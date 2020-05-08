Subscribe: Print or online
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Champaign County is up to 254, after 18 were added today.
Three of the 18 cases are linked to the outbreak at Rantoul Foods, the hog processing plant where factory-wide testing began today.
Of the 254, 125 are considered active and 123 recovered, according to C-U Public Health District data.
Six patients are hospitalized and another six county residents have died.
****
VERMILION COUNTY: 941 TESTS, 28 CASES
Another two Vermilion County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, boosting the total number of positive cases in the county Friday to 28, according to Vermilion County Health Department Administrator Doug Toole.
In all, 941 county residents have been tested, with the vast majority, 913, testing negative, according to Toole.
The numbers have been climbing a bit as more testing has been done, he said.
“I think it’s less that this is spreading quickly through the community and more that we’re getting a more accurate picture of where the disease is,” Toole said.
“We haven’t found, thank heavens, any real hot spots yet,” Toole also said.
More to know about COVID-19 in Vermilion County:
— Of the 28 cases, nine have been released from isolation, 17 were isolated, one person was currently hospitalized and one person has died.
— 18 of the 28 cases have been below age 40, including four age 19 or younger.
Elsewhere around the area, Ford County's confirmed case count rose by one today, to 13.
Neither Douglas (20 cases) nor Piatt (six) reported any new cases.
****
'I WANT TO SEE SPORTS PLAY' — IN ILLINOIS
Would Gov. J.B. Pritzker favor Illinois pro sports teams playing in neighboring states if they weren’t allowed to play at home?
It likely won’t come to that for the Cubs, White Sox, Bulls, Bears and Blackhawks, he said in response to a question at this afternoon’s daily briefing in Chicago.
“We’re going to work very hard to have them play here,” Pritzker said. “I have spoken to commissioners of the various sports leagues and they are all looking for ways to do it safely.
"… None of them have suggested to me, short of us getting to Phase 5 (of the Restore Illinois plan), that they would have fans — or many fans — in the stands.
“I want to see sports play. I think it’s good for everybody. I think they can do it in Illinois.”
****
STATE SURPASSES 20,000 TESTS IN A DAY
For the first time since the pandemic began, 20,000 Illinoisans were tested for COVID-19 in a 24-hour period statewide, Pritzker said at this afternoon's briefing.
The 20,671 specimens processed since Thursday give the state a total of 399,714.
There are now 244 public testing sites statewide — up from 177 on April 30 and 112 on April 24.
Of the 244 sites, 19 are located in the Champaign region.
****
RESTAURANTS TO REMAIN IN PHASE 4
Restaurants won’t be allowed to open their doors to customers before Phase 4 of the state’s five-phase Restore Illinois plan — even at just 25 percent capacity — Pritzker reiterated this afternoon.
The reason he epidemiologists have cited: the number of people involved in the process of preparing and serving meals and the difficulty of keeping a safe social distance between, for example, chefs and dishwashers, or servers and customers.
“Just the number of people who kind of come in contact with the thing that you’re ultimately getting delivered to you, and they can’t be delivered in a socially distance way is the reason,” Pritzker said.
“I know restaurateurs to do the right thing and will work very hard to make sure the sanitary conditions are right,” Pritzker added, but the state must first track how businesses permitted to open during Phase 3 fare before allowing restaurants to offer more than carry-out, drive-thru and delivery service.
****
FATALITIES CLIMB TO 130 STATEWIDE
Illinois' death toll rose by 130, to "a sobering" 3,241, IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced at this afternoon's COVID-19 daily briefing in Chicago.
The number of confirmed cases statewide grew to 73,760, with 2,887 new cases added today.
The newly announced fatalities spanned 16 counties, the most this week:
— Boone County: 1 female 90.
— Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 females 40s, 2 males 40s, 2 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 16 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 15 males 70s, 1 unknown 70s, 14 females 80s, 10 males 80s, 9 females 90s, 8 males 90s, 1 unknown 90.
— DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s.
— Grundy County: 1 male 70s.
— Jasper County: 1 male 90s.
— Kane County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s.
— Kankakee County: 1 male 70s.
— Lake County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 80.
— LaSalle County: 1 female 40s.
— Macon County: 1 female 50s.
— Madison County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s.
— McHenry County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s.
— Sangamon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s.
— St. Clair County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s.
— Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s.
— Williamson County: 1 male 60s.
****
PIATT COUNTY FAIR CALLED OFF
The area’s first county fair has been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Five weeks before the Piatt County Fair was to be held, the fair board reluctantly reached that decision, citing the uncertainty surrounding crowd capacity rules as the reason.
The fair board said it has discussed holding an event in the fall but no decisions have been made.
In the meantime, the fair will still hold a gun raffle, drawing the winning ticket on Facebook on June 20. Tickets for the Henry Side Gate Lever .30-.30 rifle are available by calling Tina Bolsen at 217-620-8185 or Jason Bolsen at 217-454-8115. Zancha’s in Lovington will also have tickets.
The winner of the raffle must have a valid FOID card.
****
'EFFECTIVE TREATMENT, I THINK, IS POTENTIALLY ON THE HORIZON'
Pritzker said he thinks a viable COVID-19 treatment may be available before a vaccine, a development that would help the state’s regions begin to reopen.
“An effective treatment, I think, is potentially on the horizon and that will change everything,” he said. “(The Rebuild Illinois) plan can evolve. I’ve said we’re going to change the playbook — we need to because things will change as we go forward.”
— Pritzker said national sports leagues moving to restore seasons is good for residents’ “psyche,” but his primary concern is ensuring their safety.
There is no state in the U.S. that can safely have thousands of people gathering in stadiums, Illinois included, the governor said.
In speaking with sports officials, he said he learned many plan to resume games without fans physically present.
— When asked whether the Nov. 3 general election will continue as planned, the governor said the General Assembly needs to pass a law allowing for mail-in ballots.
He confirmed there will be in-person voting and how the state implements that with IDPH’s guidance “will be important.”
— Pritzker said child care should not be a concern for parents because even under the stay-at-home order, 2,500 facilities were available.
He added his administration convened a task force to ensure those services continue to exist.
****
MORNING BRIEFING:
— From the what’s-cool-in-school files comes tonight’s unique event honoring Rantoul High’s Class of 2020.
Around 5:30, 55 administrators, teachers and school board members will leave the school to drop off caps, gowns, class T-shirts, notes from teachers and other items at seniors’ homes.
“It’s just kind of a personal touch,” Assistant Principal Brooke Billings said, in advance of next week’s non-traditional ceremony.
On May 14, 15 and 18, a few seniors at a time will be allowed to come to the school to walk across the stage and receive their diploma.
— Canceled Thursday: the Monticello Freedom Fest and the Champaign-Urbana Kiwanis Little League season, though league presidents said they’re holding out hope for baseball in July or August.
— Champaign County skews younger than most of the rest of the state. So do its confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The age groups with the most: 21 to 30 (50 of the county’s 236 cases) and 31-40 (46 cases), followed by 51-60 (35 cases) and 41-50 (32 cases).
— Just three Champaign County towns with populations over 1,000 have yet to have a confirmed COVID-19 case, according to C-U Public Health data: Fisher, Philo and Gifford.
An updated look at confirmed cases by ZIP code:
➜ 61866/Rantoul: 54
➜ 61820/Champaign: 34
➜ 61821/Champaign: 32
➜ 61822/Champaign: 30
➜ 61802/Urbana: 29
➜ 61801/Urbana: 23
➜ 61853/Mahomet: 11
➜ 61874/Savoy: 7
➜ 61873/St. Joseph: 4
➜ 61863/Pesotum: 3
➜ 61849/Homer, 60949/Ludlow, 61878/Thomasboro, 61880/Tolono: 2
➜ 61877/Sidney: 1
— Illinois on Thursday became the sixth state to surpass 3,000 coronavirus-related deaths, previously reached by New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
****
BY THE NUMBERS
Illinois: 70,873 cases / 3,111 deaths
Champaign County: 236 (+19) / 6
Douglas: 20 (—) / 0
Ford: 11 (—) / 1
Piatt: 6 (—) / 0
Vermilion: 26 (—) / 1