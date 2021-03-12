FRIDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: Champaign County's first J&J doses to be administered Saturday; National Guard to assist in Vermilion effort
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate fell Friday to its lowest point in 200 days.
The number dropped from 2.1 to 1.8 percent, the first time it's been below 2.0 since Aug. 24.
Also falling Friday:
— The seven-day rate for the 21 county region that covers East Central Illinois — from 2.2 to 2.1 percent.
— Hospitalizations in Region 6, which dropped by one, to 47. That's the lowest point since June 27.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Friday are through March 9).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 1.3 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since March 1 (with three-day lags):
- March 1: 2.2 percent
- March 2: 2.2 percent
- March 3 2.2 percent
- March 4: 2.1 percent
- March 5: 2.1 percent
- March 6: 2.1 percent
- March 7: 2.2 percent
- March 8: 2.2 percent
- March 9: 2.1 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Cumberland: 5.9 percent (+1.2)
- Clay: 4.8 percent (—)
- Ford: 4.6 percent (+0.8)
- Shelby: 4.5 percent (+0.3)
- Douglas: 3.7 percent (—)
- Piatt: 3.5 percent (+0.2)
- Coles: 3.0 percent (+0.1)
- Edgar: 3.0 percent (+0.5)
- Vermilion: 2.3 percent (-0.4)
- Jasper: 2.0 percent (—)
- Champaign: 1.8 percent (-0.3)
- Macon 1.6 percent (+0.2)
- Effingham: 1.5 percent (+0.1)
- Iroquois: 1.5 percent (-0.5)
- DeWitt: 1.4 percent (-0.1)
- Lawrence: 1.4 percent (-0.1)
- Moultrie: 1.4 percent (-0.1)
- Richland: 1.2 percent (+0.5)
- Clark: 0.9 percent (-0.7)
- Fayette: 0.8 percent (-0.1)
- Crawford: 0.4 percent (-1.0)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 29 new cases, 223 now active
Of 10,529 new COVID tests, 29 came back positive Friday, pushing Champaign County's pandemic total to 18,523.
Active cases dropped by one, to 223. Hospitalizations held at eight.
The health district is monitoring 392 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, up by 13.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 87 active (up 4)
- 61801/Urbana: 26 active (up 1)
- 61822/Champaign: 21 active (up 2)
- 61866/Rantoul: 13 active (down 1)
- 61802/Urbana: 11 active (down 3)
- 61821/Champaign: 10 active (down 5)
- 61853/Mahomet: 8 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 7 active (up 1)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 6 active (up 1)
- 61874/Savoy: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 4 active (up 1)
- 61849/Homer: 4 active (up 2)
- 61880/Tolono: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 3 active (up 1)
- 61877/Sidney: 3 active (up 1)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 active (up 1)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 1 active (down 2)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (down 1)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus 0 active (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,556 cases (up 7)
- 10.01 to 20: 3,833 cases (up 9)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,247 cases (up 2)
- 40.01 to 50: 1,909 cases (up 5)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,611 cases (up 4)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,233 cases (up 4)
- 10-and-under: 1,124 cases (up 1)
- 70.01 to 80: 541 cases (up 1)
- 80.01 to 90: 305 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 155 cases
- 100-plus: 6 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 42 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 32 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 16 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 6 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 1 death
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,871,089 tests
- 18,523 confirmed cases
- 223 active cases
- 18,166 recovered cases
- 134 fatalities
- 8 county residents hospitalized
- 24,357 close contacts quarantined
- 2,932 close contacts that became positive
UI CAMPUS: 5 new cases, 0.1 percent seven-day rate
Five new cases emerged from 9,576 tests Thursday on the UI campus, according to data updated Friday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.1 percent.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 66 positive tests — 52 involving undergrads, four grad students, six faculty/staff members and four classified as "other."
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since March. 1:
- Monday, March 1: 13,998 new tests, 15 new cases
- Tuesday, March 2: 9,926 new tests, 10 new cases
- Wednesday, March 3: 9,060 new tests, 12 new cases
- Thursday, March 4: 10,237 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, March 5 10,295 new tests, 6 new cases
- Saturday, March 6: 4,320 new tests, 4 new cases
- Sunday, March 7: 6,190 new tests, 6 new cases
- Monday, March 8: 14,586 new tests, 23 new cases
- Tuesday, March 9: 9,649 new tests, 12 new cases
- Wednesday, March 10: 8,687 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, March 11: 9,576 new tests, 5 new cases
CARLE: 23 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 5 in Bloomington
Six of the 23 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Friday by Carle Health.
In all, 29 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle's five facilities in the region, with six of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had five COVID patients (none in ICU).
Carle's Eureka Hospital had one non-ICU COVID patient.
Below is an overview of daily totals since March. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, March 1: 29 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 2: 28 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 30 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 31 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 30 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, March 8: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, March 1: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 8 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,390 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 291 hospitalized patients have died.