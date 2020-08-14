As the state reported its highest single-day number of new cases in more than two months, 14 of Illinois’ 102 counties were put at a warning level from the state for troubling coronavirus trends, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday.
IDPH reported 2,264 new cases, the most since May 24, and 25 deaths. With 49,541 tests in the past 24 hours, the state’s positivity rates were 4.6 percent (single-day) and 4.1 percent (seven-day).
The counties put on official warning, for an increase in two or more risk metrics: Bureau, Cass, Clinton, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Jefferson, Kane, LaSalle, Moultrie, Perry, Union and Will.
“These counties saw cases or outbreaks associated with weddings, businesses, birthday parties, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, bars, sports camps, and spread among members of the same household,” IDPH said in a news release. “Public health officials are seeing people in some communities are not wearing masks, or if they are, they are being worn incorrectly.
“Local health departments are finding it challenging to obtain the information necessary to halt local transmission, by quickly identifying exposures from contacts of cases and businesses. Inconsistent messaging from local elected leaders are contributing to on-going transmission in some communities where there is little public concern for consequences or enforcement of social distancing, banning large gatherings, or quarantine/isolation orders.
“Several counties are taking swift action and implementing mitigation measures to help slow spread of the virus. Examples include increasing the availability in testing in their community and working with local businesses to educate and spot check mask wearing and guideline adherence.”
Friday’s newly reported fatalities spanned nine counties, including Iroquois:
- Bureau County: 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 female 60s
- DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90
- Iroquois County: 1 female 50s
- Madison County: 2 females 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Morgan County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Will County: 1 female 90s
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 12 new cases, one new hospitalization
Active cases were down (by five, to 135), recovered cases were up (by 17, to 1,574) and one more Champaign County resident is hospitalized with COVID-19 today than was Thursday.
New testing numbers were unavailable Friday, when the C-U Public Health District reported 12 new cases in Champaign County.
After adding 162 new cases to its total count last week, the county has 104 this week, with a day to go.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61802/Urbana: 33 active (down one from Thursday), 244 total (up two)
- 61820/Champaign: 23 active (down two from Thursday), 293 total (up one)
- 61822/Champaign: 16 active (down one from Thursday), 165 total (up one)
- 61821/Champaign: 15 active (down one from Thursday), 310 total (up two)
- 61801/Urbana: 11 active (unchanged from Thursday), 114 total (up three)
- 61866/Rantoul: 8 active (down two from Thursday), 262 total (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 8 active (up one from Thursday), 36 total (up one)
- 61853/Mahomet: 6 active (unchanged from Thursday), 94 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 4 active (unchanged from Thursday), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 3 active (unchanged from Thursday), 63 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 3 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 2 active (up one from Thursday), 9 total (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 30 total
- 61877/Sidney: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 15 total
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active unchanged from Thursday), 6 total
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 5 total
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 5 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 3 total
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 1 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 1 total
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 1 total
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Three new cases in 21-to-30 age group
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 21 to 30: 435 cases (up three from Thursday)
- 11 to 20: 317 cases (up two from Thursday)
- 31 to 40: 313 cases (up two from Thursday)
- 41 to 50: 208 cases (unchanged from Thursday)
- 51 to 60: 164 cases (up two from Thursday)
- 10 and under: 120 cases (up one from Thursday)
- 61 to 70: 93 cases (up two from Thursday)
- 71 to 80: 40 cases (unchanged from Thursday)
- 81 to 90: 28 cases (unchanged from Thursday)
- 91 to 100: 10 cases (unchanged from Thursday)
Those in the 21-30 age group also are No. 1 in testing, representing 22.6 percent of all tests performed on Champaign County residents.
CHAMPAIGN: AMC theater set to reopen — with new rules — on Aug. 27
Our Deb Pressey reports:
The AMC Champaign-13 theater at 910 Meijer Dr, C, will reopen Aug. 27, the company announced on the theater’s website.
It won’t be movie-going as usual, though.
AMC said theaters will operate at 30 percent or less capacity to accommodate the need for social distancing and masks will be required before, during and after movies, except for when patrons are eating or drinking.