Champaign -- A woman in her 70s became the 148th Champaign County resident to die of COVID-19, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
The latest death was reported Friday, a day on which the county also reported 17 new COVID cases and declines in other key indicators.
Currently active cases were down by four, to 269.
The number of Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID continued to decline, today by one, to six.
Close contacts being quarantined were down by 10, to 315.
More to know from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District:
-- Total cases in the county to date: 20,803.
-- Total tests reported in the past day: 3,292.