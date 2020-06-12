Champaign County chalked up another single-digit increase Friday, heading into the weekend with seven new COVID-19 cases.
That boosted the the total number of cases in the county to 715, with five people currently hospitalized, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
There were five new cases reported in Champaign County Thursday, and two on Wednesday.
The county's positivity rate remained low: 0.7 percent, with just seven of 1,038 new tests coming back positive.
Of Champaign County’s surviving cases, 653 were considered recovered and 53 were active, public health reported.
Friday brought a total 595 new cases statewide, the lowest number added in a single day since March 30, along with 77 new deaths.
The latest deaths in the state were in Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Henry, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Morgan, Peoria, Union and Will counties, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Statewide, there have now been 131,198 total confirmed cases in 101 counties, along with 6,260 total deaths.
Labs in Illinois Friday reported 24,774 new COVID-19 specimens in the last 24 hours for a total of 1,147,101, with the seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases for June 5-11 standing at 4 percent, according to state data.
The local public health district also Friday reported 1,048 additional tests in a single day in Champaign County, bringing the total number of tests done to date to 21,050.
The seven new positive cases in Champaign County were added in these five ZIP codes:
— 1 in Rantoul 61866.
—1 in Urbana 61802.
— 2 in Champaign 61820.
— 1 in Champaign 61821.
— 2 in Tolono 61880.
Among other area counties Friday, both Douglas and Ford counties also reported new cases.
Where totals stood:
— Douglas County: 3 new cases, total 37.
— Ford County: 1 new case, total 23.
— Piatt County: Remained at 10.
— Vermilion County: Remained at 43.
Since the pandemic began, there have been nine deaths in Champaign County and one death in each of Vermilion and Ford counties.