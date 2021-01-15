DEB PRESSEY: Next week's vaccination clinics open to Champaign County residents 65 to 74 with underlying health conditions
With one more day of decreasing hospitalizations, the region that covers East Central Illinois could move from Tier 3 to Tier 2 of the state's mitigation plan.
But indoor service in area restaurants and bars will remain off limits — until Region 6 gets to Tier 1.
Indoor service being allowed in Tier 1 is a change from the state's original plan. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the change during a Friday afternoon online update.
In regions that reach Tier 1, limited indoor service will be allowed in restaurants and bars that serve food — the lesser of 25 percent capacity or 25 people with no more than four people allowed at a table.
"Bars and restaurants have carried an extremely heavy burden throughout this public health crisis through no fault of their own," Pritzker said.
To move from Tier 2 to Tier 1, regions must meet the same metrics needed to move from Tier 3 to Tier 2.
To move from Tier 1 back to Phase 4, which allows indoor dining with tables spaced six feet apart, a region must have:
1. A test positivity rate less than or equal to 6.5 percent for three consecutive days, as measured by the 7-day rolling average.
2. Greater than or equal to 20 percent available staffed ICU and medical/surgical hospital beds for three consecutive days, on a 3-day rolling average.
3. No sustained increase in the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 for seven out of 10 days, on a 7-day average.
During Friday's update, Pritzker announced that three of the state's 11 regions — Nos. 1 (northwestern Illinois), 2 (north central Illinois) and 5 (southern Illinois) — would be allowed to move immediately to Tier 2 of the state's mitigation plan.
"Most regions are on track to leave Tier 3 in the coming days if current trends hold," Pritzker said.
That includes Region 6, where hospitalizations dropped Friday for the sixth time in nine days. To get to Tier 2, regions must experience decreases in hospitalizations for seven of 10 days.
Of the four metrics used by the state to determine which regions advance — from Tier 3 to 2, Tier 2 to 1, and Tier 1 back to Phase 4, where Region 6 was prior to Nov. 20 — Pritzker said, "This isn't random decision-making," adding that the metrics are "based on science, based on the recommendations of doctors."
Here are the four metrics regions must hit to advance from Tier 3 to 2, and a look at where Region 6 stands as of Friday:
1. A test positivity rate of less than 12 percent for three consecutive days.
AS OF FRIDAY: Region 6 meets this standard — it's now been under the 12 percent threshold for 37 days in a row, according to IDPH data, and hasn't been in double digits since Dec. 10.
Equally encouraging: The region's seven-day rate has dropped in each of the past five days, falling Friday from 8.3 to 7.9 percent.
2. Greater than 20 percent available medical/surgical hospital beds on a three-day rolling average.
AS OF FRIDAY: Region 6 meets this standard, with five straight days over the 20 percent threshold. On Friday, it fell from 23.2 to 21.4 percent.
3. Greater than 20 percent available ICU beds on a three-day rolling average.
AS OF FRIDAY: Region 6 meets this standard — and has done so for 216 consecutive days. The number fell Friday from 32.1 to 31.9 percent.
4. Declining COVID hospitalizations in seven out of the last 10 days.
AS OF FRIDAY: Region 6 falls short of this standard but is heading in the right direction after five straight days without an increase.
Region 6 has now had declines in six of the past nine days, a period that began after Jan. 4, when there were 189 patients hospitalized.
- Jan. 5: 190 patients (INCREASE)
- Jan. 6: 189 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 7: 191 patients (INCREASE)
- Jan. 8: 190 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 9 191 patients (INCREASE)
- Jan. 10: 189 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 11: 184 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 12: 183 patients (DECREASE)
- Jan. 13 183 patients (NO CHANGE)
- Jan. 14: 181 patients (DECREASE)
As for the seven-day positivity rate, the metrics the state uses cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Friday are through Jan. 12).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’s saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 5.1 percent, down from 5.4 percent a day earlier).
A look at the Region 6 rates since Jan. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Jan. 1: 9.0 percent
- Jan. 2: 9.1 percent
- Jan. 3: 9.4 percent
- Jan. 4: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 5: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 6 9.7 percent
- Jan. 7 9.9 percent
- Jan. 8 9.4 percent
- Jan. 9 9.2 percent
- Jan. 10 8.9 percent
- Jan. 11 8.3 percent
- Jan. 12: 7.9 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Cumberland: 16.8 percent (-0.8)
- Effingham: 14.5 percent (-0.9)
- Jasper: 12.7 percent (-1.8)
- Clark: 11.4 percent (-1.6)
- DeWitt: 11.1 percent (-1.7)
- Richland: 10.6 percent (-1.3)
- Douglas: 10.4 percent (-0.1)
- Shelby: 10.1 percent (-2.6)
- Vermilion: 9.0 percent (-0.4)
- Fayette: 8.2 percent (-0.9)
- Iroquois: 8.1 percent (-0.6)
- Ford: 7.8 percent (-0.3)
- Moultrie: 7.6 percent (-0.3)
- Macon: 7.5 percent (-0.3)
- Clay: 7.0 percent (-1.5)
- Piatt: 6.8 percent (+0.3)
- Champaign: 6.6 percent (—)
- Coles: 6.2 percent (-0.2)
- Lawrence: 6.0 percent (+0.2)
- Crawford: 4.2 percent (-0.2)
- Edgar: 3.0 percent (-0.8)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 2.3 percent, down from 2.4 percent from the day prior.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Two fatalities, 118 new cases
The number of lives lost to COVID-19 in Champaign County rose by two Friday, to 95, C-U Public Health.
Of 5,269 new tests, 118 came back positive in the county, bringing its pandemic total to 15,215.
Active cases were up by 12 (to 837) while the number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 rose by three (to 33).
Recovered cases were up by 104, to 14,283.
The health district is monitoring 1,138 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, up by 22 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 140 active (up 13)
- 61820/Champaign: 115 active (down 12)
- 61802/Urbana: 111 active (up five)
- 61822/Champaign: 109 active (up one)
- 61866/Rantoul: 68 active (up eight)
- 61853/Mahomet: 67 active (down three)
- 61801/Urbana: 50 active (down eight)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 42 active (down one)
- 61874/Savoy: 33 active (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 29 active (up five)
- 61843/Fisher: 10 active (up one)
- 61859/Ogden: 9 active (down two)
- 61864/Philo: 8 active (down one)
- 61875/Seymour: 8 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 8 active (down one)
- 61847/Gifford: 6 active (down one)
- 61872/Sadorus: 4 active (up two)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 3 active (up one)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (up two)
- 61840/Dewey: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 2 active (up one)
- 60949/Ludlow: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,322,458 tests
- 15,215 confirmed cases
- 95 fatalities
- 33 county residents hospitalized
- 19,868 close contacts quarantined
- 2,307 close contacts that became positive
PIATT/DeWITT COUNTIES: 24 new cases in Clinton, 7 in Monticello
Reports Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group's Piatt County Journal-Republican:
A COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic for Piatt County school staff members on Jan. 22 will be a good test for future efforts in vaccinating other segments of the population, according to the local health department.
“We will be initiating 1B vaccinations with a special school faculty outreach clinic for all Piatt County schools to test our mass scale ability,” said DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert. “We are working in partnership with area providers including Kirby, Carle, Christie and the local health department to provide staffing of this clinic.”
He added that, while other mass vaccination clinics should follow for those eligible in Phase 1B, he pleaded for the public to be patient.
“There is no way we can possibly accommodate all residents all at once. Be patient, this is a marathon, not a sprint. If we are inundated it won't go well. This is dictated by area resources, not demand,” he added.
Since Phase 1B includes school staff as well as those 65 years of age and older, Remmert expected that phase to take months to complete. He added that updates will be provided to local media and on the health department Facebook page. A SignUpGenius page will be used to schedule appointments once vaccination clinics are announced.
Meanwhile, Remmert said DeWitt County last week had its second-highest total for new cases of COVID-19, helping land it on the state warning list for COVID-19. He said both DeWitt and Piatt counties are seeing a post-holiday surge in positive tests.
In the health department’s latest update, 36 new cases were recorded Monday and Tuesday in DeWitt County, bringing it to a total of 1,146 for the pandemic. A 20th death — a woman in her 70s — was also announced.
Piatt County recorded 19 positive tests for the two days. It has totaled 1,202 cases, and included its 11th death, a female in her 90s.
The latest cases by town:
DeWITT COUNTY, 36 new cases
- Clinton, 24
- Kenney, 6
- Farmer City, 4
- Waynesville, 2
PIATT COUNTY: 19 new cases
- Monticello, 7
- Cerro Gordo, 4
- White Heath, 2
- Atwood, 1
- Bement, 1
- DeLand, 1
- Mansfield, 1
- Seymour, 1
- Weldon, 1
CARLE: 75 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 17 in Bloomington
Sixteen of the 75 COVID patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Friday by Carle Health.
In all, 97 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Friday in Carle facilities, with 17 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 17 COVID patients (one in ICU), while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had three (none in ICU).
Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center had two COVID patients, neither of them in ICU.
Below is an overview of daily totals since Jan. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Friday, Jan. 1: 57 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 59 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 59 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 64 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 68 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 66 patients, 14 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 66 patients, 9 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 75 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 68 patients, 16 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14 78 patients, 15 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15: 75 patients, 16 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Friday, Jan. 1: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 20 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 23 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 23 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 16 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 15 patients, 2 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 14 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 24 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 19 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 18 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
Since March, 1,037 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 224 hospitalized patients have died.
STATE: Seven-day rate falls from 6.8% to 6.5%
Of 107,156 new tests, 6,642 came back positive statewide Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate fell from 6.8 to 6.5 percent.
IDPH also reported 123 lives lost to COVID-19, pushing the state’s pandemic total to 18,049:
- Adams County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+
- Champaign County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
- Christian County: 1 male 50s
- Coles County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 7 females 80s, 10 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 6 males 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s
- Edwards County: 1 female 70s
- Franklin County: 1 male 80s
- Henderson County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+
- Henry County: 1 female 80s
- Iroquois County: 1 male 50s
- Jasper County: 1 female 80s
- Jefferson County: 2 males 70s
- Kane County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
- Kendall County: 1 male 50s
- Lake County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Lawrence County: 1 male 70s
- Macoupin County: 1 female 90s
- Madison County: 3 females 80s, 1 female 90s
- McHenry County: 1 male 30s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- McLean County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Monroe County: 1 female 90s
- Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Randolph County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
- Richland County: 1 female 60s
- Schuyler County: 1 male 80s
- Shelby County: 1 female 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 3 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s
- Will County: 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s
- Williamson County: 1 female 70s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s
- Woodford County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: Seven-day rate down to 0.3%
Six new cases emerged from 4,353 new tests Thursday on campus, a rate of 0.1 percent, according to UI data updated Friday.
The seven-day positivity rate dropped for the second time in as many days, from 0.4 to 0.3 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 4,353 new tests, 6 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 4,125 new tests, 18 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 3,722 new tests, 17 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 11: 5,716 new tests, 13 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 2,410 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 1,927 new tests, 4 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 8: 3,683 new tests, 15 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 3,894 new tests, 15 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 3,293 new tests, 12 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 3,146 new tests, 26 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 4: 5,364 new tests, 33 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 2,636 new tests, 18 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 3,424 new tests, 23 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 1: No testing for holiday
- Thursday, Dec. 31: No testing for holiday
- Wednesday, Dec. 30: 3,260 new tests, 15 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 29: 2,107 new tests, 17 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 28: 2,295 new tests, 20 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 27: 1,697 new tests, 10 new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 26: 1,536 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Dec. 25: No testing for holiday
- Thursday, Dec. 24: No testing for holiday
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: 4,872 new tests, 8 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 22: 3,415 new tests, 9 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 21: 4,807 new tests, 14 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 20: 2,125 new tests, four new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 2,464 new tests, eight new cases
- Friday, Dec. 18: 5,789 new tests, six new cases
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 5,778 new tests, 11 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 5,692 new tests, 14 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 5,220 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 14: 7,660 new tests, 12 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 3,690 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 2,919 new tests, 5 new cases
- Friday, Dec. 12: 6,366 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 10: 6,274 new tests, 12 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 7,148 new tests, 22 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 5,847 new tests, 27 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 7: 8,618 new tests, 34 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 4,134 new tests, 25 new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 3,304 new tests, 20 new cases
- Friday, Dec. 4: 7,032 new tests, 25 new cases
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 6,683 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 7,542 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 5,795 new tests, 26 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 30: 9,341 new tests, 71 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 4,121 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 3,717 new tests, 33 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 27: No testing for holiday
- Thursday, Nov. 26: No testing for holiday
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 5,836 new tests, 14 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 4,536 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 23: 5,607 new tests, 26 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 3,291 new tests, 19 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 3,601 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 20: 11,278 new tests, 34 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 10,424 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 10,462 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 17: 10,255 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 16: 13,545 new tests, 51 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 15: 6,280 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 14: 4,639 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 13: 11,351 new tests, 32 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 12: 9,715 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 11: 11,071 new tests, 50 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 10: 10,324 new tests, 57 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 9: 11,800 new tests, 76 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 8: 5,339 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 7: 4,016 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 6: 10,429 new tests, 48 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 5: 8,895 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 4: 11,537 new tests, 80 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: 5,941 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 2: 11,956 new tests, 82 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 1 4,823 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 31: 3,522 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 30: 10,787 new tests, 39 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 8,980 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: 9,579 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 10,294 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 26: 11,112 new tests, 74 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 4,935 new tests, 23 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 3,870 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 23: 9,284 new tests, 22 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 8,581 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9,639 new tests, 20 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases