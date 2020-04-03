Friday's coronavirus updates | Danville enforcing basketball shutdown
DANVILLE — Parks employees in Danville were taking down basketball rims and putting ‘keep off’ signs on playground equipment Friday to curtail the gathering of folks in city parks, and hopefully the spread of coronavirus.
“You want to think people are going to do the right thing but sometimes they don’t,” said Steve Lane, Danville’s superintendent of parks and public properties.
“We’re putting up signs at playgrounds, at our shelters, and we will put up yellow ribbon around those in case somebody doesn’t see the signs,” he said.
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. posted the action on his Facebook page Thursday night.
“Unfortunately, people aren’t using good sense and are putting themselves, our children and our community at risk,” Williams wrote. “Therefore, (Friday) in all city of Danville parks, rims will either be taken down or made unusable, volleyball and tennis nets will be taken down where possible, playground equipment will be taped off, the skateboard park will be closed and bathrooms will be locked. Anyone caught using any of these apparatus or congregating with those whom they don’t live with in the parks will likely be issued tickets.”
Lane said tennis court nets had not yet been hauled out for the season. Most of the city’s parks have basketball or tennis courts and playground equipment, he said.
Lane wasn’t aware of any parks where congregating was worse than others.
The city’s website lists 12 larger community parks, seven smaller neighborhood parks and six pocket parks.
Taking rims off basketball courts is not unprecedented. City workers have had to do that in the past when they have resurfaced or restriped a court to guarantee that players don’t damage the renovated surfaces before they are ready for use.
“It’s typically when we start getting the first nice days of spring that everybody comes out of hibernation. Typically, the basketball courts get very busy. Usually, the NCAA tournament is winding down and the NBA playoffs are going on. It’s visible on TV so people want to get out and play,” Lane said.
Playgrounds also see an uptick in use this time of years “because the kids have been bottled up in the house all winter,” he said of the unfortunate timing of the pandemic.
The parks remain open for folks to walk or run through.
“We don’t have fences around our parks. We have no way of shutting those down,” Lane said.
MORNING BRIEFING
— A Champaign police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, the city said Thursday evening.
The officer is currently recovering at home in isolation and does not require hospitalization, a news release said. The city is not releasing their identity or specific responsibilities to protect their privacy.
All employees who may have been in contact with the officer have been notified and instructed to self-quarantine, the news release said, and any members of the public who may have been in direct contact are also being notified.
“First and foremost, I am saddened to confirm COVID-19 has hit Champaign police, and our thoughts are with our officer for a full recovery and a quick return to public service,” Chief Anthony Cobb said. “Our department has been proactive in taking as many precautions as possible to reduce exposure for our officers and the public, and we will continue to do so. We have worked tirelessly to prepare in the event that one of our employees tested positive. I want to reassure the community that we remain fully operational and able to deliver responsive public-safety services.”
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said her agency was working closely with the department on the case.
“We are making sure that all appropriate protocols are being followed to identify any individuals who may have been in direct contact with this officer and to provide them with appropriate guidance regarding the need to self-quarantine," she said.
The department's release said the officer will not be allowed to return to work until cleared by the health district.
— First, golf courses. Now, basketball courts throughout the Champaign Park District have been added to the growing list of off-limits spots around town. As part of the preventative measure taken Thursday, nets will be closed with zip ties.
— Every area county but Ford reported cases Thursday, with Champaign leading the way (eight new, 46 total, with six of those in recovery), followed by Vermilion (two new, four total), Douglas (one new, nine total) and Piatt (like DeWitt, had its first case).
— COVID-19 is ‘not a death sentence,’ state public health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike stressed Thursday, noting that the third and fourth patients confirmed to have the virus in Illinois — a couple in their 70s — recovered and are doing well.
— The new state numbers were tough all-around — in addition to 715 cases and 16 deaths, raising the totals to 7,695 and 157, it was announced that another 178,133 workers in Illinois filed first-time unemployment claims during the week that ended March 28.
— Thursday’s daily briefing in Chicago was part update, part pep rally, with Gov. J.B. Pritzker announcing a new slogan, website and rallying cry — ‘All In Illinois,’ which encourages residents to continue to observe social distancing guidelines.
