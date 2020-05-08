Subscribe: Print or online
News-Gazette covers: How the crisis has played out on A-1
Champaign County Health District: COVID-19 information
State map: COVID-19 cases by county
****
The area’s first county fair has been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Five weeks before the Piatt County Fair was to be held, the fair board reluctantly reached that decision, citing the uncertainty surrounding crowd capacity rules as the reason.
The fair board said it has discussed holding an event in the fall but no decisions have been made.
In the meantime, the fair will still hold a gun raffle, drawing the winning ticket on Facebook on June 20. Tickets for the Henry Side Gate Lever .30-.30 rifle are available by calling Tina Bolsen at 217-620-8185 or Jason Bolsen at 217-454-8115. Zancha’s in Lovington will also have tickets.
The winner of the raffle must have a valid FOID card.
****
'EFFECTIVE TREATMENT, I THINK, IS POTENTIALLY ON THE HORIZON'
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he thinks a viable COVID-19 treatment may be available before a vaccine, a development that would help the state’s regions begin to reopen.
“An effective treatment, I think, is potentially on the horizon and that will change everything,” he said. “(The Rebuild Illinois) plan can evolve. I’ve said we’re going to change the playbook — we need to because things will change as we go forward.”
— Pritzker said national sports leagues moving to restore seasons is good for residents’ “psyche,” but his primary concern is ensuring their safety.
There is no state in the U.S. that can safely have thousands of people gathering in stadiums, Illinois included, the governor said.
In speaking with sports officials, he said he learned many plan to resume games without fans physically present.
— When asked whether the Nov. 3 general election will continue as planned, the governor said the General Assembly needs to pass a law allowing for mail-in ballots.
He confirmed there will be in-person voting and how the state implements that with IDPH’s guidance “will be important.”
— Pritzker said child care should not be a concern for parents because even under the stay-at-home order, 2,500 facilities were available.
He added his administration convened a task force to ensure those services continue to exist.
****
MORNING BRIEFING:
— From the what’s-cool-in-school files comes tonight’s unique event honoring Rantoul High’s Class of 2020.
Around 5:30, 55 administrators, teachers and school board members will leave the school to drop off caps, gowns, class T-shirts, notes from teachers and other items at seniors’ homes.
“It’s just kind of a personal touch,” Assistant Principal Brooke Billings said, in advance of next week’s non-traditional ceremony.
On May 14, 15 and 18, a few seniors at a time will be allowed to come to the school to walk across the stage and receive their diploma.
— Canceled Thursday: the Monticello Freedom Fest and the Champaign-Urbana Kiwanis Little League season, though league presidents said they’re holding out hope for baseball in July or August.
— Champaign County skews younger than most of the rest of the state. So do its confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The age groups with the most: 21 to 30 (50 of the county’s 236 cases) and 31-40 (46 cases), followed by 51-60 (35 cases) and 41-50 (32 cases).
— Just three Champaign County towns with populations over 1,000 have yet to have a confirmed COVID-19 case, according to C-U Public Health data: Fisher, Philo and Gifford.
An updated look at confirmed cases by ZIP code:
➜ 61866/Rantoul: 54
➜ 61820/Champaign: 34
➜ 61821/Champaign: 32
➜ 61822/Champaign: 30
➜ 61802/Urbana: 29
➜ 61801/Urbana: 23
➜ 61853/Mahomet: 11
➜ 61874/Savoy: 7
➜ 61873/St. Joseph: 4
➜ 61863/Pesotum: 3
➜ 61849/Homer, 60949/Ludlow, 61878/Thomasboro, 61880/Tolono: 2
➜ 61877/Sidney: 1
— Illinois on Thursday became the sixth state to surpass 3,000 coronavirus-related deaths, previously reached by New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
****
BY THE NUMBERS
Illinois: 70,873 cases / 3,111 deaths
Champaign County: 236 (+19) / 6
Douglas: 20 (—) / 0
Ford: 11 (—) / 1
Piatt: 6 (—) / 0
Vermilion: 26 (—) / 1