CHAMPAIGN -- A woman in her 70s was the 153rd Champaign County resident to die of COVID-19, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
This latest death was reported Friday -- a day on which the county had no new reported COVID cases from thousands of new tests.
And the number of currently active cases and close contacts being quarantined in the county fell below 100.
Public Health District Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid said zero new cases was correct as of Friday morning.
"We will check again this afternoon to see if there are any new to add," he said.
Here are this morning’s numbers from the public health district:
-- Total cases to date: 21,073.
-- Active cases: 97, down by two.
-- Close contacts in quarantine: 93, down by eight.
-- County residents hospitalized with COVID: seven, down by two.
-- Total tests reported in past day: 2,315.