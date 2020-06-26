After three weeks of mostly single-digit new case totals, Champaign County opened Phase 4 by adding 17 for the second time in four days.
Part of the spike is tied to an “unofficial prom” held two weeks ago at a private Mahomet home. As of Thursday night, the C-U Public Health District had linked 16 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases to the event, Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid said Friday.
Not surprisingly, the number of cases in Mahomet has grown significantly — from 22 a week ago to 43 Friday, an increase of five in the past 24 hours.
Of the county’s now-832 cases, 729 are considered recovered and 91 are active. The number of hospitalized residents grew by two from Thursday and now stands at 11.
Other area counties also reported upticks in cases Friday — Vermilion added four, Ford three Douglas two. Piatt County’s total remained 18.
Below is an updated rundown of Champaign County cases by ZIP code, according to C-U Public Health data, which doesn't distinguish between active and recovered. In the past 24 hours, it added a first confirmed case for two new ZIP codes, including 61864, home to Philo, which had been the only county town with a population over 1,000 and no confirmed cases.
— 61866/Rantoul: 185 (up one from Thursday)
— 61821/Champaign: 147 (up five)
— 61820/Champaign: 130 (up one)
— 61802/Urbana: 127 (up one)
— 61822/Champaign: 65 (no change)
— 61801/Urbana: 56 (up one)
— 61853/Mahomet: 43 (up five)
— 61874/Savoy: 35 (no change)
— 61880/Tolono: 9 (no change)
— 60949/Ludlow: 6 (no change)
— 61873/St. Joseph: 6 (no change)
— 61863/Pesotum: 5 (no change)
— 61875/Seymour: 4 (no change)
— 61843/Fisher: 3 (no change)
— 61849/Homer: 3 (no change)
— 61878/Thomasboro: 3 (up one)
— 61842/Farmer City area: 1 (first case reported Friday)
— 61847/Gifford: 1 (no change)
— 61862/Penfield: 1 (no change)
— 61864/Philo: 1 (first case reported Friday)
— 61877/Sidney: 1 (no change)
****
STATE ISSUES GUIDELINES FOR SWIMMING FACILITIES
With questions swirling about how public pools should proceed in Phase 4, state health officials released few guidelines on Friday:
— All pools, water parks, splashpads and beaches can open at a maximum of 50 percent capacity.
— Operators should limit group sizes to no more than 50 people.
— All facilities are required to have plans that address maintaining physical distance for areas where people line up to use a water slide, lazy river or other water features. Plans must also address sanitization of all equipment (rafts, tubes, lounge chairs, etc.), which must be sanitized between each use.
— Operators, employees, and customers should wear face coverings when not swimming or using other water features. (Exceptions can be made for children younger than2 or people with medical conditions or disabilities that prevent them from safely wearing a face covering).
“There is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can spread to people through the water in pools and water playgrounds,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “However, the virus can still spread between people while in the pool, playing at a water park or in a spa.
“Make sure to keep your distance from other people, especially if waiting in line or sitting around the pool.”
****
STATE POSITIVITY RATE: 2.8 PERCENT
A second straight 30,000-plus testing day kept the statewide positivity rate below 3 percent.
Of 30,425 new tests in Illinois, 857 came back positive — a rate of 2.8 percent.
The coronavirus-related death toll grew by 39, to 6,847, with fatalities reported in eight of Illinois’ 102 counties:
— Cass: 1 male 80s.
— Cook: 1 male 20s, 2 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s.
— DuPage: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s.
— Kane: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s.
— Lake: 1 female 70s.
— St. Clair: 1 male 70s.
— Will: 1 female 70s.
— Winnebago: 1 male 40s.