Of 9,686 new tests, 28 came back positive Friday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 19,051.
Active cases increased by 12, to 366. Hospitalizations were up by five, to 18.
Active close contacts in quarantine now total 492, down by six overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 94 active (up 5)
- 61821/Champaign: 59 active (up 1)
- 61801/Urbana: 50 active (up 2)
- 61866/Rantoul: 41 active (down 2)
- 61802/Urbana: 36 active (up 2)
- 61822/Champaign: 31 active (up 1)
- 61853/Mahomet: 19 active (up 4)
- 61880/Tolono: 12 active (up 1)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 3 active (up 1)
- 61877/Sidney: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (down 1)
- 60949/Ludlow: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 2 active (up 1)
- 61843/Fisher: 1 active (down 1)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 0 active (down 1)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (down 1)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,682 cases (up 14)
- 10.01 to 20: 3,969 cases (up 3)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,323 cases (up 1)
- 40.01 to 50: 1,969 cases (up 3)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,642 cases (up 3)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,260 cases (up 2)
- 10-and-under: 1,194 cases (up 2)
- 70.01 to 80: 544 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 307 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 152 cases
- 100-plus 6 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 44 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 33 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 17 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 6 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 1 death
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,061,215 tests
- 19,051 confirmed cases
- 366 active cases
- 18,547 recovered cases
- 138 fatalities
- 18 county residents hospitalized
- 25,714 close contacts quarantined
- 3,089 close contacts that became positive
REGION: Ford, Vermilion seven-day rates now tops in area
Ford and Vermilion counties share the area's lowest seven-day positivity rates — 1.4 percent, both unchanged from a day earlier.
Ford held there after 59 new tests and one new case were added to its totals Friday. Vermilion added 288 tests and 12 cases.
Friday's seven-day rates for area counties:
- Ford County: 1.4 percent (—)
- Vermilion County: 1.4 percent (—)
- Douglas County: 1.5 percent (+0.1)
- Piatt County: 1.6 percent (-0.1)
- Moultrie County: 2.4 percent (-0.2)
- DeWitt County: 3.0 percent (-0.4)
- Champaign County: 3.4 percent (-0.1)
- Iroquois County: 3.6 percent (+0.2)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.6 percent, unchanged overnight.
UI CAMPUS: Seven-day rate holds at 0.15%
Eleven cases emerged from 6,433 tests Thursday on the UI campus, according to data updated Friday.
It's the UI's fourth straight day with double-digit new cases but down from the 22 reported for Monday and Tuesday and the 13 on Wednesday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.15 percent. The total number of cases throughout the pandemic now stands at 6,433.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 86 positive tests — 55 involving undergrads, 10 faculty/staff members, eight grad students and 13 classified as "other."
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since March 1:
- Monday, March 1: 13,998 new tests, 15 new cases
- Tuesday, March 2: 9,926 new tests, 10 new cases
- Wednesday, March 3: 9,060 new tests, 12 new cases
- Thursday, March 4: 10,237 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, March 5: 10,295 new tests, 6 new cases
- Saturday, March 6: 4,320 new tests, 4 new cases
- Sunday, March 7: 6,190 new tests, 6 new cases
- Monday, March 8: 14,586 new tests, 23 new cases
- Tuesday, March 9: 9,649 new tests, 12 new cases
- Wednesday, March 10: 8,687 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, March 11: 9,576 new tests, 5 new cases
- Friday, March 12: 9,964 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, March 13: 3,805 new tests, 3 new cases
- Sunday, March 14: 5,152 new tests, 2 new cases
- Monday, March 15: 12,411 new tests, 5 new cases
- Tuesday, March 16: 10,068 new tests, 6 new cases
- Wednesday, March 17: 7,473 new tests, 5 new cases
- Thursday, March 18: 8,034 new tests, 8 new cases
- Friday, March 19: 9,712 new tests, 2 new cases
- Saturday, March 20: 3,817 new tests, 1 new case
- Sunday, March 21: 5,231 new tests, 2 new cases
- Monday, March 22: 13,172 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, March 23: 8,928 new tests, 7 new cases
- Wednesday, March 24: 7,345 new tests, 11 new cases
- Thursday, March 25: 8,430 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, March 26: 9,354 new tests, 9 new cases
- Saturday, March 27: 3,623 new tests, 5 new cases
- Sunday, March 28: 5,330 new tests, 4 new cases
- Monday, March 29: 13,301 new tests, 22 new cases
- Tuesday, March 30: 8,688 new tests, 22 new cases
- Wednesday, March 31: 7,530 new tests, 13 new cases
- Thursday, April 1: 8,614 new tests, 11 new cases
CARLE: 18 COVID patients in Urbana, 11 in Bloomington
Three of the 18 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana is in intensive care, according to data updated Friday by Carle Health.
In all, 33 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle's five facilities in the region, with seven of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 11 COVID patients, with four in ICU.
Carle's Eureka Hospital and Richland Memorial Hospital each had two COVID patients.
Below is an overview of daily totals since March 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, March 1: 29 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 2: 28 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 30 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 31 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 30 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, March 8: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Sunday, March 14: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Monday, March 15: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 16: 20 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 17: 23 patients, 7 in ICU
- Thursday, March 18: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, March 19: 22 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, March 20: 21 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, March 21: 21 patients, 4 in ICU
- Monday, March 22: 20 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 23: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 24: 21 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, March 25: 18 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, March 26: 20 patients, 2 in ICU
- Saturday, March 27: 19 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, March 28: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, March 29: 15 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 30: 16 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 31: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, April 1: 21 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, April 2: 18 patients, 3 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, March 1: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 2: 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 8 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 14: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 15: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 16: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 17: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, March 18: 8 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 19: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 20: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 21: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 22: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 23: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 24: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, March 25: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 26: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, March 27: 9 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, March 28: 8 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, March 29: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 30: 13 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 31: 15 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, April 1: 12 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, April 2: 11 patients, 4 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,462 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 302 hospitalized patients have died.