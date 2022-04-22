CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County is no longer the only county in the state at a medium transmission level for COVID-19.
Piatt, McLean and DuPage counties have also been elevated to the medium transmission level, while the state’s other counties remain at low transmission levels based on the numbers of new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days and other factors, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In Champaign County Friday, there were 118 new COVID cases in the past day and 607 currently active cases, up five from the previous day.
In all, there have been 576 new COVID cases in Champaign County since Monday, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District data.