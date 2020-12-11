One hundred of Illinois’ 102 counties made the state’s weekly coronavirus warning level list on Friday.
The two that didn’t? Champaign and Piatt.
Of the eight indicators the Illinois Department of Public Health uses to determine which counties are shaded in orange (warning level) vs. blue, Champaign and Piatt were each on target in all but one: new cases per 100,000 people.
The target is under 50. Piatt was at 421, Champaign 429.
Any counties that exceed the targets in two or more of the eight indicators are at a warning level. Locally, that applies to:
— DOUGLAS: Missed three of eight indicators.
— FORD: Missed three of eight indicators.
— IROQUOIS: Missed three of eight indicators.
— VERMILION: Missed three of eight indicators.
VERMILION COUNTY: 49th fatality, 44 residents hospitalized
A woman in her 90s became the 49th Vermilion County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, the local health department announced early Friday evening.
Meanwhile, the number of Vermilion residents hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by two overnight, to 44, the most of any area county.
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County grew by 65 Friday, to 4,091.
With 36 residents released from isolation, Vermilion now has 350 active cases.
How the new cases break down by age:
- One resident in their 90s
- Three in their 80s
- Five in their 70s
- Two in their 60s
- Nine in their 50s
- 10 in their 40s
- 11 in their 30s
- 13n in their 20s
- Seven teens
- One grade-school-aged child
- Two pre-schoolers
- One toddler
REGION 6: Piatt's rate the lowest of 21 counties for seventh straight day
Piatt County’s seven-day positivity rate — down Friday to 5.3 percent — remains the lowest of the 21 counties in Region 6.
It’s the seventh straight day Piatt has held that distinction — and the fourth straight day the county’s rate has dropped:
- Tuesday: 7.3 percent
- Wednesday: 6.9 percent
- Thursday: 5.9 percent
- Friday: 5.3 percent
Champaign County’s seven-day rate was also down slightly (8.0 to 7.9 percent). The rate for the region as a whole fell from 11.7 to 11.2 percent.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Friday are through Dec. 8).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 5.7 percent, down from 5.9 overnight).
A look at the Region 6 rates since Nov. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Nov. 1: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 2: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 3: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 4: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 5: 10.8 percent
- Nov. 6: 11.3 percent
- Nov. 7: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 8: 12.2 percent
- Nov. 9: 12.7 percent
- Nov. 10: 13.0 percent
- Nov. 11: 13.5 percent
- Nov. 12: 13.6 percent
- Nov. 13: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 14: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 15: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 16: 14.3 percent
- Nov. 17: 14.6 percent
- Nov. 18: 14.5 percent
- Nov. 19: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 20: 13.7 percent
- Nov. 21: 13.4 percent
- Nov. 22: 13.1 percent
- Nov. 23: 12.7 percent
- Nov. 24: 12.1 percent
- Nov. 25: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 26: 12.0 percent
- Nov. 27: 11.7 percent
- Nov. 28: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 29: 12.0 percent
- Nov. 30: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 1: 12.4 percent
- Dec. 2: 12.5 percent
- Dec. 3: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 4: 12.2 percent
- Dec. 5: 11.9 percent
- Dec. 6: 12.0 percent
- Dec. 7: 11.7 percent
- Dec. 8: 11.2 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Cumberland: 20.3 percent (-0.6)
- Effingham: 20.3 percent (-0.6)
- Fayette: 19.9 percent (-4.4)
- Clay: 17.9 percent (-2.2)
- Lawrence: 17.4 percent (-0.5)
- Shelby: 16.3 percent (-2.4)
- Jasper: 14.0 percent (-0.5)
- Douglas: 13.7 percent (-0.7)
- Vermilion: 13.1 percent (-0.6)
- Moultrie: 12.4 percent (-0.1)
- Crawford: 12.1 percent (+2.0)
- Richland: 11.9 percent (—)
- Iroquois: 11.3 percent (-1.0)
- Clark: 11.1 percent (+0.6)
- Ford: 10.9 percent (-0.4)
- DeWitt: 9.9 percent (+0.6)
- Edgar: 9.7 percent (-1.7)
- Macon: 9.0 percent (+0.1)
- Champaign: 7.9 percent (-0.1)
- Coles: 7.7 percent (-0.7)
- Piatt: 5.3 percent (-0.6)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 2.2 percent, unchanged from the day prior.
CARLE: 22 of 87 hospitalized with COVID in Urbana in ICU
Twenty-two of the 87 COVID-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Friday by Carle Health.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID is five more than Thursday and the most at the Urbana hospital since Carle began publicly reporting data on Nov. 18.
In all, 128 patients with COVID are hospitalized in Carle facilities, with 29 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington has 21 COVID-positive patients (three in ICU) while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney has 17 (four in ICU).
Also reporting COVID patients, none of them in ICU: Carle Eureka Hospital (two) and Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center (one).
Carle began providing daily information on COVID patients on Nov. 18, with the launch of a new online dashboard. Here’s an overview of the data for its Urbana and Bloomington hospitals:
URBANA
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 69 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 70 patients, 7 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 74 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 68 patients, 14 in ICU
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 70 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 26: 71 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 27: 74 patients, 12 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 75 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 70 patients, 12 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 30: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 61 patients, 8 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 62 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 62 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 67 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 70 patients, 15 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 82 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 87 patients, 22 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 22 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 22 patients, 5 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 24 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 25 patients, 3 in ICU
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 24 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 26: 26 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 27: 28 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 26 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 24 patients, 4 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 30: 27 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 15 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 15 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 20 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 18 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
Since March, 711 COVID-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 136 hospitalized patients have died.
Also Thursday, the C-U Public Health District reported that 15 Champaign County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 — the same number as on Thursday.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Vermilion County Health Department reported 42 county residents hospitalized with the coronavirus — the most of the second wave of the pandemic.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 11,056 recovered cases, 1,113 active cases
Of 7,742 new COVID-19 tests, 147 came back positive Friday in Champaign County, pushing the pandemic total to 12,244.
Active cases in the county were up by 56, to 1,113. Recovered cases were up by 89, to 11,056.
The C-U Pubic Health District was monitoring 1,559 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, 67 more than on Thursday.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health data:
- 61820/Champaign: 230 active (up 11), 3,951 total (up 31)
- 61821/Champaign: 170 active (up five), 1,456 total (up 23)
- 61822/Champaign: 135 active (up 23), 1,148 total (up 27)
- 61802/Urbana: 88 active (up two), 944 total (up 12)
- 61866/Rantoul: 87 active (unchanged), 1,040 total (up nine)
- 61801/Urbana: 85 active (up three), 1,096 total (up 10)
- 61853/Mahomet: 78 active (up five), 644 total (up 11)
- 61874/Savoy: 57 active (down two), 387 total (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 50 active (up two), 361 total (up four)
- 61880/Tolono: 26 active (up one), 278 total (up three)
- 61847/Gifford: 21 active (up one), 116 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 20 active (up two), 129 total (up two)
- 61859/Ogden: 11 active (up one), 61 total (up two)
- 61862/Penfield: 11 active (up one), 48 total (up one)
- 61872/Sadorus: 8 active (unchanged), 25 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 5 active (up two), 88 total (up two)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 5 active (down one), 64 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 4 active (down one), 49 total (up two)
- 60949/Ludlow: 3 active (up one), 32 total (up one)
- 61840/Dewey: 3 active (up two), 31 total (up two)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 3 active (unchanged), 16 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (up one), 80 total (up one)
- 61845/Foosland: 2 active (unchanged), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (unchanged), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (down one), 26 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (down one), 70 total (up one)
- 61852/Longview: 1 active (up one), 3 total (up one)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (down one), 31 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 1,154,150 tests
- 12,244 confirmed cases
- 75 fatalities
- 15 county residents hospitalized
- 16,531 close contacts quarantined
- 1,686 close contacts that became positive
FORD COUNTY: 10 new cases, 954 total
The number of COVID-19 cases in Ford County during the pandemic grew by 10 Friday, to 954.
Of the 954, 603 are classified as confirmed and 351 are probable.
Ford County’s seven-day positivity rate is 10.9 percent, up from 10.5 percent overnight.
Here’s a look at the county’s seven-day rate for the week:
- Sunday: 9.9 percent
- Monday: 9.9 percent
- Tuesday: 9.6 percent
- Wednesday: 10.5 percent
- Thursday: 11.3 percent
- Friday: 10.9 percent
PIATT COUNTY: 19 new cases, 922 total
The number of confirmed cases in Piatt County rose by 19 Friday, to 922, when DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Administrator Dave Remmert reported two days’ worth of cases.
How the newly reported cases break down by town:
THURSDAY
- Monticello: 3
- Mansfield: 2
- Bement: 1
- Cerro Gordo: 1
- Hammond: 1
- White Heath: 1
WEDNESDAY
- Monticello: 5
- Atwood: 2
- Cerro Gordo: 1
- Hammond: 1
- White Heath: 1
COURTS: Piatt joins Champaign, Vermilion in pushing back jury trials
Reports Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group’s Piatt County Journal-Republican:
The quarterly jury trial period set to begin Jan. 4 in Piatt County has been pushed back to April 2021.
“Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Piatt County Circuit Court will reduce jury trial operations during the January 2021 jury term in order to minimize personal contact among litigants, witnesses, court personnel, practicing attorneys, jurors, and members of the public, and to deter the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Presiding Judge Dana Rhoades wrote in an administrative order issued Friday.
“All civil and criminal cases currently allotted for the Piatt County January 2021 jury term will be continued to the Piatt County April 2021 jury term,” she added.
Rhoades said there is “not adequate social distancing capability within the Piatt County courthouse” to allow jurors, witnesses, court personnel and attorneys to be in the same room for the lengthy periods of time that are necessary during trials.
Piatt County generally sets aside two-week periods every three months for jury trials.
State's Attorney Sarah Perry, sworn into office on Dec. 2, said the delay will help her and a new public defender get familiar with existing cases.
“I am worried about a possible backlog,” she said. “But we will probably be able to settle many of those cases by then.”
If the COVID-19 crisis has not eased by April, Perry said alternate arrangements — such as remote setups for a courtroom — may need to be considered.
One of the delayed trials is that of Mason Brown and Christie Brown, who are charged with neglect after the death of his uncle and her brother, Ronald Blankenship in his Monticello home in 2018. They also face charges of aggravated cruelty to animals.
Piatt County's last jury trial was in January 2020. The middle school was set to host proceedings in July, but cases were settled before they reached trial.
Piatt’s action follows similar moves made in surrounding counties:
— Earlier this week, Sixth Circuit Chief Judge Karle Koritz announced that all jury trials in Champaign County were suspended through the end of February.
— Last month, Vermilion County Presiding Judge Thomas O'Shaughnessy announced a pause on jury trials through the end of January 2021.
STATE: Seven-day positivity rate down to 9.4 percent
Of 104,448 tests statewide, 9,420 came back positive Friday, a rate of 9.0 percent.
That pushed the state’s seven-day positivity rate down slightly, from 9.5 to 9.4 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported another 190 lives lost to COVID-19, including a Champaign County woman in her 60s whose death was reported locally on Thursday:
- Adams County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s
- Boone County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Carroll County: 1 female 70s
- Cass County: 1 male 70s
- Champaign County: 1 female 60s
- Christian County: 1 male 80s
- Clark County: 1 female 90s
- Clay County: 1 male 60s
- Clinton County: 1 female 90s
- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 2 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 6 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 9 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 11 males 70s, 7 females 80s, 8 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 6 males 90s, 1 male 100-plus
- DeKalb County: 1 female 80s
- DuPage County: 3 females 80s, 5 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 2 females 100-plus
- Effingham County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Gallatin County: 1 male 80s
- Grundy County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Hamilton County: 1 female 70s
- Henry County: 1 female 90s
- Iroquois County: 2 females 80s
- Jefferson County: 1 male 70s
- Kane County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Kendall County: 2 males 70s
- Lake County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s
- Lawrence County: 1 male 50s
- Lee County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 90s
- Livingston County: 1 male 80s
- Macon County: 1 male 80s
- Macoupin County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 90s
- Marion County: 1 female 60s
- Massac County: 1 female 60s
- McHenry County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
- McLean County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100-plus
- Menard County: 1 female 70s
- Mercer County: 1 male 90s
- Monroe County: 1 male 80s
- Morgan County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s
- Ogle County: 1 female 80s
- Peoria County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- Sangamon County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Shelby County: 1 male 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Vermilion County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Washington County: 1 male 70s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Will County: 4 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s
- Williamson County: 1 female 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- Woodford County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
PRITZKER: 'The team is optimistic that this vaccine can safely move forward'
Reports Jerry Nowicki, bureau chief of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
The COVID-19 death toll surpassed 14,000 on Friday as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 190 additional deaths in people from their 20s to over 100 years of age.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker took questions on the state’s response to outbreaks at state-run veterans homes and about the impending approval of a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the drug company Pfizer.
He praised a U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel’s decision to recommend approval of the vaccine and said he expects quick official approval from the FDA.
“Historically, the FDA rules in the direction of these panels. And in this case with months of data indicating that this vaccine is safe, and thus far, 95 percent effective, the FDA’s decision is all but imminent,” he said. “Our own review panel is poised to review all available FDA data, and based on all information to date, the team is optimistic that this vaccine can safely move forward.”
The FDA’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will then meet to offer advice as to how the vaccine should be distributed in future rounds within the population.
“Federal officials have told us that these first doses will be shipped out to states within 24 hours of approval and Illinois is prepared to quickly get this vaccine to our frontline health care workforce,” Pritzker said.
Still, Pritzker said, it will be months before the vaccine is available to the general population. Health care workers and long-term care residents will be prioritized to receive the initial doses, per the state’s vaccine plan.
“That means that an awful lot of people are still going to be needing to wear masks and socially distance and they're going to need to follow the mitigations and treat it as if the vaccine doesn't exist for them because it hasn't been manufactured yet to supply it to them,” he said. “So that means we're going to see continued infections and continued hospitalizations, ICUs, ventilators and ultimately deaths.”
The state also reported 9,420 new confirmed or probable cases, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 832,951 cases with 14,050 deaths among more than 11.5 million test results reported. There were 104,448 results reported Friday for a one-day positivity rate of 9.1 percent.
The state’s seven-day rolling average case positivity rate decreased to 9.4 percent on Friday, the fourth straight day of decreases.
While on a downward trend, the rate still means there’s high community spread of the virus. Pritzker said when community spread is high, that means the virus has a better chance of making its way into long-term care facilities where populations are more vulnerable.
At the state-run LaSalle Veterans’ Home, 33 residents have died from complications attributed to COVID-19 since Nov. 1.
Pritzker was asked to compare the LaSalle outbreak to a years-long Legionnaires’ Disease outbreak at the Illinois Veterans Home at Quincy, which occurred under former Gov. Bruce Rauner’s leadership and which Pritzker heavily criticized during the 2018 campaign. That outbreak killed 13 residents over a number of years.
He accused the Rauner administration of a cover-up and said his administration is working “much more intensely and intently.”
“Remember that the families weren't notified at Quincy, that was several years ago,” he said. “Families were notified within 24 hours of the testing that took place in 24 hours of the facility knowing that they had a problem.”
“And is there more that could be could have been done? I don't doubt that there is more that could have been done,” he said. “It is easy, in retrospect, to say that about really almost any situation. But I will also say that our intent here from the get-go, has been to take care of these veterans and make sure, not only do we learn what mistakes may have been made, but to rectify them.”
He said Legionnaires’ Disease, which is a severe pneumonia caused by inhalation of waterborne bacteria, is “extremely preventable,” while he said the coronavirus and the disease it causes is extremely rampant in the community.
Three legislative committees are investigating the administration’s response to the LaSalle outbreak, including why the facility appeared to have nonalcoholic hand sanitizer in place in wall dispensers and why some staff members were seen eating in the kitchen unmasked and not socially distant.
The LaSalle home’s administrator, Angela Mehlbrech, was fired earlier this week, and the head of nursing at the facility was put on administrative leave. The governor was asked for background on the personnel decisions Friday.
“It's an accumulation of things during this entire matter,” he said. “But suffice to say that there are things that are just unacceptable, like hand sanitizer not being in the right place, or the right type being in the right place. That's just one example. But certainly, you know, this is a personnel matter so I want to be careful about how we discuss it here. It's a legal matter. But I wanted to make sure that the people who live in those facilities are as safe as possible. And so we put a terrific leader in Anthony Vaughn in charge of that facility.”
Vaughn, an Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs acting assistant director, is a 24-year veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps who joined IDVA upon his retirement from active duty in 2005.
Statewide, hospitalizations remained about level with 5,141 people hospitalized for the disease as of Thursday night, including 1,081 in intensive care unit beds. That left about 24.8 percent of total hospital beds available statewide and 18.7 percent of ICU beds.
IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said she recommends Illinoisans stay home this holiday season, but those planning to travel should be tested for the virus before doing so.
“But please understand that having those tests does not really give you a free pass and assure that there could be no transmission of infection,” she said. “Someone who tests negative today could be exposed tomorrow on the plane or in the airport, and then spread the virus in the days after that.”
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 6,274 new tests, 12 new cases
Twelve new cases emerged from 6,274 new tests Thursday on campus, a rate of 0.2 percent, according to UI data updated Friday.
The seven-day positivity rate on campus remained 0.4 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Thursday, Nov. 10: 6,274 new tests, 12 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 7,148 new tests, 22 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 5,847 new tests, 27 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 7: 8,618 new tests, 34 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 4,134 new tests, 25 new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 3,304 new tests, 20 new cases
- Friday, Dec. 4: 7,032 new tests, 25 new cases
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 6,683 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 7,542 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 5,795 new tests, 26 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 1: 9,341 new tests, 71 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 4,121 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 3,717 new tests, 33 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 27: No testing for holiday
- Thursday, Nov. 26: No testing for holiday
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 5,836 new tests, 14 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 4,536 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 23: 5,607 new tests, 26 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 3,291 new tests, 19 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 3,601 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 20: 11,278 new tests, 34 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 10,424 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 10,462 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 17: 10,255 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 16: 13,545 new tests, 51 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 15: 6,280 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 14: 4,639 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 13: 11,351 new tests, 32 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 12: 9,715 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 11: 11,071 new tests, 50 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 10: 10,324 new tests, 57 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 9: 11,800 new tests, 76 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 8: 5,339 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 7: 4,016 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 6: 10,429 new tests, 48 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 5: 8,895 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 4: 11,537 new tests, 80 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: 5,941 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 2: 11,956 new tests, 82 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 1: 4,823 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 31: 3,522 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 30: 10,787 new tests, 39 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 8,980 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: 9,579 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 10,294 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 26: 11,112 new tests, 74 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 4,935 new tests, 23 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 3,870 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 23: 9,284 new tests, 22 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 8,581 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9,639 new tests, 20 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
