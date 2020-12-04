Frontline health-care workers and long-term care residents in the 50 Illinois counties with the highest death rates per capita will receive the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine when they arrive, likely later this month, the state announced Friday.
Not among the 50 counties: Champaign, Douglas, Piatt or Vermilion.
In the area, only Ford (which has the fourth-highest rate among Illinois’ 102 counties), Iroquois (34th-highest) and DeWitt (36th) were on the list released by the state.
The first vaccine that could be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is manufactured by Pfizer. It requires an initial dose, then another three to four weeks later.
Pritzker said the first shipment — expected to be 109 doses — could arrive in two weeks. Another vaccine from the drug company Moderna could get approval one week following the Pfizer vaccine.
The initial recipients will be health care workers and long-term care residents. Pritzker said 655,000 people in Illinois qualify as frontline health care workers — 162,000 in Chicago and 493,000 outside of Chicago.
Approximately 110,000 adults statewide live in congregate care settings, Pritzker said.
After that group will be “other essential workers and persons at higher risks of severe COVID-19 illness, including persons 65 years of age and older,” according to the state’s vaccine plan. Then it will be “critical populations” as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP. Then the general population can receive the vaccine.
“In other words, this will not be a quick process. With the two-dose timeline, no single person will be fully vaccinated even by Christmas, and it will likely be months before people with low risk factors for COVID-19 see their first dose,” Pritzker said. “But the very fact that we have this timeline is the result of incredible private sector innovation and long standing public investment in scientific research.”
Pritzker said the first shipment would be divided into 23,000 doses directly to Chicago and 86,000 to be distributed to the rest of the state.
“Some quick math will tell you that it’s going to take multiple weeks of distribution to even get our health care workers their first of the two doses that they require, while also getting to the long-term care facility residents," the governor said during Friday's daily coronavirus briefing in Chicago.
In descending order, the 50 counties include:
- 1. Greene
- 2. Wayne
- 3. Carroll
- 4. Ford
- 5. Mason
- 6. Union
- 7. Pike
- 8. Clay
- 9. Jefferson
- 10. Clinton
- 11. Whiteside
- 12. Fayette
- 13. Marion
- 14. Monroe
- 15. Cass
- 16. Bureau
- 17. Clark
- 18. Macon
- 19. Warren
- 20. La Salle
- 21. Williamson
- 22. Richland
- 23. Coles
- 24. Perry
- 25. Morgan
- 26. Knox
- 27. McDonough
- 28. Shelby
- 29. Suburban Cook
- 30. Jasper
- 31. Jersey
- 32. Saline
- 33. Christian
- 34. Iroquois
- 35. Saint Clair
- 36. DeWitt
- 37. Kankakee
- 38. Rock Island
- 39. Madison
- 40. Lake
- 41. Winnebago
- 42. Kane
- 43. Randolph
- 44. DuPage
- 45. Will
- 46. Ogle
- 47. Jo Daviess
- 48. Tazewell
- 49. Cumberland
- 50. Stark
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Two deaths, 165 new cases reported
Men in their 80s and 90s became the 61st and 62nd Champaign County residents to lose their lives to COVID-19, according to the C-U Public Health District.
Of 7,432 new COVID-19 tests, 165 came back positive Friday in the county, according to district data.
Active cases rose by 87, to 1,016. Recovered cases rose by 76, to 10,347.
The C-U Pubic Health District was monitoring 1,638 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, 134 fewer than on Thursday.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health data:
- 61820/Champaign: 182 active (up five), 3,758 total (up 22)
- 61821/Champaign: 149 active (up 21), 1,344 total (up 28)
- 61822/Champaign: 124 active (up 18), 1,064 total (up 24)
- 61801/Urbana: 85 active (up seven), 1,029 total (up 11)
- 61853/Mahomet: 83 active (up two), 582 total (up eight)
- 61866/Rantoul: 78 active (up 10), 979 total (up 22)
- 61802/Urbana: 74 active (up five), 867 total (up 10)
- 61874/Savoy: 50 active (up eight), 348 total (up 11)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 47 active (up two), 322 total (up eight)
- 61880/Tolono: 27 active (up two), 259 total (up three)
- 61847/Gifford: 15 active (up one), 96 total (up three)
- 61843/Fisher: 11 active (up three), 115 total (up four)
- 61859/Ogden: 10 active (down one), 51 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 10 active (unchanged), 29 total (unchanged
- 61864/Philo: 9 active (unchanged), 85 total (up one)
- 61849/Homer: 9 active (up one), 69 total (up two)
- 61862/Penfield: 9 active (up one), 38 total (up one)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 6 active (unchanged), 61 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 6 active (up one), 22 total (up one)
- 61875/Seymour: 5 active (unchanged), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 5 active (up one), 26 total (up one)
- 61863/Pesotum: 4 active (up one), 44 total (up one)
- 60949/Ludlow: 4 active (up one), 30 total (up one)
- 61845/Foosland: 4 active (down two), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 3 active (down two), 78 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 2 active (up one), 14 total (up one)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (down one), 31 total (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 1,101,571 tests
- 11,425 confirmed cases
- 62 fatalities
- 21 county residents hospitalized
- 15,531 close contacts quarantined
- 1,499 close contacts that became positive
DOUGLAS COUNTY: 21 new cases, 1,542 total
The number of confirmed cases in Douglas County grew by 21 Friday, to 1,542.
The cases ranged in age from six to 90s:
- A six-year-old girl
- Two 9-year-old boys
- Three teens — a 15-year-old female and two 19-year-old males
- Two women and two men in their 20s
- A man in his 30s
- Three women in their 50s
- Two men in their 60s
- A woman and a man in their 70s
- Two men in their 80s
- A man in his 90s
VERMILION COUNTY: 146 new cases, 1 fatality
A woman in her 90s became the 44th Vermilion County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, health Administrator Doug Toole said Friday.
Thirty-four county residents remain hospitalized, unchanged from Thursday, Toole added.
The county also reported 146 new cases, bringing its active total to 312. Another 78 county residents were released from isolation Friday.
How Friday’s cases break down by age:
- Two residents in their 80s
- 10 in their 70s
- 12 in their 60s
- 22 in their 50s
- 14 in their 40s
- 13 in their 30s
- 26 in their 20s
- Nine teens
- Three grade-school children
- One pre-schooler
- One toddler
- One infant
REGION 6: Champaign County’s seven-day positivity rate up slightly again
Champaign County’s seven-day positivity rate rose slightly on Friday — from 6.6 to 6.8 percent — but remained the lowest of the 21 counties in Region 6.
The seven-day rate for the region as a whole was also up, from 12.1 to 12.4 percent.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Friday are through Dec. 1).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 7.4 percent).
A look at the Region 6 rates in November (with three-day lags):
- Nov. 1: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 2: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 3: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 4: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 5: 10.8 percent
- Nov. 6: 11.3 percent
- Nov. 7: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 8: 12.2 percent
- Nov. 9: 12.7 percent
- Nov. 10: 13.0 percent
- Nov. 11: 13.5 percent
- Nov. 12: 13.6 percent
- Nov. 13: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 14: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 15: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 16: 14.3 percent
- Nov. 17: 14.6 percent
- Nov. 18: 14.5 percent
- Nov. 19: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 20: 13.7 percent
- Nov. 21: 13.4 percent
- Nov. 22: 13.1 percent
- Nov. 23: 12.7 percent
- Nov. 24: 12.1 percent
- Nov. 25: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 26: 12.0 percent
- Nov. 27: 11.7 percent
- Nov. 28: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 29: 12.0 percent
- Nov. 30: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 1: 12.4 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Fayette: 28.4 percent (+0.5)
- Clay: 25.2 percent (+2.6)
- Effingham: 22.2 percent (—)
- Shelby: 21.4 percent (—)
- Lawrence: 20.7 percent (-1.8)
- Cumberland: 16.1 percent (+0.6)
- Douglas: 15.8 percent (+0.9)
- Jasper: 15.7 percent (+0.6)
- Vermilion: 15.1 percent (+0.4)
- Richland: 15.0 percent (+1.1)
- Moultrie: 13.8 percent (+2.8)
- Iroquois: 13.5 percent (+0.1)
- Crawford: 13.0 percent (+0.2)
- Coles: 13.0 percent (+0.2)
- DeWitt: 12.5 percent (+0.4)
- Edgar: 11.5 percent (+0.9)
- Macon: 11.0 percent (-0.3)
- Ford: 9.4 percent (-0.2)
- Clark: 8.5 percent (-0.5)
- Piatt: 7.3 percent (-1.0)
- Champaign: 6.8 percent (+0.2)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 2.5 percent, down from 2.8 from the day prior.
PIATT COUNTY: 8 of 17 new cases in Monticello
The number of confirmed cases in Piatt County grew by 17 Friday, to 858.
The 17 cases were spread out over Wednesday and Thursday, health Administrator Dave Remmert said:
WEDNESDAY
- 3 cases in Monticello
- 2 cases in Bement
- 1 case in Hammond, La Place, Mansfield
THURSDAY
- 5 cases in Monticello
- 1 case in Unity, Cerro Gordo, Atwood
CARLE: 10 of 69 COVID patients in Urbana in ICU
Ten of the 66 COVID-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Friday by Carle Health.
In all, 97 patients with COVID are hospitalized in Carle facilities, with 16 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington has 23 COVID-positive patients (four in ICU) while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney has four (two in ICU).
Reporting no patients in ICU: Carle Eureka Hospital (three COVID patients) and Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center (one).
Carle began providing daily information on COVID patients on Nov. 18, with the launch of a new online dashboard. Here’s an overview of the data for its Urbana and Bloomington hospitals:
URBANA
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 69 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 70 patients, 7 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 74 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 68 patients, 14 in ICU
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 70 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 26: 71 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 27: 74 patients, 12 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 75 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 70 patients, 12 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 30: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 61 patients, 8 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 62 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 22 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 22 patients, 5 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 24 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 25 patients, 3 in ICU
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 24 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 26: 26 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 27: 28 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 26 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 24 patients, 4 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 30: 27 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
Since March, 653 COVID-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 119 hospitalized patients have died.
Also Friday, the C-U Public Health District reported that 21 Champaign County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 — three more than on Thursday.