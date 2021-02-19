FRIDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: 7.0% of Champaign County now fully vaccinated, fourth-most in state; 25.9% of vaccine-eligible adults in county have received first dose
The seven-day positivity rate in the 21-county region that covers East Central Illinois fell Friday to its lowest point in 209 days.
Region 6's rate dropped from 3.5 to 3.3 percent, a low last reached on July 25.
Hospitalizations in the region also declined, for the 19th straight day, from 83 to 80. That's the lowest point since Oct. 7.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Friday are through Feb. 16).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 1.5 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Feb. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Feb. 1: 4.4 percent
- Feb. 2: 4.0 percent
- Feb. 3: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 4: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 5: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 6: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 7: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 8: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 9: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 10: 3.9 percent
- Feb. 11: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 12: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 13: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 14: 3.5 percent
- Feb. 15: 3.5 percent
- Feb. 16: 3.3 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Douglas: 10.4 percent (-0.5)
- Cumberland: 7.7 percent (-1.8)
- Clark: 4.7 percent (+0.4)
- Crawford: 4.7 percent (-0.1)
- Ford: 4.7 percent (-0.1)
- Jasper: 4.3 percent (+0.4)
- Champaign: 4.2 percent (+0.2)
- Clay: 4.2 percent (+1.2)
- Iroquois: 4.0 percent (+0.2)
- Vermilion: 4.0 percent (+0.1)
- Coles: 3.8 percent (-0.3)
- Shelby: 3.5 percent (-0.3)
- DeWitt: 3.4 percent (-1.2)
- Effingham: 3.0 percent (+0.3)
- Piatt: 3.0 percent (-0.8)
- Moultrie: 2.3 percent (-0.1)
- Richland: 1.9 percent (-0.4)
- Macon: 1.3 percent (-0.5)
- Fayette: 1.1 percent (+0.1)
- Edgar: 0.6 percent (-0.5)
- Lawrence: 0.3 percent (—)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Three fatalities, 132 new cases reported
Two women in their 70s and a man in his 90s became the 124th, 125th and 126th Champaign County residents to lose their lives to COVID-19.
The C-U Public Health District has now reported 17 coronavirus-related fatalities in February.
Meanwhile, of 11,208 new COVID-19 tests, 132 back positive Friday in Champaign County, pushing its pandemic total to 17,804.
Active cases were up by 34, to 682, with slightly more than half of them in the Champaign ZIP code that includes Campustown.
Hospitalizations decreased by one, to 15.
The health district is monitoring 827 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, up 31 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 346 active (up 35)
- 61801/Urbana: 66 active (up five)
- 61802/Urbana: 44 active (down one)
- 61822/Champaign: 39 active (up one)
- 61821/Champaign: 34 active (up one)
- 61866/Rantoul: 33 active (down two)
- 61853/Mahomet: 27 active (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 16 active (down one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 15 active (down one)
- 61843/Fisher: 13 active (down two)
- 61874/Savoy: 12 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 8 active (down one)
- 61849/Homer: 6 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 3 active (down three)
- 61863/Pesotum: 3 active (up one)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (up one)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (down one)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (down one)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,657,536 tests
- 17,804 confirmed cases
- 682 active cases
- 16,996 recovered cases
- 126 fatalities
- 15 county residents hospitalized
- 23,286 close contacts quarantined
- 2,767 close contacts that became positive
CARLE: 26 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 4 in Bloomington
Four of the 26 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Friday by Carle Health.
The 26 patients matched Thursday's total as the fewest since Carle began making data public in mid-November.
In all, 32 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in any of Carle's five facilities in the region, with four of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had four COVID patients (none in ICU).
Carle's Eureka Hospital and Hoopeston Regional Health Center each had one non-ICU COVID patient.
Below is an overview of daily totals since Feb. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, Feb. 1: 53 patients, 11 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 58 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 58 patients, 10 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 54 patients, 14 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 48 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 54 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 54 patients, 8 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 54 patients, 10 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 41 patients, 9 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 40 patients, 8 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 12: 48 patients, 7 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 34 patients, 7 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 32 patients, 7 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 15: 33 patients, 7 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 34 patients, 7 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 19: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, Feb. 1: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 8 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 3 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 2 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 2 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 3 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 12: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 15: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 3 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 19: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,316 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 281 hospitalized patients have died.
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 41 new cases, 0.4 percent seven-day rate
Forty-one new cases emerged from 10,346 tests Thursday on the UI campus, according to data updated Friday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate remained 0.4 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since Feb. 1:
- Monday, Feb. 1: 14,164 tests, 66 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10,242 new tests, 41 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 9,518 new tests, 30 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 9,432 new tests, 36 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 5: 11,083 new tests, 56 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 4,842 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 6,363 new tests, 42 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 8: 13,457 new tests, 78 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 10,549 new tests, 71 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 9,232 new tests, 44 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 10,183 new tests, 38 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 12: 10,558 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 4,638 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 6,265 new tests, 30 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 15: 10,689 new tests, 51 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 8,218 new tests, 43 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 10,656 new tests, 37 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 10,346 new tests, 41 new cases
STATE: Vaccinations top 2 million statewide
Reports Jerry Nowicki, bureau chief of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
The number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Illinois topped 2 million Friday as the state’s case positivity rate continues to hover near pandemic lows and hospitalizations decline.
The rolling seven-day average case positivity rate was 2.8 percent Friday as the state reported 2,219 new confirmed or probable cases of the disease among 85,963 test results reported over the previous 24 hours.
The 83,673 vaccine doses administered over the previous 24 hours, a one-day record, propelled the state past 2 million vaccinations since the effort began. More than 78 percent of the 2.6 million doses delivered to the state have been issued. That brought the rolling seven-day average of doses administered to 59,460.
More than 500,000 Illinoisans, or 4 percent of the population, are now fully vaccinated, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Approximately 12 percent of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to a database compiled by the New York Times. Illinois was in 22nd of all states for percentage of population having received one vaccine dose as of Friday, per that database.
Of the vaccine doses administered, nearly 67 percent have been to white people, according to demographic data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Approximately 7.72 percent of doses have gone to Hispanic and Latino Illinoisans, 7.55 percent to Black Illinoisans, 5 percent to people of Asian descent, 2.59 percent “other,” 9.8 percent unknown, and less than 0.5 percent American Indian or Alaska native and native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander.
As well, 40.3 percent of recipients are 65 years of age or older, and nearly 60 percent are between 16 and 64 years old. Females have received 62 percent of the doses administered with males at about 37 percent and less than 1 percent unknown or other.
Meanwhile, the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 fell below 1,600 as of Thursday night for the first time since October. That number has decreased nearly every day this month. That also marks a full 50 percent decrease in one month’s time and a near-75 percent decrease from the second-wave peak of Nov. 22.
COVID-19 patients occupied 366 intensive care unit beds at the end of Thursday, also a low since early October. There were 190 ventilators in use by COVID-19 patients at the end of Thursday, a number that has also steadily declined from second-wave highs.