-country for the 2020-21 school year," the statement reads. "There are no plans to try and re-schedule the activities or conduct them later in the school year in part due to if and when high schools in Illinois play their contests.