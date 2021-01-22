COLIN LIKAS: IDPH opens door for all sports to be played in Phase 4 regions
Of 6,416 new tests, 56 came back positive Friday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 15,687.
Active cases were down by 14 (to 682) while the number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 stood at 27, same as a day earlier.
The health district is monitoring 904 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, up by three overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 104 active (down six)
- 61820/Champaign: 100 active (down six)
- 61802/Urbana: 77 active (down four)
- 61822/Champaign: 75 active (down six)
- 61853/Mahomet: 67 active (up one)
- 61801/Urbana: 61 active (up four)
- 61866/Rantoul: 59 active (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 31 active (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 29 active (down one)
- 61874/Savoy: 13 active (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 11 active (down one)
- 61849/Homer: 7 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 6 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 5 active (down one)
- 61840/Dewey: 4 active (up one)
- 61852/Longview: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 4 active (up four
- 61875/Seymour: 4 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (down one)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,367,548 tests
- 15,687 confirmed cases
- 104 fatalities
- 27 county residents hospitalized
- 20,526 close contacts quarantined
- 2,399 close contacts that became positive
Mahomet-Seymour High School @MSHSBulldogs will be taking a one day pause from in-person learning on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. All Mahomet-Seymour HS students will be engaging in remote synchronous learning on this date. #AllBulldogs pic.twitter.com/FkoYs4l9XD— 𝓓𝓻. 𝓛𝓲𝓷𝓭𝓼𝓮𝔂 𝓗𝓪𝓵𝓵 (@MS_Supt) January 22, 2021
MAHOMET-SEYMOUR: Increase in cases led to one-day break from in-person classes
The decision to shift all of today's classes to remote learning was made by Mahomet-Seymour district leaders, not C-U Public Health, Superintendent Lindsey Hall said this morning.
"We saw an increase in cases and exposures this week, particularly at our high school, that was making it more and more difficult to continue to move classrooms/students/teachers around the building for cleaning," Hall wrote in an email to The News-Gazette.
"All of this movement, cleaning and the intense level of organization and communication reached the point where yesterday afternoon it was decided to take a break for today — all of this becomes very stressful and overshadows learning and instruction.
"This gives everyone a chance to slow down, catch their breath, we'll deep clean the building, hopefully staff and students will take advantage of our testing on Monday, we'll regroup and be back at it on Tuesday."
REGION 6: Seven-day rate falls for 12th straight day
Region 6’s seven-day positivity rate was down slightly Friday, falling from 6.0 to 5.9 percent Friday.
It was the 12th consecutive day the seven-day rate has dropped after starting 2021 at 9.0 percent.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Friday are through Jan. 19).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 3.6 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Jan. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Jan. 1: 9.0 percent
- Jan. 2: 9.1 percent
- Jan. 3: 9.4 percent
- Jan. 4: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 5: 9.5 percent
- Jan. 6 9.7 percent
- Jan. 7 9.9 percent
- Jan. 8 9.4 percent
- Jan. 9 9.2 percent
- Jan. 10 8.9 percent
- Jan. 11 8.3 percent
- Jan. 12 7.9 percent
- Jan. 13 7.4 percent
- Jan. 14: 7.0 percent
- Jan. 15: 6.7 percent
- Jan. 16: 6.5 percent
- Jan. 17: 6.4 percent
- Jan. 18: 6.0 percent
- Jan. 19: 5.9 percent
Governor Pritzker gives a COVID-19 update. https://t.co/BaVwQn3wso— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) January 22, 2021
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Cumberland: 11.2 percent (-0.2)
- Clark: 9.7 percent (-0.5)
- Effingham: 9.6 percent (+0.4)
- Jasper: 9.5 percent (+0.3)
- Vermilion: 8.6 percent (+0.1)
- DeWitt: 7.2 percent (+0.1)
- Macon: 6.7 percent (—)
- Shelby: 6.5 percent (-0.2)
- Moultrie: 6.1 percent (+1.1)
- Iroquois: 6.0 percent (+0.2)
- Richland: 5.8 percent (-0.1)
- Ford: 5.5 percent (-0.4)
- Champaign: 5.3 percent (-0.1)
- Clay: 5.3 percent (-0.1)
- Fayette: 5.1 percent (+0.1)
- Piatt: 4.6 percent (-1.2)
- Douglas: 4.4 percent (-0.4)
- Coles: 4.2 percent (-0.2)
- Crawford: 3.5 percent (+0.4)
- Edgar: 3.0 percent (-0.1)
- Lawrence: 1.9 percent (—)
CARLE: 70 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 14 in Bloomington
Eleven of the 70 COVID patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Friday by Carle Health.
In all, 86 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Friday in Carle facilities, with 12 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 14 COVID patients (one in ICU), while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had one (not in ICU).
Below is an overview of daily totals since Jan. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Friday, Jan. 1: 57 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 59 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 59 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 64 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 68 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 66 patients, 14 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 66 patients, 9 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 67 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 75 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 68 patients, 16 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14 78 patients, 15 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15 75 patients, 16 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16 69 patients, 17 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 63 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 18: 65 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 66 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 67 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 22: 70 patients, 11 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Friday, Jan. 1: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 20 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 23 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 23 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 16 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 8: 15 patients, 2 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 14 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 17 patients, 2 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 11: 24 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 19 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 18 patients, 2 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 15: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 17 10 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 18: 18 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 18 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 17 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 22: 14 patients, 1 in ICU
Since March, 1,112 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 240 hospitalized patients have died.
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 26 new cases, 0.4% seven-day rate
Twenty-six new cases emerged from 8,885 new tests Thursday on campus, a rate of 0.3 percent, according to UI data updated Friday.
Thursday's total pushed the campus over 5,000 confirmed cases since testing started in July.
The UI's seven-day positivity rate remained unchanged, at 0.4 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since Jan. 1:
- Thursday, Jan. 21: 8,885 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 20: 7,414 new tests, 27 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 19: 9,190 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 18: 8,511 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 17: 4,738 new tests, 18 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 16: 2,743 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 15: 5,833 new tests, 16 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 14: 4,353 new tests, 6 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 13: 4,125 new tests, 18 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 12: 3,722 new tests, 17 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 11: 5,716 new tests, 13 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 10: 2,410 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 9: 1,927 new tests, 4 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 8: 3,683 new tests, 15 new cases
- Thursday, Jan. 7: 3,894 new tests, 15 new cases
- Wednesday, Jan. 6: 3,293 new tests, 12 new cases
- Tuesday, Jan. 5: 3,146 new tests, 26 new cases
- Monday, Jan. 4: 5,364 new tests, 33 new cases
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 2,636 new tests, 18 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 3,424 new tests, 23 new cases
- Friday, Jan. No testing for holiday
STATE: Seven-day rate falls to 5.0%
Of 125,831 new tests, 7,042 came back positive statewide Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate fell from 5.4 to 5.0 percent.
IDPH also reported 95 lives lost to COVID-19, pushing the state’s pandemic total to 18,615:
- Adams County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Coles County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 8 females 60s, 9 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 11 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- Hancock County: 1 male 80s
- Kane County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s
- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 80s
- Marshall County: 1 female 70s
- McHenry County: 1 female 70s
- McLean County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Montgomery County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Ogle County: 1 male 60s
- Peoria County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
- Piatt County: 1 male 90s
- Randolph County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Richland County: 1 female 60s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- St. Clair County: 2 males 80s, 3 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Washington County: 1 male 80s
- Will County: 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 90s
- Woodford County: 1 male 70s