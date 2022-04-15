CHAMPAIGN —The Illinois Department of Public Health has bumped up its measure of the COVID-19 transmission level in Champaign County from low to medium.
To classify counties' transmission rates as low, medium or high, the state agency uses three metrics — new hospital admissions per 100,000 in the past seven days, the seven-day average percentage of inpatient hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.
The number of active cases in the county rose again Friday to 854, up by another 50 from Thursday, with 135 new positive cases reported in the past day, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
As of Friday, Champaign County was the only county in the state with a transmission level elevated above low.
The bulk of the county’s currently active cases, 768, were in Champaign-Urbana.
Here’s how the active case count breaks out by ZIP code:
- Champaign/61820: 407.
- Urbana/61801: 216
- Champaign/61822: 74.
- Champaign/61821: 43.
- Urbana/61802: 28.