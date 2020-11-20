CHAMPAIGN -- Champaign County has passed a COVID-19 testing milestone, with more than 1 million tests done to date.
That included 10,110 tests done in the past day, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Friday.
The county added 200 more COVID-19 cases in the past day for a total of 9,679.
As of Friday, 1,324 cases were active, 60 more than on Thursday, and 8,312 were recovered, an increase of 138.
More to know about COVID in Champaign County:
-- Active close contacts in quarantine: 1,781, up 387.
-- Total tests to date: 1,002,644.
-- Champaign County residents hospitalized: 15, down 1.