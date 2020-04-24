Subscribe: Print or online
The state reached its goal of testing 10,000 residents for COVID-19 in a single day — and then some — leading to a 24-hour high for most confirmed cases.
On Friday, Illinois public health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said, 2,724 new cases were reported statewide, pushing the total to 39,658.
"Obviously, when you test more people, you're going to find more cases," said Ezike, who struck an optimistic tone, adding: "We have flattened the curve. We have lowered the number of lives lost."
Illinois' death toll grew by 108 Friday, to 1,795.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said expanded testing sites — 112 statewide, including eight in the Champaign region — led the state to conduct 16,124 tests in the past 24 hours, an Illinois high during the coronavirus pandemic.
The rate of positive tests was 17 percent, Pritzker said, "well below the current cumulative average of 21 percent."
Friday's newly reported fatalities spanned 12 counties:
— Boone County: 1 male 60s.
— Clinton County: 1 female 100-plus.
— Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 3 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 5 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 14 females 70s, 15 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 11 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 5 males 90s.
— DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s.
— Jefferson County: 1 male 70s.
— Kankakee County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s.
— Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s.
— Madison County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s.
— McHenry County: 1 male 50s.
— Sangamon County: 1 male 70s.
— Whiteside County: 1 unknown 90s.
— Will County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s.
'SOMETHING NOBODY WANTS TO TALK ABOUT'
It’s not a subject anybody relishes discussing, but the 53-foot refrigerated trailer that showed up at the Piatt County Safety Building recently could serve a vital purpose should the COVID-19-related shutdown continue.
It’s there to store bodies.
“This is something nobody wants to talk about, but it’s a necessity,” said Piatt County Emergency Management Agency Director Mike Holmes, noting the county morgue only has room for three bodies.
Holmes told the county board EMA committee this week that he has received questions about the trailers, which he said basically come in one size. With traditional funerals and memorial services being halted due to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order banning large gatherings, Holmes said body storage could be an issue.
“Funeral homes cannot have a congregation of people to have services, and unless the individuals are getting cremated, there is a definite possibility we could get bottlenecked, even if we have the normal amount of deaths in the county,” he said.
The trailer is being provided at no cost, with Piatt one of 12 counties to take advantage of the state offering more than 20 of them for that purpose at no charge.
“It is part of the state’s response to expand mortuary capacity,” Illinois EMA spokesperson Rebecca Clark said.
The trailers are “pre-positioned” as a preventative measure. That’s common practice in emergency management, Clark said.
— Steve Hoffman
MORNING BRIEFING:
— Champaign became the 14th county to report triple-digit COVID-19 cases, adding two. A breakdown by ZIP code of the 100 cases, 16 of which are active (six hospitalizations):
➜ 61822/Champaign: 26
➜ 61802/Urbana: 17
➜ 61801/Urbana: 12
➜ 61821/Champaign: 11
➜ 61853/Mahomet: 8
➜ 61820/Champaign: 7
➜ 61874/Savoy: 6
➜ 61866/Rantoul: 4
➜ 61863/Pesotum: 3
➜ 61849/Homer: 2
➜ 60949/Ludlow, 61873/
St. Joseph, 61878/Thomasboro, 61880/Tolono: 1 each
— More COVID-19 testing is now available in Champaign County, health officials said. Those with symptoms are urged to call their providers. “Anyone with symptoms is going to get tested,” said C-U Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
— Antibody testing is also expected to begin in the area in a week or two, according to Dr. Robert Healy, Carle’s chief quality officer. It’s likely to be ramped up gradually, but Pryde said the health district will be working with Carle to eventually make antibody testing for the entire community.
BY THE NUMBERS
Illinois: 36,934 cases /1,688 deaths
Champaign County: 100 (+2) / 5
Douglas: 12 (—) / 0
Ford: 6 (—) / 1
Piatt: 6 (—) / 0
Vermilion: 11 (—) / 0
