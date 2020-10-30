State health officials are expected to announce additional restrictions today for the region that includes Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt and Vermilion counties.
The Region 6 rules will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday.
The measures, like those announced earlier for nine of Illinois’ 11 regions, come in response to rising COVID-19 positivity rates throughout the state.
Triggering this phase of the state’s mitigation plan: three consecutive days of seven-day rates exceeding 8 percent.
The restrictions, to be announced officially later this morning, are expected to include the closing of indoor service at all restaurants and bars.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Hospitalizations up two, to eight
The number of COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by 79 Friday, and active cases and hospitalizations were also up.
The number of currently active cases in the county increased by 33 in the past day, to 506.
To give some indication of how active cases have grown this week, there were 323 active cases in the county on Monday, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health data.
With 10,011 new tests reported and 79 newly confirmed cases added Friday, Champaign County had 6,330 cases to date.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 rose from six to eight.
The number of close contacts currently being quarantined rose by 64, to 1,540.
On the brighter side, another 46 county residents were considered to be recovered, boosting the total of recovered cases to 5,796.