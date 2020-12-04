CHAMPAIGN -- The number of COVID-19 deaths in Champaign County rose by two Friday, to 62.
The latest fatalities were men in their 80s and 90s, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The health district also reported 265 new cases in the past day, raising the total to 11,425.
Of those, 1,016 cases were active, 87 more than there were on Thursday.
The number of Champaign County residents in the hospital also rose in the past day by three, to 21.
One indicator that declined: The number of active close contacts in quarantine was down 134 Friday, to 1,772.