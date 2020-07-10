The number of new COVID-19 cases statewide grew by 1,317 Friday, the largest single-day jump since June 2.
It’s the second straight day that the Illinois Department of Public Health reported a quadruple-digit increase.
Testing totals also remained high — 32,987 new specimens were processed from Thursday to Friday — but the seven-day positivity rate jumped by three-tenths of a percent, to 2.9.
The state also reported 25 additional coronavirus-related deaths, of Illinoisans in eight counties:
- Cass County: 1 female 80s.
- Cook County: 3 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s.
- DuPage County: 1 male 70s.
- Lake County: 1 female 70s.
- McHenry County: 1 female 80s.
- Peoria County: 1 female 90s.
- Will County: 1 female 70s.
- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 80s.
VERMILION COUNTY: 2 in 20s, 1 in 40s test positive
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County rose by three Friday, to 85.
Two residents in their 20s and one in his or her 40s were the latest to test positive, the county’s public health department announced.
Over the course of the pandemic, 7,440 Vermilion County residents have tested negative.
How the 85 cases break down:
- Released from isolation: 50
- Isolating at home: 31
- Hospitalized: 2
- Deceased: 2
A breakdown of Vermilion cases by age range:
- 20 to 29 years old: 21 cases
- 30 to 39: 16 cases
- 50 to 59: 15 cases
- 19 and under: 11 cases
- 60 to 69: 9 cases
- 40 to 49: 6 cases
- 70 to 79: 4 cases
- 80-plus: 3 cases
FORD COUNTY: 10 residents isolating at home
A woman in her 30s is the 43rd Ford County resident to test positive for COVID-19.
Of the 43 cases, 32 have been removed from isolation and 10 remain active, the local health department announced Friday.
No county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms, officials said.
A breakdown of Ford cases by age range:
- 30 to 39 years old: 9 cases
- 40 to 49: 8 cases
- 20 to 29: 6 cases
- 50 to 59: 5 cases
- 80 to 89: 5 cases
- 60 to 69: 4 cases
- Under 20: 3 cases
- 70 to 79: 2 cases
- 90 to 99: 1 case