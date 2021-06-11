CHAMPAIGN -- The number of new COVID-19 cases reported Friday morning in Champaign County: Zero.
And the number of currently active cases and close contacts being quarantined in the county fell below 100.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid said that zero figure is correct.
"We will check again this afternoon to see if there are any new to add," he said.
Here are this morning’s numbers from the public health district:
-- Total cases to date: 21,073.
-- Active cases: 97, down by two.
-- Close contacts in quarantine: 93, down by eight.
-- County residents hospitalized with COVID: seven, down by two.
-- Total tests reported in past day: 2,315.