For a few days in February, Douglas had the dubious distinction of being Illinois' lone county with a seven-day positivity rate in double digits.
On Friday, a rate that stood at 10.3 percent a month ago, fell to 2.1 percent.
Douglas’ 10th drop in 12 days left it with its lowest seven-day rate since Aug. 8 — 223 days ago.
Here's a rundown of Friday's seven-day rates for area counties:
- Iroquois County: 0.9 percent (-0.2)
- Moultrie County: 1.5 percent (—)
- Douglas County: 2.1 percent (-0.4)
- Champaign County: 2.3 percent (+0.2)
- DeWitt County: 2.4 percent (+0.2)
- Vermilion County: 3.1 percent (+0.7)
- Ford County: 3.2 percent (+0.2)
- Piatt County: 3.2 percent (-0.3)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 25 new cases, 246 now active
Of 10,247 new COVID-19 tests, 25 came back positive Friday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 18,578.
Active cases rose by two, to 246, while COVID hospitalizations held at 10.
The health district is monitoring 488 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, down by 23.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 55 active (down 1)
- 61822/Champaign: 29 active (down 3)
- 61880/Tolono: 27 active (up 3)
- 61821/Champaign: 22 active (unchanged)
- 61801/Urbana: 20 active (down 3)
- 61866/Rantoul: 19 active (up 2)
- 61853/Mahomet: 14 active (up 2)
- 61864/Philo: 13 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 12 active (up 1)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 4 active (up 1)
- 61874/Savoy: 4 active (down 1)
- 61802/Urbana: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 3 active (up 1)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 1 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,538 cases (up 4)
- 10.01 to 20: 3,867 cases
- 30.01 to 40: 2,258 cases (up 4)
- 40.01 to 50: 1,908 cases (up 1)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,610 cases (up 2)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,239 cases (up 2)
- 10-and-under: 1,142 cases (up 3)
- 70.01 to 80: 542 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 304 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 152 cases
- 100-plus 6 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 43 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 32 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 16 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 6 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 1 death
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,935,992 tests
- 18,578 confirmed cases
- 246 active cases
- 18,197 recovered cases
- 135 fatalities
- 10 county residents hospitalized
- 24,850 close contacts quarantined
- 2,979 close contacts that became positive
UI CAMPUS: New cases in single digits for seventh straight day
Eight new cases emerged from 8,043 tests Thursday on the UI campus, according to data updated Friday.
It marks the campus' eighth straight day with single-digit new cases, a stretch longer than any point in the 2020-21 school year.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.1 percent.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 37 positive tests — 20 involving undergrads, 11 faculty/staff members, one grad student and five classified as "other."
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since March 1:
- Monday, March 1: 13,998 new tests, 15 new cases
- Tuesday, March 2: 9,926 new tests, 10 new cases
- Wednesday, March 3: 9,060 new tests, 12 new cases
- Thursday, March 4: 10,237 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, March 5 10,295 new tests, 6 new cases
- Saturday, March 6: 4,320 new tests, 4 new cases
- Sunday, March 7: 6,190 new tests, 6 new cases
- Monday, March 8: 14,586 new tests, 23 new cases
- Tuesday, March 9: 9,649 new tests, 12 new cases
- Wednesday, March 10: 8,687 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, March 11: 9,576 new tests, 5 new cases
- Friday, March 12: 9,964 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, March 13: 3,805 new tests, 3 new cases
- Sunday, March 14: 5,152 new tests, 2 new cases
- Monday, March 15: 12,411 new tests, 5 new cases
- Tuesday, March 16: 10,068 new tests, 6 new cases
- Wednesday, March 17: 7,473 new tests, 5 new cases
- Thursday, March 18: 8,034 new tests, 8 new cases
Carle Health current #COVID19 inpatient population and test processing data as of March 19, 2021.— Carle (@Carle_org) March 19, 2021
Visit https://t.co/I3zosq5vrL for daily updates and COVID-19 information. pic.twitter.com/w6sKPZshZ1
CARLE: 22 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 5 in Bloomington
Four of the 22 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Friday by Carle Health.
In all, 29 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle's five facilities in the region, with four of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had five COVID patients (none in ICU).
Carle's Richland Memorial and Eureka hospitals each had one non-ICU COVID patient.
Below is an overview of daily totals since March. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, March 1: 29 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 2: 28 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 30 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 31 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 30 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, March 8: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Sunday, March 14: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Monday, March 15: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 16: 20 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 17: 23 patients, 7 in ICU
- Thursday, March 18: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, March 19: 22 patients, 4 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, March 1: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 8 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 14: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 15: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 16: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 17: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, March 18: 8 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 19: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,411 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 295 hospitalized patients have died.