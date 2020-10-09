Vermilion is among 26 counties statewide on the state’s weekly coronavirus warning level list, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday.
It’s Vermilion’s second time on the list, made up of counties with two or more risk indicators measuring the amount of COVID-19 increase, including cases per 100,000 residents, hospital bed usage, test positivity rate and number of deaths among others.
Common causes for an increase in cases in those counties are college parties, weddings, large gatherings, bars and clubs, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, travel to neighboring states, and spread among members of the same household who are not isolating at home, according to IDPH.
This week’s list:
- Cass
- Christian
- Clay
- Clinton
- Coles
- Crawford
- Effingham
- Fayette
- Henderson
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Johnson
- Knox
- Lake
- Lee
- Mason
- Massac
- Pulaski
- Richland
- Saline
- Shelby
- Union
- Vermilion
- Whiteside
- Winnebago
- Warren
In other Vermilion news: Hoopeston’s City Hall will be closed to the public until Oct. 26 at the earliest after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The front window of the city’s police department will also be closed, city officials announced.
It’s just the latest in a series of coronavirus-related closings in Vermilion County, where cases have spiked in recent weeks.
Today, the entire Bismarck-Henning school district shifted from in-person to remote learning for two weeks, following Westville schools taking similar action Thursday.
Danville’s Northeast Elementary also switched to all-remote for a week, with classes schedule to resume Tuesday.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Seven-day positivity rate now at 0.7 percent
Champaign County reported its biggest single-day increase in new cases since Sept. 17.
Of 11,354 new tests, 84 came back positive Friday, a rate of 0.7 percent. The county's preliminary seven-day rate stands at 0.6 percent, up slightly overnight from 0.5.
Other Champaign County coronavirus numbers of note from Thursday:
— The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 remained two.
— Active cases increased by 46, to 378. Recovered cases were up 32, to 4,782.
— The number of close contacts currently in quarantine grew by 21, to 1,068.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 179 active (up 23 from Thursday), 2,451 total (up 41)
- 61821/Champaign: 45 active (up six from Thursday), 492 total (up eight)
- 61801/Urbana: 36 active (up three from Thursday), 484 total (up nine)
- 61822/Champaign: 27 active (up two from Thursday), 371 total (up five)
- 61802/Urbana: 15 active (up three from Thursday), 357 total (up five)
- 61853/Mahomet: 15 active (unchanged from Thursday), 188 total (up one)
- 61866/Rantoul: 14 active (up four from Thursday), 327 total (up four)
- 61880/Tolono: 12 active (down one from Thursday), 72 total (up one)
- 61874/Savoy: 7 active (down one from Thursday), 130 total (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 5 active (down two from Thursday), 102 total (up one)
- 61859/Ogden: 5 active (up one from Thursday), 16 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 4 active (up two from Thursday), 41 total (up three)
- 61877/Sidney: 3 active (unchanged from Thursday), 26 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 3 active (up two from Thursday), 11 total (up two)
- 61864/Philo: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 26 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 active (up one from Thursday), 13 total (up one)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (up one from Thursday), 2 total (up one)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 13 total
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 9 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 5 total
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 2 total
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 1 total
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD: 602,201 tests, 5,187 confirmed cases, 27 fatalities, 7,642 close contacts quarantined and 809 close contacts that became positive.
UI: Seven-day rate falls to 0.24 percent
The UI's seven-day positivity rate fell to its lowest point since Aug. 18, two days after students started moving in for the semester.
After Thursday’s totals were added Friday — 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases — the campus’ seven-day rate stands at 0.24 percent, just off the 0.23 rate on Aug. 18.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 2,305 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 2,587 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
STATE: Ford County man in 90s among 35 deaths
A Ford County man in his 90s was among 35 Illinoisans to lose their lives to COVID-19, state public health officials announced Friday.
The death is the sixth connected to the coronavirus in Ford County during the pandemic.
Ford was among 18 counties with fatalities:
- Coles County: 1 female 90s
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 female 80s, 3 males 80s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
- Ford County: 1 male 90s
- Lake County: 1 female 100+
- Logan County: 1 female 50s
- Macon County: 1 male 80s
- Marion County: 1 female 90s
- Marshall County: 1 female 90s
- McLean County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s
- Monroe County: 1 female 90s
- Sangamon County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s
- Warren County: 1 female 80s
- Wayne County: 1 female 70s
- Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s
- Williamson County: 1 male 70s
Meanwhile, 2,818 of 71,599 new tests came back positive statewide Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported. The state’s seven-day positivity rate increased slightly, from 3.7 to 3.8 percent.
— Daily statewide hospitalization totals, according to IDPH: 1,812 people hospitalized (up 57 from a day earlier), 395 patients in ICU beds (up three) and 153 patients on ventilators (down 10).
— Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 6,177,379 tests, 313,518 cases and 8,945 deaths.
CHAMPAIGN: Champaign Goodwill store closed after outbreak
The Champaign Goodwill retail store and donation center on West Anthony Drive closed Friday after employees reported positive tests and were ordered to stay home, Land of Lincoln Goodwill announced.
Plans are for the store to reopen on Saturday.
In Friday's announcement, Land of Lincoln Goodwill said that "none of the employees affected came into contact with Goodwill customers," adding: "The Champaign Goodwill store has been following strict safety precautions since the outbreak began and every employee undergoes both morning and mid-day health screenings daily. The affected employees reported no symptoms while working at the Goodwill store, but Goodwill is taking all necessary precautions including the complete disinfecting of the entire store and donation processing area, which is being done today.
"Other Goodwill employees have been sent home with pay and all are being tested. With an abundance of caution for our customers and employees, each of the 15 retail stores operate under reduced hours. The stores reopened under occupancy limits to support social distancing and signs were posted at the entrance to each store outlining this and other safety precautions."