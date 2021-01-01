Of 4,084 new tests, 115 came back positive Friday in Champaign County, pushing its pandemic total to 13,839.
Active cases were up by 40, to 649. Recovered cases were up by 75, to 13,217.
Nine county residents were hospitalized with COVID, one fewer than the day before, and the public health was monitoring 937 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, up 72.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health data:
- 61821/Champaign: 107 active (up two), 1,749 total (up 12)
- 61822/Champaign: 106 active (down two), 1,391 total (up 11)
- 61820/Champaign: 71 active (up 12), 4,167 total (up 18)
- 61853/Mahomet: 62 active (up seven), 782 total (up 18)
- 61802/Urbana: 59 active (up seven), 1,113 total (up 12)
- 61866/Rantoul: 50 active (up two), 1,171 total (up seven)
- 61801/Urbana: 48 active (up nine), 1,223 total (up 13)
- 61874/Savoy: 28 active (up one), 477 total (up five)
- 61880/Tolono: 26 active (up six), 332 total (up eight)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 21 active (up two), 430 total (up four)
- 61864/Philo: 14 active (up three), 109 total (up four)
- 61843/Fisher: 10 active (unchanged), 153 total (up one)
- 61877/Sidney: 6 active (unchanged), 97 total (up one)
- 61840/Dewey: 6 active (unchanged), 48 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 5 active (unchanged), 73 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 4 active (down one), 136 total (up one)
- 61816/Broadlands: 4 active (down one), 36 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 4 active (unchanged), 33 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 3 active (down one), 36 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 2 active (unchanged), 77 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active (down two), 72 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 2 active (down one), 59 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 2 active (unchanged), 38 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (down one), 33 total (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 2 active (unchanged), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (down two), 30 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged), 50 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,260,254 tests
- 13,954 confirmed cases
- 88 fatalities
- 9 county residents hospitalized
- 18,394 close contacts quarantined
- 2,017 close contacts that became positive
VERMILION COUNTY: 658 active cases at Danville prison
Two staffers moved to the recovered column Friday but 658 COVID-19 cases remain active at the Danville Correctional Center.
Active cases among inmates remained unchanged, at 610, while staff cases stood at 48 Friday, part of the largest ongoing COVID outbreak at an Illinois Department of Corrections facility.
Three other IDOC prisons have triple-digit inmates with active cases: Lawrence CC in Sumner (361), Graham CC in Hillsboro (316) and Pinckneyville CC (280).
In Danville, 118 inmates and 86 staffers have recovered after testing positive for the virus.
Meanwhile, the Vermilion County Health Department did not provide a New Year's Day case update, instead focusing on "calling COVID-positive people, following up on a minor outbreak at a daycare and making appointments for next week's vaccination clinics for healthcare workers," Administrator Doug Toole said Friday.
"We had hoped that a second shipment of vaccine would arrive today, but it has not," Toole added.
REGION 6: Seven-day positivity rate up to 8.9 percent
Region 6’s seven-day positivity rate rose for a third straight day, from 8.7 to 8.9 percent, when testing totals from Tuesday were factored in.
Results from 5,403 tests of residents in the 21 counties that make up Region 6 came back on Dec. 29, with 542 of those positive, a daily rate of 10.0 percent.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Friday are through Dec. 29).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 6.5 percent, up from 6.1 from a day earlier).
A look at the Region 6 rates since Dec. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Dec. 1: 12.4 percent
- Dec. 2: 12.5 percent
- Dec. 3: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 4: 12.2 percent
- Dec. 5: 11.9 percent
- Dec. 6: 12.0 percent
- Dec. 7: 11.7 percent
- Dec. 8: 11.2 percent
- Dec. 9: 10.8 percent
- Dec. 10: 10.5 percent
- Dec. 11: 9.2 percent
- Dec. 12: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 13: 8.6 percent
- Dec. 14: 8.5 percent
- Dec. 15: 8.4 percent
- Dec. 16: 8.2 percent
- Dec. 17: 8.2 percent
- Dec. 18: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 19: 9.0 percent
- Dec. 20: 9.3 percent
- Dec. 21: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 22: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 23: 9.0 percent
- Dec. 24: 8.6 percent
- Dec. 25: 8.6 percent
- Dec. 26: 8.3 percent
- Dec. 27: 8.3 percent
- Dec. 28: 8.7 percent
- Dec. 29: 8.9 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Clark: 22.1 percent (+1.8)
- Clay: 16.0 percent (+2.5)
- Douglas: 13.8 percent (-0.1)
- Cumberland: 11.7 percent (+0.7)
- DeWitt: 11.6 percent (+0.2)
- Effingham: 11.5 percent (-0.2)
- Richland: 11.5 percent (+0.9)
- Vermilion: 11.3 percent (-0.1)
- Lawrence: 11.0 percent (+0.6)
- Shelby: 10.3 percent (-0.3)
- Moultrie: 9.6 percent (-2.5)
- Ford: 9.4 percent (+1.2)
- Fayette: 9.1 percent (+0.5)
- Coles: 9.0 percent (-0.7)
- Jasper: 8.9 percent (-1.6)
- Champaign: 6.9 percent (+0.5)
- Macon: 6.7 percent (-0.4)
- Piatt: 6.3 percent (—)
- Iroquois: 5.9 percent (+0.1)
- Crawford: 5.8 percent (+1.3)
- Edgar: 4.8 percent (-0.7)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 2.9 percent, up from 2.6 percent from the day prior.
CARLE: 57 COVID patients in Urbana, 19 in Bloomington
Eleven of the 57 COVID-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Friday by Carle Health.
In all, 97 patients with COVID were hospitalized Friday in Carle facilities, with 16 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 19 COVID-positive patients (one in ICU) while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had 16 (four in ICU).
Carle Eureka Hospital had four COVID patients and Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center had one, none of whom were in intensive care.
Below is an overview of daily totals since Dec. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals. (Carle began publicly reporting data on Nov. 18).
URBANA
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 61 patients, 8 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 62 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 62 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 67 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 70 patients, 15 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 82 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 87 patients, 22 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 94 patients, 25 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 94 patients, 22 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 14: 88 patients, 23 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 92 patients, 25 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 75 patients, 22 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 68 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 18: 60 patients, 18 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 62 patients, 17 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 20: 63 patients, 16 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 21: 62 patients, 15 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 22: 54 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: 58 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 24: 60 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 25: 54 patients, 12 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 26: 55 patients, 11 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 27: 47 patients, 10 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 28: 52 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 29: 56 patients, 14 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 30: 60 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 31: 55 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 1: 57 patients, 11 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 15 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 15 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 20 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 18 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 21 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 18: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 22 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 20: 20 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 21: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 22: 19 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: 24 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 24: 22 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 25: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 26: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 27: 30 patients, 6 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 28: 32 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 29: 28 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 30: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 31: 22 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 1: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
Since March, 887 COVID-19-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 193 hospitalized patients have died.
DOUGLAS COUNTY: Six new cases, 1,937 total
The number of confirmed cases in Douglas County rose by six Friday, to 1,937.
The Douglas County Health Department was monitoring 298 confirmed cases of close contacts of those who tested positive.
The new cases involve:
- One woman and one man in their 20s
- One woman in her 30s
- One woman in her 40s
- Two men in their 60s
STATE: 7,201 new cases, 157 fatalities
Of 97,222 new tests, 7,201 came back positive statewide Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate, which began the week at 6.8 percent, was up for a fifth straight day, rising from 7.7 to 8.1 percent.
IDPH on Friday also reported another 157 lives lost to COVID-19, pushing the state’s pandemic total to 16,647:
- Adams County: 1 male 60s
- Cass County: 1 female 70s
- Coles County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 2 female 60s, 11 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 12 males 70s, 11 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 3 males 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 male 70s
- DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 4 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Franklin County: 1 female 70s
- Grundy County: 1 female 80s
- Henry County: 1 male 70s
- Jackson County: 1 female 80s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 90s
- Kendall County: 1 male 50s
- Knox County: 1 female 60s
- Lake County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Livingston County: 1 female 30s
- Logan County: 1 male 80s
- Madison County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s
- Marshall County: 1 male 70s
- Mason County: 1 female 70s
- McHenry County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s
- McLean County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s
- Mercer County: 1 female 80s
- Montgomery County: 1 male 90s
- Peoria County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 90s
- Perry County: 1 female 90s
- Pike County: 1 female 100+
- Randolph County: 1 male 70s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Saline County: 1 female 50s
- Sangamon County: 2 males 90s, 1 female 100+
- St. Clair County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Stephenson County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Tazewell County: 2 females 70s
- Vermilion County: 1 female 70s
- Warren County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Washington County: 1 female 90s
- White County: 2 females 90s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 90s
- Winnebago County: 2 females 80s
- Woodford County: 1 male 70s