CHAMPAIGN -- Heading into the weekend, 33 Champaign County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, three more than the day before, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
COVID deaths also rose Friday by two, to 95.
Total cases in Champaign County rose by 118 in the past day, to 15,215.
Of those, 837 were currently active, up a dozen over Thursday.
More Champaign County updates to know:
-- There were 5,269 tests reported in the past day for a cumulative total of 1,322,458.
-- Recoveries were up by 104, to 14,283.
-- Active close contacts in quarantine were up by 22, to 1,138.