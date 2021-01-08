DEB PRESSEY: Champaign County adults 75 and up can get vaccine next week
It's been three weeks since we began distribution of the #COVID19 vaccine to our Carle #healthcareheroes. Since then, our employees have continued to share their 'why' behind receiving the vaccine. 💪 #CarleStrong | #notthrowingawaymyshot pic.twitter.com/CruXdU6JNd— Carle (@Carle_org) January 8, 2021
After four straight days of increases, Region 6’s seven-day positivity rate held at 9.5 percent Friday.
It remains well within the state's target range but another metric required for regions to move out of Tier 3 mitigations — hospitalization counts — continued to head in the wrong direction for Region 6 Friday.
Here are the four metrics a region must hit for current mitigation measures to be relaxed, which can happen as soon as Jan. 15:
1. A test positivity rate of less than 12 percent for three consecutive days.
AS OF FRIDAY: Region 6 meets this standard — it's had 30 days in a row under the 12 percent threshold, according to IDPH data. In fact, it hasn't been in double digits since Dec. 10.
2-3. Greater than 20 percent available intensive care unit AND hospital bed availability.
AS OF FRIDAY: Region 6 meets these standards, with current percentages of 29.6 percent for ICU beds (up from 29.4 overnight) and 25.2 percent for hospital beds (up from 22.1 percent). These two numbers appear to be the least of the region's worries — both have been over the 20 percent threshold for 209 straight days, according to IDPH.
4. Declining COVID hospitalizations in seven out of the last 10 days.
AS OF FRIDAY: Region 6 falls short of this standard, with two days of decreases and eight of increases, according to the latest IDPH data. Thursday, those numbers were three and seven.
Region 6's 10-day hospitalization totals:
- Dec. 28: 175 patients
- Dec. 29: 179 patients
- Dec. 30: 181 patients
- Dec. 31: 179 patients
- Jan. 1: 180 patients
- Jan. 2: 184 patients
- Jan. 3: 186 patients
- Jan. 4: 189 patients
- Jan. 5: 190 patients
- Jan. 6: 189 patients
- Jan. 7: 191 patients
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Friday are through Jan. 5).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’s saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 6.5 percent, down from 6.8 from a day earlier).
A look at the Region 6 rates since Dec. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Dec. 1: 12.4 percent
- Dec. 2: 12.5 percent
- Dec. 3: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 4: 12.2 percent
- Dec. 5: 11.9 percent
- Dec. 6: 12.0 percent
- Dec. 7: 11.7 percent
- Dec. 8: 11.2 percent
- Dec. 9: 10.8 percent
- Dec. 10: 10.5 percent
- Dec. 11: 9.2 percent
- Dec. 12: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 13: 8.6 percent
- Dec. 14: 8.5 percent
- Dec. 15: 8.4 percent
- Dec. 16: 8.2 percent
- Dec. 17: 8.2 percent
- Dec. 18: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 19: 9.0 percent
- Dec. 20: 9.3 percent
- Dec. 21: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 22: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 23: 9.0 percent
- Dec. 24: 8.6 percent
- Dec. 25: 8.6 percent
- Dec. 26: 8.3 percent
- Dec. 27: 8.3 percent
- Dec. 28: 8.7 percent
- Dec. 29: 8.9 percent
- Dec. 30: 9.0 percent
- Dec. 31: 8.9 percent
- Jan. 1: 9.0 percent
- Jan. 2: 9.1 percent
- Jan. 3: 9.4 percent
- Jan. 4: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 5: 9.5 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- DeWitt: 18.9 percent (+0.6)
- Cumberland: 18.8 percent (+1.4)
- Jasper: 17.8 percent (+1.3)
- Clark: 17.6 percent (-0.3)
- Richland: 16.0 percent (+0.7)
- Effingham: 15.8 percent (+0.3)
- Clay: 15.2 percent (-0.6)
- Shelby: 12.0 percent (+2.4)
- Lawrence: 10.6 percent (-0.6)
- Vermilion: 10.3 percent (-0.3)
- Douglas: 10.1 percent (-0.8)
- Coles: 9.5 percent (-0.7)
- Moultrie: 8.9 percent (+0.8)
- Piatt: 8.8 percent (+0.1)
- Iroquois: 8.4 percent (+0.6)
- Ford: 8.2 percent (-1.0)
- Fayette: 8.1 percent (+1.0)
- Macon: 7.7 percent (+0.9)
- Champaign: 7.2 percent (-0.4)
- Edgar: 7.0 percent (+0.6)
- Crawford: 6.1 percent (-0.2)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 3.0 percent, down from 3.2 percent the day prior.
Watch today's press briefing to learn more about the upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics for Champaign County residents 75 years of age and older.https://t.co/TYnFOmvJXL— CU Public Health (@CU_PublicHealth) January 8, 2021
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 192 new cases
The post-holiday surge in new COVID-19 cases that health officials feared arrived Friday, with Champaign County reporting 192 new positive tests.
While hospitalizations (23) and deaths (92) remained unchanged, C-U Public Health reported a rise of 101 in active cases, to 869.
Recovered cases were up by 91, to 13,580.
The health district is monitoring 875 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, down by 220 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 139 active (up 12)
- 61802/Urbana: 111 active (up 22)
- 61822/Champaign: 99 active (up nine)
- 61820/Champaign: 96 active (up 14)
- 61866/Rantoul: 90 active (up 16)
- 61853/Mahomet: 81 active (up four)
- 61801/Urbana: 75 active (up three)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 41 active (up 19)
- 61874/Savoy: 34 active (up five)
- 61880/Tolono: 22 active (up three)
- 61864/Philo: 13 active (down one)
- 61843/Fisher: 11 active (down one)
- 61859/Ogden: 8 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 7 active (up one)
- 61875/Seymour: 6 active (up one)
- 61847/Gifford: 5 active (down two)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 3 active (down two)
- 60949/Ludlow: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 3 active (down one)
- 61849/Homer: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (down one)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,287,502 tests
- 14,541 confirmed cases
- 92 fatalities
- 23 county residents hospitalized
- 19,079 close contacts quarantined
- 2,161 close contacts that became positive
IDPH: Champaign, Iroquois stay off state's county warning level list
Champaign and Iroquois were among 21 counties not on the weekly coronavirus warning map updated Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Among the 81 counties that were on the list: DeWitt, Douglas, Ford, Piatt and Vermilion.
Counties make the list if they fail to meet the targeted metrics, as determined by the Illinois Department of Public Health, in two or more categories for the week prior (Dec. 27-Jan. 2).
Those include "new cases per 100,000 residents," the one Champaign and Iroquois both missed out on this week.
The target is 50 or fewer people per 100,000. Champaign was at 285 (up from 237 a week earlier) and Iroquois was at 413 (up from 232).
Of the counties on the warning level list:
- Piatt was at 293, unchanged from a week ago.
- DeWitt was at 431, up from 342.
- Douglas was at 452, down from 498.
- Ford was at 558, up from 528.
- Vermilion was at 634, up from 566.
All five counties were also on the wrong side of the 8 percent seven-day positivity benchmark.
Information for the upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics for Champaign County residents 75 years of age and older. pic.twitter.com/su49dkNjZx— CU Public Health (@CU_PublicHealth) January 8, 2021
VERMILION COUNTY: 81st fatality, 83 new cases
A woman in her 80s is the 81st Vermilion County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, the local health department announced early Friday evening.
Vermilion also reported 83 new cases, bringing its pandemic total to 6,476.
With 105 other residents released from isolation, the county's active case count stands at 639. Those include inmates and staff members at the Danville Correctional Center, site of an ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Twenty-five COVID-19-positive county residents are hospitalized.
Friday’s new cases by age:
- Five residents in their 80s
- Eight in their 70s
- 13 in their 60s
- 10in their 50s
- 13 in their 40s
- 13 in their 30s
- Seven in their 20s
- Five teens
- Seven grade-school-aged children
- One pre-schooler
- One toddler
CARLE: 66 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 15 in Bloomington
Nine of the 66 COVID-19-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Friday by Carle Health.
In all, 97 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Friday in Carle facilities, with 14 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 15 COVID-19-positive patients (two in ICU), while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had 10 (three in ICU).
Carle Eureka Hospital and Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center each had three COVID patients, none of whom were in intensive care.
Below is an overview of daily totals since Dec. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals. (Carle began publicly reporting data on Nov. 18).
URBANA
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 61 patients, 8 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 62 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 62 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 67 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 70 patients, 15 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 82 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 87 patients, 22 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 94 patients, 25 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 94 patients, 22 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 14: 88 patients, 23 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 92 patients, 25 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 75 patients, 22 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 68 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 18: 60 patients, 18 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 62 patients, 17 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 20: 63 patients, 16 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 21: 62 patients, 15 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 22: 54 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: 58 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 24: 60 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 25: 54 patients, 12 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 26: 55 patients, 11 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 27: 47 patients, 10 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 28: 52 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 29: 56 patients, 14 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 30: 60 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 31: 55 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 1: 57 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 59 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 59 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 64 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 68 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 66 patients, 14 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 66 patients, 9 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 15 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 15 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 20 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 18 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 21 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 18: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 22 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 20: 20 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 21: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 22: 19 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: 24 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 24: 22 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 25: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 26: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 27: 30 patients, 6 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 28: 32 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 29: 28 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 30: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 31: 22 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 1: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 20 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 23 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 23 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 16 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 15 patients, 2 in ICU
Since March, 958 COVID-19-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 210 hospitalized patients have died.
DOUGLAS COUNTY: 10 new cases, 2,022 total
The number of confirmed cases in Douglas County rose by 10 Friday, to 2,022.
The county health department is monitoring 293 active and close-contact cases.
The new cases by age:
- A woman and man in their 20s
- Two women in their 40s
- A woman and man in their 60s
- Two men and one woman in their 70s
- A woman in her 80s
FORD COUNTY: Six new cases, 1,327 total
The number of cases in Ford County rose by six Friday, to 1,327.
Of those, 779 were classified as confirmed, with 548 listed as probable.
Ford's death count remained unchanged, at 39.
The federal government currently has upwards of 50% of vaccine doses held back for unknown reasons. I join 7 fellow governors in demanding @HHSGov distribute them to the states. We're ready to ramp up distribution and save more American lives. Read the full letter: pic.twitter.com/rhoGTuyTpy— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) January 7, 2021
STATE: 9,277 new cases, 126 more lives lost
Of 118,665 new tests, 9,277 came back positive statewide Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate remained unchanged, at 8.5 percent.
IDPH on Friday also reported 126 lives lost to COVID-19, pushing the state’s pandemic total to 17,395:
- Adams County: 1 male 70s
- Boone County: 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 2 females 60s, 4 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 7 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 7 males 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 60s
- DuPage County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Edwards County: 1 male 80s
- Effingham County: 1 male 80s
- Fayette County: 1 female 80s
- Fulton County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Henry County: 1 male 90s
- Iroquois County: 1 male 60s
- Jackson County: 1 male 60s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 80s
- Knox County: 1 male 50s
- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 80s
- Livingston County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- Madison County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Marion County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Marshall County: 1 female 50s
- McLean County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Montgomery County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Morgan County: 1 male 70s
- Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Perry County: 1 female 60s
- Randolph County: 1 female 90s
- Richland County: 1 female 70s
- Rock Island County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90
- Saline County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Sangamon County: 1 male 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
- Stark County: 1 male 80s
- Stephenson County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 40s, 4 males 70s
- Vermilion County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 60s
- Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s
- Williamson County: 1 male 70s
- Winnebago County: 2 females 90s
- Woodford County: 1 female 90s