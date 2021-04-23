FRIDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: 2,961-dose day pushes Champaign County past 150,000; Clinton 17-year-old receives 100,000th shot administered at Carle
A Champaign County woman in her 70s and a Vermilion County woman in her 80s are among the now 21,777 Illinoisans who've lost their lives to COVID-19.
C-U Public Health Director Julie Pryde on Friday reported Champaign's 143rd fatality of the pandemic, hours before Vermilion health officials announced their county's death toll had reached 132.
Meanwhile, of 3,058 new tests, 72 came back positive in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 19,982.
Active cases stand at 488. Hospitalizations were down by five, to 12.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 142 active
- 61821/Champaign: 79 active
- 61801/Urbana: 68 active
- 61802/Urbana: 51 active
- 61822/Champaign: 39 active
- 61866/Rantoul: 35 active
- 61853/Mahomet: 26 active
- 61880/Tolono: 10 active
- 61874/Savoy: 9 active
- 61873/St. Joseph: 7 active
- 61877/Sidney: 6 active
- 61849/Homer: 4 active
- 61878/Thomasboro: 4 active
- 61875/Seymour: 3 active
- 61864/Philo: 2 active
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active
- 61847/Gifford: 0 active
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active
- 61852/Longview: 0 active
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active
- 61871/Royal: 0 active
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,976 cases
- 10.01 to 20: 4,109 cases
- 30.01 to 40: 2,460 cases
- 40.01 to 50: 2,066 cases
- 50.01 to 60: 1,719 cases
- 60.01 to 70: 1,309 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,301 cases
- 70.01 to 80: 565 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 312 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 154 cases
- 100-plus: 8 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 34 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 17 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,237,691 tests
- 19,982 confirmed cases
- 488 active cases
- 19,352 recovered cases
- 1421 fatalities
- 12 county residents hospitalized
- 551 active close contacts in quarantine
- 27,035 close contacts quarantined
- 3,229 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity remained 4.0 percent after new data from April 20 (1,105 tests, 57 cases) was added to its total.
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Piatt County: 1.1 percent (+0.1)
- Douglas County: 2.4 percent (+0.5)
- Vermilion County: 2.4 percent (—)
- Iroquois County: 2.8 percent (-0.8)
- Moultrie County: 2.9 percent (+0.1)
- Champaign County: 4.0 percent (—)
- DeWitt County: 5.2 percent (-0.5)
- Ford County: 7.6 percent (+0.7)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.7 percent, unchanged overnight.
UI CAMPUS: 11 new cases, seven-day rate at 0.14%
Eleven new cases emerged from 8,571 tests Thursday on the UI campus, according to data updated Friday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate rose slightly, from 0.13 to 0.14 percent. The total number of cases throughout the pandemic now stands at 6,653.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 75 positive tests — 39 involving undergrads, 14 faculty/staff members, 12 grad students and 10 classified as "other."