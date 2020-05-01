Subscribe: Print or online
News-Gazette covers: How the crisis has played out on A-1
Champaign County Health District: COVID-19 information
State map: COVID-19 cases by county
Champaign County reported a single-day high 14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases this afternoon.
It’s the third consecutive day of double-digit totals, following 10 on Wednesday and 11 on Thursday.
The county total now stands at 149. Fifty-four of those cases are considered active (including six hospitalizations), 89 have recovered and six residents have died.
Elsewhere around the area, Douglas County's confirmed case count grew by three today, to 18.
Ford, Piatt and Vermilion counties reported no new cases today.
CLARK-LINDSEY: NO NEW POSITIVE TESTS
After testing every resident and employee following a positive COVID-19 test from a Meadowbrook Health Center resident, Clark-Lindsey said this afternoon that all came back negative.
“The one and only resident who tested positive earlier this week has granted Clark-Lindsey permission to release she is fine and doing puzzles while in isolation back at Meadowbrook Health Center at Clark-Lindsey,” the Urbana retirement community said in a statement.
RECORD HIGH FOR NEW CASES STATEWIDE
The state set a new high for most confirmed COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period, surpassing 3,000 for the first time during this pandemic.
The addition of 3,137 new cases gives Illinois a total of 56,055.
Also announced at this afternoon's briefing in Chicago: 105 fatalities, sending the state's total to 2,457.
Within the past 24 hours, state labs have processed 14,821 specimens for a total of 284,688 tests.
The newly reported fatalities spanned 13 counties:
— Adams County: 1 female 60s.
— Clinton County: 1 female 80s.
— Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 5 females 60s, 13 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 10 males 70s, 9 females 80s, 12 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 2 males 90s.
— DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s.
— Jackson County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s.
— Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s.
— Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s.
— Madison County: 1 female 70s.
— McHenry County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 100-plus.
— Sangamon County: 1 female 80s.
— St. Clair County: 1 male 60s.
— Whiteside County: 1 female 90s.
— Will County: 1 male teens, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 90s.
UNIT 4 SENIORS SALUTED
Volunteers planted hundreds of yard signs near Champaign Central and Centennial high schools this morning.
The gesture along University Avenue and Crescent Drive was to salute the graduating seniors at both Unit 4 schools.
"We know that our seniors have missed out on a lot this spring," Central Principal Joe Williams wrote. "May 1 is widely known as 'Decision Day' when seniors finalize their post-high school plans. Seniors — these signs are yours to keep."
At the UI Courses in Savoy, Friday's tee times were booked from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. https://t.co/005rjfBmXl— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) May 1, 2020
MORNING BRIEFING:
— A reminder: Starting today and continuing through May 30, face coverings are a must in all public places where social distancing isn’t possible, including many stores. The only exceptions: those who aren’t medically able to wear a mask and children under 2.
— With more tests (504 the past two days) come more confirmed COVID-19 cases (21 in two days) in Champaign County, C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde says. The recent spike pushes the county total to 135 (40 active, 89 recovered, six deaths).
—Sidney is Champaign County town No. 12 with a confirmed case. Two Champaign ZIP codes added multiple cases: 61821 (up 4, to 18) and 61820 (up 2, to 13). Up one apiece: Urbana/61802 (21 total), 61866/Rantoul (10), 61874/Savoy (7) and 61873/St. Joseph (2).
— With its recent surge in positive tests — including 2,563 Thursday — Illinois passed California for the fourth-most confirmed cases nationally. The state also announced the loss of 141 additional lives, pushing the total to 2,355, sixth-highest in the U.S.
—The Tuscola Outlet Shops will reopen today under state retail-to-go restrictions for limited hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Called off: the Tom Jones Challenger League regular season and matches at Champaign’s Dodds Tennis Center until fall.
BY THE NUMBERS
Illinois: 52,918 cases / 2,355 deaths
Champaign County: 135 (+11) / 6
Douglas: 15 (+1) / 0
Ford: 9 (—) / 1
Piatt: 6 (—) / 0
Vermilion: 19 (—) / 1
