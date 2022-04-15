CHAMPAIGN —The Illinois Department of Public Health has bumped up what it considers to be the COVID-19 transmission level in Champaign County from low to medium.
The number of active cases in the county rose again Friday to 854, up by another 50 from Thursday, with 135 new positive cases reported in the past day, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
As of Friday, Champaign County was the only county in the state with a transmission level elevated above low.
The bulk of the county’s currently active cases, 768 of them, were in Champaign-Urbana.
Here’s how the active case count breaks out by ZIP Codes:
— Champaign 61820: 407.
— Urbana 61801: 216
— Champaign 61822: 74.
— Champaign 61821: 43.
— Urbana 61802: 28.