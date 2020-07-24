The number of confirmed cases statewide topped 1,500 for a third straight day.
Friday's total of 1,532 was down slightly from the two previous days (1,624 Thursday, 1,598 Wednesday) but the state's seven-day positivity rate remained 3.4 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced 19 fatalities, of residents of three counties:
- Cook: 1 female 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 4 females 80s, 4 females 90s
- DuPage: 3 females 90s, 1 female 100-plus
- Winnebago: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s
IESA: Fall sports seasons called off
Athletes in multiple IESA sports will not contest their 2020 fall seasons, with organization officials announcing Friday that boys' and girls' golf, baseball, softball and boys' and girls' cross-country will not occur as scheduled.
A post on the IESA website details these changes to the state's 2020-21 junior high athletic calendar, made in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement comes on the same day IHSA officials are slated to be involved in a virtual roundtable with members of the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education, intended to give the IHSA direction on conducting its own 2020 fall sports.
An IHSA Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, as well.
The IESA Board of Directors, meanwhile, conducted a special meeting Thursday "to discuss fall sports and whether those activities could be held in accordance with the current limitations placed on schools and activities by the Illinois Department of Public Health," according to the statement on the IESA website.
"After much discussion, the Board unanimously approved to cancel the regular season and IESA state series in the sports of boys and girls golf, boys baseball, girls softball, and boys and girls cross-country for the 2020-21 school year," the statement reads. "There are no plans to try and re-schedule the activities or conduct them later in the school year in part due to if and when high schools in Illinois play their contests.
MORNING BRIEFING: 29 cases in Champaign, first death in Douglas
— Nineteen ZIP codes in Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt and Vermilion counties have 10-plus total confirmed cases, according to data from the C-U Public Health District and IDPH:
- 61821/Champaign: 236
- 61866/Rantoul: 223
- 61820/Champaign: 198
- 61802/Urbana: 169
- 61822/Champaign: 111
- 61853/Mahomet: 76
- 61832/Danville: 75
- 61801/Urbana: 73
- 61874/Savoy: 47
- 61910/Arcola: 42
- 61843/Fisher: 29
- 61880/Tolono: 23
- 61873/St. Joseph: 22
- 61953/Tuscola: 21
- 61911/Arthur: 19
- 60942/Hoopeston: 18
- 61856/Monticello: 17
- 61834/Danville: 11
- 60957/Paxton: 11
— After a one-day break, the number of new cases in Champaign County was back in double digits Thursday — 29.
The county’s positivity rates remain on the low side — 1.4 percent for the past seven days, 2.1 for the previous 24 hours.
Hospitalizations (10) and deaths (17) remained unchanged while recovered cases (1,070) were up 35 and active cases (183) were down six.
— A man in his 80s became the first Douglas County resident to die of COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced. County health officials confirmed the news later Thursday, identifying the deceased as a man older than 65 who tested positive the first week in July, was hospitalized and never recovered.
— Vermilion County’s seven new cases involved two grade-school-aged children, two residents in their 40s and one each in their teens, 20s and 30s. Four of the seven share a household.
A recent uptick in cases doesn’t appear to be the result of people ignoring guidelines, county health Administrator Doug Toole said: “There is a segment of the population that believes that we are overreacting to this pandemic. But most of the phone calls I get are from people who are frustrated with those who are not following the guidelines, or who are worried or scared about what the disease could do to them or to their family members.”
— C-U Oktoberfest will be held online this year, Developmental Services Center announced. The eighth annual fundraiser will be held on Facebook, with live raffle basket drawings, streamed polkas and waltzes, and local beer and food pick-up recommendations. The event is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 2-3. It's traditionally held in downtown Champaign under large tents with German food and beer.