CHAMPAIGN -- Champaign County added 72 more COVID-19 cases Friday, and the number of currently active cases in the county continued to rise by the dozens.
Of the 2,205 total cases in the county, 422 were currently active, 46 more active cases than Thursday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 rose Friday by one to three.
The number of tests done in the past day rose by 10,185. Public health is reporting 204,379 tests have been done to date.