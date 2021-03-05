CHAMPAIGN -- Two more Champaign County residents have died with COVID-19, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The two latest to die, both men in their 80s, raised the total number of COVID fatalities in the county to 131 on Friday.
New COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by 25 Friday, making it 18,365 cases since the pandemic began.
The number of cases currently active, 293, was down by a single case in the past day, according to the public health district.
The number of Campaign County residents hospitalized COVID, 14, was unchanged from Thursday.
More to know:
-- The public health district had 337 close contacts of people with COVID in quarantine, down 23 from the day before.
-- There were 5,432 new tests added in the past day.