The seven-day positivity rate for the 21-county region that covers East Central Illinois fell Friday to its lowest point in 221 days.
Not since July 21 has Region 6's rate been as low as it was Friday — 3.0 percent, down overnight from 3.1.
Also:
— Champaign County's rate remained 3.3 percent, which until this week it hadn't reached since Oct. 12.
— Hospitalizations in Region 6 fell for the 25th straight day, from 61 to 60, the lowest they've been since Aug. 1.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s positivity rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Friday are through Feb. 23).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the University of Illinois campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 0.8 percent).
Here's a look at Region 6's seven-day positivity rates since Feb. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Feb. 1: 4.4 percent
- Feb. 2: 4.0 percent
- Feb. 3: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 4: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 5: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 6: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 7: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 8: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 9: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 10: 3.9 percent
- Feb. 11: 3.8 percent
- Feb. 12: 3.7 percent
- Feb. 13: 3.6 percent
- Feb. 14: 3.5 percent
- Feb. 15: 3.5 percent
- Feb. 16: 3.3 percent
- Feb. 17: 3.2 percent
- Feb. 18: 3.4 percent
- Feb. 19: 3.4 percent
- Feb. 20: 3.2 percent
- Feb. 21: 3.1 percent
- Feb. 22: 3.1 percent
- Feb. 23: 3.0 percent
Below is a look at the seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Douglas: 8.8 percent (-0.8)
- Cumberland: 6.8 percent (—)
- Ford: 6.1 percent (-0.5)
- Crawford: 4.3 percent (-0.4)
- Vermilion: 4.2 percent (+0.4)
- Piatt: 3.9 percent (+0.3)
- Clay: 3.5 percent (+0.1)
- Champaign: 3.3 percent (—)
- Coles: 2.9 percent (—)
- Moultrie: 2.9 percent (-0.8)
- Clark: 2.7 percent (-0.4)
- Jasper: 2.7 percent (+1.6)
- Edgar: 2.4 percent (-0.1)
- DeWitt: 2.3 percent (-0.1)
- Effingham: 2.3 percent (—)
- Shelby: 2.3 percent (-0.5)
- Fayette: 1.3 percent (-0.2)
- Lawrence: 1.3 percent (+0.1)
- Macon: 1.1 percent (+0.1)
- Richland: 1.1 percent (+0.3)
- Iroquois: 1.0 percent (-0.4)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 49 new cases, 458 active
Of 8,936 new COVID-19 tests, 49 came back positive Friday, pushing Champaign County's pandemic total to 18,161.
Active cases were down by two, to 458, with 41 percent of the cases in the Champaign ZIP code that includes Campustown.
The health district is monitoring 566 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, down 23 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 187 active (down 15)
- 61801/Urbana: 62 active (down one)
- 61821/Champaign: 33 active (up two)
- 61802/Urbana: 30 active (up three)
- 61866/Rantoul: 26 active (up two)
- 61853/Mahomet: 25 active (up two)
- 61822/Champaign: 23 active (down one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 20 active (up two)
- 61880/Tolono: 10 active (down one)
- 61874/Savoy: 7 active (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 6 active (down one)
- 61847/Gifford: 6 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 5 active (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 4 active (up one)
- 61859/Ogden: 3 active (up one)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (up two)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (down one)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,728,334 tests
- 18,161 confirmed cases
- 458 active cases
- 17,575 recovered cases
- 128 fatalities
- 12 county residents hospitalized
- 23,752 close contacts quarantined
- 2,853 close contacts that became positive
CARLE: 30 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 9 in Bloomington
Four of the 30 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Friday by Carle Health.
In all, 40 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle's five facilities in the region, with four of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had nine COVID patients (none in ICU). Carle's Eureka Hospital also had one non-ICU COVID patient.
Below is an overview of daily totals since Feb. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, Feb. 1: 53 patients, 11 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 58 patients, 11 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 58 patients, 10 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 54 patients, 14 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 48 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 54 patients, 9 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 54 patients, 8 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 54 patients, 10 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 41 patients, 9 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 40 patients, 8 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 12: 48 patients, 7 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 34 patients, 7 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 32 patients, 7 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 15: 33 patients, 7 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 34 patients, 7 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 19: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 20: 25 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 21: 24 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 22: 24 patients, 4 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 23: 25 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 24: 28 patients. 3 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 25: 32 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 26: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, Feb. 1: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10 patients, 2 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 13 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 5: 15 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 8 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 3 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 8: 2 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 2 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 3 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 12: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 15: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 3 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 19: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, Feb. 20: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, Feb. 21: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, Feb. 22: 4 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, Feb. 23: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, Feb. 24: 10 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, Feb. 25: 10 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, Feb. 26: 9 patients, 0 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,339 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 284 hospitalized patients have died.
UI CAMPUS: 9 new cases, 0.2 percent seven-day rate
Nine new cases emerged from 9,972 tests Thursday on the UI campus, according to data updated Friday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate fell from 0.3 to 0.2 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since Feb. 1:
- Monday, Feb. 1: 14,164 new tests, 66 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 2: 10,242 new tests, 41 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 3: 9,518 new tests, 30 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 4: 9,432 new tests, 36 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 5: 11,083 new tests, 56 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 6: 4,842 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 7: 6,363 new tests, 42 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 8: 13,457 new tests, 78 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 9: 10,549 new tests, 71 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 10: 9,232 new tests, 44 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 11: 10,183 new tests, 38 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 12: 10,558 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 13: 4,638 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 14: 6,265 new tests, 30 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 15: 10,689 new tests, 51 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 16: 8,218 new tests, 43 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 17: 10,656 new tests, 37 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 18: 10,346 new tests, 41 new cases
- Friday, Feb. 19: 10,655 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Feb. 20: 4,983 new tests, 12 new cases
- Sunday, Feb. 21: 6,934 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Feb. 22: 13,860 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Feb. 23: 10,453 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Feb. 24: 9,313 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Feb. 25: 9,972 new tests, 9 new cases