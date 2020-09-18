The seven-day positivity rate on the UI campus now stands at 0.3 percent — its lowest level since classes began last month.
Eighteen new cases emerged from 7,802 new tests Thursday, a rate of 0.2 percent, according to data released Friday.
Wednesday’s numbers told a similar story — 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases for a rate of 0.2 percent.
The seven-day rate has declined steadily for the past week-and-a-half, after a surge in cases in August and early September led to restrictions imposed by the cities of Champaign and Urbana and recommended by UI administrators.
The campus has now gone nine straight days without a daily rate higher than 0.5 percent.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 1,736 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus. Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 2,018 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
DANVILLE: Second City Hall staffer tests positive; building to remain closed next week
Danville’s City Hall will stay closed throughout at least next week after a second staffer tested positive for COVID-19, Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said Friday afternoon.
On Wednesday, Williams announced that the building would shut down through the end of this week for deep cleaning and additional employee testing following a positive test by a frontline team member.
“Unfortunately,” he wrote Friday, “we have had another member of the City Hall team test positive for COVID-19. We also have other valuable team members who are awaiting test results as well as those who now must be tested and/or quarantined due to both known and potential exposure.”
VERMILION COUNTY: Second 32-case day of week
Three days after setting a new single-day high for new cases, Vermilion County matched it on Friday.
The 32 new cases announced by the county health department push Vermilion’s total to 508, 123 of which are classified as active.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate jumped from 3.8 percent to 4.4 percent
- The new cases involve:
- One infant
- One grade school-aged child
- Eight residents in their 20s
- Five residents in their 30s
- Five residents in their 40s
- Five residents in their 50s
- Two residents in their 60s
- Three residents in their 70s
- Two residents in their 80s
County Health Administrator Doug Toole warned of more cases on the way, writing in an email: “We are still making phone calls to new positive cases today. I anticipate reporting at least a dozen new cases tomorrow, and another dozen or so on Sunday.”
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Seven-day rate falls to 1.2 percent
Of 9,445 new tests in Champaign County, 85 came back positive Friday, a rate of 0.9 percent.
The first day since Monday without triple-digit new cases sent the county’s seven-day positivity rate from 1.6 percent to 1.2 percent.
Also up, for the second straight day: hospitalizations. A week that started with one county resident hospitalized with COVID-19 will go into the weekend with seven, up two from a day earlier.
Recovered cases grew by 85, to 3,700, while active cases held at 439.
There are now eight Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of one from Thursday. It’s the third day this week that hospitalizations have risen.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 241 active (down one from Thursday), 1,931 total
- 61801/Urbana: 39 active (unchanged from Thursday), 383 total
- 61822/Champaign: 39 active (down one from Thursday), 289 total
- 61821/Champaign: 33 active (down two from Thursday), 410 total
- 61802/Urbana: 19 active (down two from Thursday), 314 total
- 61874/Savoy: 17 active (up four from Thursday), 110 total
- 61866/Rantoul: 13 active (up five from Thursday), 299 total
- 61873/St. Joseph: 12 active (down two from Thursday), 74 total
- 61853/Mahomet: 11 active (down three from Thursday), 139 total
- 61880/Tolono: 5 active (up three from Thursday), 51 total
- 61843/Fisher: 2 active (up one from Thursday), 36 total
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (unchanged from Thursday), 9 total
- 61877/Sidney: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 19 total
- 61864/Philo: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 15 total
- 61847/Gifford: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 9 total
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 7 total
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 2 total
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (down one from Thursday), 12 total
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 10 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 10 total
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 5 total
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 5 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 4 total
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 1 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 1 total
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 1 total
Over the course of the pandemic, 410,449 tests have now produced 4,159 confirmed cases in Champaign County.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 55 new cases in 11-20 age group, 50 in 21-30
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 11 to 20: 1,676 cases (up 33 from Thursday); 32.5 percent of all tests in Champaign County
- 21 to 30: 1,108 cases (up 31 from Thursday); 31.9 percent of tests
- 31 to 40: 437 cases (up eight from Thursday); 10.4 percent of tests
- 41 to 50: 304 cases (up three from Thursday); 8.3 percent of tests
- 51 to 60: 240 cases (up one from Thursday); 7.7 percent of tests
- 10 and under: 157 cases (up three from Thursday); 1.5 percent of tests
- 61 to 70: 130 cases (up three from Thursday); 4.7 percent of tests
- 71 to 80: 61 cases (up two from Thursday); 1.8 percent of tests
- 81 to 90: 34 cases (up one from Thursday); 0.9 percent of tests
- 91 to 100: 12 cases (unchanged from Thursday); 0.3 percent of tests