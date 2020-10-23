Half the state’s counties — among them Douglas, Ford and Vermilion — are now at a warning level for their COVID-19 spread, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
It’s Vermilion County’s third straight week at a warning level.
Public health also reported 3,874 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths throughout the state in the past day.
While factors in each of the 51 countries now at the warning level vary, counties reach the warning level when they hit two or more risk indicators.
Among the risk indicators are the number of deaths, new cases per 100,000 people, weekly test positivity rate (above 8 percent), intensive care bed availability, hospital admissions and emergency room visits.
Some common factors responsible for counties reaching the warning level include gatherings in private homes, weddings, funerals, bars and clubs, university and college parties, college sports teams, institutional settings such as long-term care facilities, schools and correctional centers, plus community spread, especially among people in their 20s, according to public health.
ARCOLA: Outbreak at Libman Co.
There have been dozens of new COVID-19 cases at the Libman Co. plant in Arcola since Oct. 11, a company official said Friday.
Company President Andrew Libman said the plant had very few cases since the start of the pandemic, about 20 over eight months, and started out the week of Oct. 11 with three active cases.
But since last Thursday, the plant has averaged 10-15 new cases a day through yesterday, he said.
The company has been working closely with the Douglas County Health Department, which has also been on site testing employees, he said.
Since the pandemic started, Libman said, the company has been taking precautions, including mask-wearing, use of hand sanitizer and making sure employees are working at distances from each other.
“We are very spread out. We have 1.5 million square feet here,” he said.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 60 new cases, 5,806 total
Champaign County is headed into the weekend Friday with 60 more COVID-19 cases, plus increases in the numbers of active cases and close contacts in quarantine.
One thing that didn’t increase Friday was the number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with the disease. That remained seven, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The 60 new cases chalked up in the past day bumped up the total to date in the county to 5,806.
Of the total, 306 were considered to be currently active, five more than on Thursday.
The number of close contacts currently in quarantine because they were exposed to infected people rose by 41, to 1,047.
The number of new test results in the past day, 12,426, brought the total number of tests done in the county to date to 726,192.