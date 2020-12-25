Champaign, DeWitt and Piatt were among 18 counties not on the weekly coronavirus warning map updated Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Among the 84 counties that were on the list: Douglas, Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion.
Meanwhile, of 98,958 COVID-19 tests statewide, 5,742 came back positive Thursday, IDPH reported.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate continue to fall, from 7.2 to 7.1 percent.
IDPH also reported 96 lives lost to COVID-19, bringing the pandemic total to 15,643:
- Adams County: 1 male 70s
- Christian County: 2 males 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 7 females 90s, 4 males 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 male 70s
- DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s. 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Effingham County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Fayette County: 1 male 50s
- Franklin County: 1 male 70s
- Henderson County: 1 female 60s
- Jackson County: 1 female 60s
- Kane County: 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female over 100
- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Knox County: 1 female 40s
- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s
- Macoupin County: 1 female 60s
- Madison County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 90s
- Marion County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- Massac County: 1 male 70s
- McHenry County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- McLean County: 2 females 80s
- Moultrie County: 1 female 80s
- Peoria County: 1 male 80s
- Perry County: 1 male 60s
- Randolph County: 1 female 70s
- Saline County: 1 female 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s
- Tazewell County: 1 male over 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female over 100
- Vermilion County: 1 male 90s
- Warren County: 1 male 50s
- Will County: 2 females 70s, 1 male 90s, 1 female over 100
- Winnebago Count 1 female 80s
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Recovered cases up by 73, active down by five
Of 4,310 new tests, 68 came back positive Friday in Champaign County, pushing its pandemic total to 13,403.
Active cases in the county were down by five, to 688. Recovered cases were up by 73, to 12,630.
Twelve county residents were hospitalized with COVID, unchanged from a day prior.
The C-U Public Health District was monitoring 966 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, 34 more than a day earlier.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health data:
- 61821/Champaign: 130 active (down four), 1,665 total (up 11)
- 61820/Champaign: 98 active (up five), 4,112 total (up 10)
- 61822/Champaign: 90 active (up five), 1,295 total (up nine)
- 61802/Urbana: 67 active (down three), 1,065 total (up nine)
- 61866/Rantoul: 55 active (down three), 1,135 total (up four)
- 61853/Mahomet: 51 active (down five), 726 total (up three)
- 61801/Urbana: 45 active (up three), 1,177 total (up five)
- 61874/Savoy: 30 active (up one), 450 total (up two)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 27 active (down three), 412 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 19 active (down four), 310 total (up two)
- 61877/Sidney: 11 active (down one), 93 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 9 active (up two), 147 total (up four)
- 61840/Dewey: 7 active (down one), 43 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 6 active (unchanged), 97 total (up two)
- 61859/Ogden: 6 active (unchanged), 68 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 6 active (up one), 57 total (up one)
- 61847/Gifford: 5 active (down two), 132 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 5 active (unchanged), 69 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 4 active (unchanged), 37 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 4 active (up two), 32 total (up three)
- 61872/Sadorus: 4 active (up two), 29 total (up two)
- 61849/Homer: 3 active (unchanged), 75 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (unchanged), 30 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged), 32 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (down one), 50 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 1,239,797 tests
- 13,403 confirmed cases
- 85 fatalities
- 12 county residents hospitalized
- 17,808 close contacts quarantined
- 1,920 close contacts that became positive
REGION 6: Seven-day positivity rate remains 9.1 percent
Region 6’s seven-day positivity rate held at 9.1 percent Friday, same as it’s been for three of the past five days.
Also unchanged, at 6.1 percent: Champaign County’s rate, which is the second-lowest among the 21 counties in the region that covers East Central Illinois.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Friday are through Dec. 22).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 5.3 percent, up from 5.1 percent a day earlier).
A look at the Region 6 rates since Dec. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Dec. 1: 12.4 percent
- Dec. 2: 12.5 percent
- Dec. 3: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 4: 12.2 percent
- Dec. 5: 11.9 percent
- Dec. 6: 12.0 percent
- Dec. 7: 11.7 percent
- Dec. 8: 11.2 percent
- Dec. 9: 10.8 percent
- Dec. 10: 10.5 percent
- Dec. 11: 9.2 percent
- Dec. 12: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 13: 8.6 percent
- Dec. 14: 8.5 percent
- Dec. 15: 8.4 percent
- Dec. 16: 8.2 percent
- Dec. 17: 8.2 percent
- Dec. 18: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 19: 9.0 percent
- Dec. 20: 9.3 percent
- Dec. 21: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 22: 9.1 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Cumberland: 15.7 percent (-1.3)
- Vermilion: 13.5 percent (-0.5)
- Clay: 13.0 percent (-0.2)
- Clark: 12.7 percent (+0.2)
- Lawrence: 12.7 percent (-1.0)
- Effingham: 11.8 percent (+0.9)
- Ford: 11.8 percent (-1.3)
- Richland: 11.5 percent (-0.7)
- Edgar: 11.3 percent (-0.7)
- Jasper: 10.0 percent (+0.7)
- Coles: 9.5 percent (+0.6)
- Douglas: 9.5 percent (—)
- Fayette: 9.1 percent (-0.1)
- Moultrie: 9.1 percent (+0.6)
- Shelby: 8.4 percent (—)
- Iroquois: 8.2 percent (+0.1)
- DeWitt: 7.8 percent (+1.3)
- Piatt: 7.0 percent (+1.0)
- Macon: 6.7 percent (—)
- Champaign: 6.1 percent (—)
- Crawford: 5.2 percent (-0.1)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 1.9 percent, up from 1.8 percent from the day prior.
DOUGLAS COUNTY: 19 new cases, 1,867 total
The number of confirmed cases in Douglas County rose by 19 Friday, to 1,867.
The new cases ranged in age from 9 to 80s:
- A 9-year-old boy
- Girls aged 10 and 12
- Three women and two men in their 20s
- Two women and one man in their 30s
- Two women and one man in their 40s
- Two men in their 50s
- A man in his 60s
- A woman in her 70s
- A woman in her 80s
CARLE: 54 COVID patients in Urbana, 26 in Bloomington
Twelve of the 54 COVID-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Friday by Carle Health.
In all, 102 patients with COVID were hospitalized Friday in Carle facilities, with 19 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 26 COVID-positive patients (four in ICU) while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had 20 (three in ICU).
Carle Eureka Hospital and Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center each one COVID patient, neither of whom was in intensive care.
Below is an overview of December’s daily totals for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals. (Carle began publicly reporting data on Nov. 18).
URBANA
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 69 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 70 patients, 7 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 74 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 68 patients, 14 in ICU
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 70 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 26: 71 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 27: 74 patients, 12 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 75 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 70 patients, 12 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 30: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: 58 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 24: 60 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 25: 54 patients, 12 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 22 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 22 patients, 5 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 24 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 25 patients, 3 in ICU
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 24 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 26: 26 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 27: 28 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 26 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 24 patients, 4 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 30: 27 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: 24 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 24: 22 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 25: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
Since March, 839 COVID-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 173 hospitalized patients have died.