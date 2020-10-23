The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County rose by 63 Friday while the COVID death toll added a 12th resident.
“We are saddened to report another COVID-related death — a woman in her 60s,” county health Administrator Doug Toole wrote in an email. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends, and to all those who have been impacted by this disease.”
Of 204 active cases, 12 Vermilion residents are hospitalized with the coronavirus.
The new cases range in age from toddler to a resident in their 80s:
- Two toddlers
- Three grade school-aged children
- Eleven teens
- Six in their 20s
- Nine in their 30s
- Eight in their 40s
- Ten in their 50s
- Eight in their 60s
- Five in their 70s
- One in their 80s
Meanwhjle, Vermilion County remained on the state’s coronavirus warning level list for a third straight week. It was joined by Douglas, Ford (one new case, four hospitalizations reported Friday) and 48 other counties, exactly half of the 102 in Illinois.
While factors in each of the 51 countries now at the warning level vary, counties reach the warning level when they hit two or more risk indicators.
Among the risk indicators are the number of deaths, new cases per 100,000 people, weekly test positivity rate (above 8 percent), intensive care bed availability, hospital admissions and emergency room visits.
Some common factors responsible for counties reaching the warning level include gatherings in private homes, weddings, funerals, bars and clubs, university and college parties, college sports teams, institutional settings such as long-term care facilities, schools and correctional centers, plus community spread, especially among people in their 20s, according to public health.
The 51 counties on IDPH’s warning level list:
- Adams
- Bond
- Boone
- Carroll
- Cass
- Christian
- Clay
- Clinton
- Crawford
- DeKalb
- Douglas
- Edwards
- Fayette
- Ford
- Franklin
- Gallatin
- Greene
- Hamilton
- Henderson
- Jersey
- Jo Daviess
- Johnson
- Kane
- Kendall
- Knox
- LaSalle
- Lee
- Macon
- Macoupin
- McDonough
- McHenry
- Mercer
- Morgan
- Moultrie
- Ogle
- Perry
- Pike
- Pulaski
- Rock Island
- Saline
- Shelby
- Stephenson
- Union
- Vermilion
- Wabash
- Warren
- Wayne
- Whiteside
- Will
- Williamson
- Winnebago
DOUGLAS COUNTY: 30 new cases, 10th fatality
A person in their 90s became the 10th Douglas County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, local health officials announced Friday.
“Unfortunately, we must announce their passing due to health complications caused by COVID-19,” the Douglas County Health Department wrote in an announcement posted to Facebook. “… In our ongoing efforts to respect the privacy and peace of their grieving family, no additional details will be disclosed.”
The county also reported 30 new cases Friday, bringing its total to 661, 291 of them coming in the past two weeks.
The new cases by age:
- Five children under 10 — ages 4 months and 4, 6, 7 and 9 years old
- A 12-year-old boy
- A 14-year-old girl
- Two 19-year-olds
- A man and woman in their 20s
- Four women and three men in their 30s
- Four men and one woman in their 40s
- One woman and one man in their 50s
- Two women and two men in their 60s
- One man in his 70s
IDPH: Outbreaks at 13 area long-term care facilities
The News-Gazette’s Deb Pressey reports: Four area counties — Champaign, Douglas, Ford and Vermilion — have open COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday. By county, the facilities include:
CHAMPAIGN
- Brookdale Urbana Assisted Living: seven cases and one death.
- Champaign-Urbana Nursing and Rehab: 15 cases and one death.
- Evergreen Place: six cases.
- Green House Homes at Clark-Lindsey Village: three cases.
- Meadowbrook Health Center at Clark-Lindsey: seven cases.
- University Rehabilitation Center: five cases.
DOUGLAS
- Arcola Health Care: two cases.
- Tuscola Health Care: 10 cases.
FORD
- Piper City Rehab: 43 cases and three deaths.
VERMILION
- Arcadia Care of Danville: 13 cases.
- Gardenview Manor: five cases.
- Hawthorne Inn: nine cases.
- VA Illiana Health Care System: four cases.
Outbreaks in long-term care facilities are considered to be open if the facilities have had any new cases in the past 28 days.
Counting both open and closed outbreaks at long-term care facilities, there have been 115 cases and 10 deaths in Champaign County, 99 cases and six deaths in Ford County and 31 cases in Vermilion County.
The only two outbreaks to date in Douglas County are those that are currently open.
As of Friday, there have been 33,440 COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities statewide, 5,019 of them resulting in deaths, according to the state public health department.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 306 active cases, 5,472 recovered
Of 12,426 new tests, 60 came back positive Friday in Champaign County, a rate of 0.5 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate remained 0.5 percent for the second straight day.
The seven-day rate without University of Illinois testing factored in — the figure the state will use for Champaign County in its mitigation plan — rose from 3.7 to 4.0 percent.
The seven-day rate for the East Central Illinois region Champaign County is a part of on the state’s mitigation map (Region 6) fell from 7.5 to 7.3 percent without UI tests.
Other Champaign County coronavirus numbers of note:
— The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 remained seven for the third straight day.
— Active cases rose by five, to 306. Recovered cases rose by 55, to 5,472.
— The number of close contacts currently in quarantine rose by 51, to 1,047.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 78 active (up three from Thursday), 2,599 total (up 14)
- 61866/Rantoul: 53 active (down five from Thursday), 431 total (up 13)
- 61821/Champaign: 37 active (up two from Thursday), 568 total (up six)
- 61822/Champaign: 34 active (down three from Thursday), 437 total (up three)
- 61801/Urbana: 27 active (up three from Thursday), 542 total (up six)
- 61802/Urbana: 24 active (down two from Thursday), 408 total (up four)
- 61853/Mahomet: 17 active (up one from Thursday), 225 total (up three)
- 61874/Savoy: 7 active (down one from Thursday), 142 total (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 6 active (up three from Thursday), 84 total (up three)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 5 active (down one from Thursday), 115 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 3 active (up two from Thursday), 44 total (up two)
- 61816/Broadlands: 3 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 2 active (unchanged from Thursday), 31 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (unchanged from Thursday), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 2 active (unchanged from Thursday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 active (up one from Thursday), 30 total (up one)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (up one from Thursday), 20 total (up one)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (down one from Thursday), 18 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 16 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (up one from Thursday), 15 total (up one)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (up one from Thursday), 9 total (up one)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD: 726,192 tests, 5,806 confirmed cases, 28 fatalities, 8,786 close contacts quarantined and 940 close contacts that became positive.
UI: 8,581 tests, 23 cases, 0.2 percent seven-day positivity rate
After four days at 0.1 percent, the seven-day positivity rate on campus rose slightly Friday, to 0.2 percent.
Twenty-three new cases emerged from 9,581 new tests Thursday, a rate of 0.3 percent, the UI reported Friday.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 2,487 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 2,769 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 8,581 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9,639 new tests, 20 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
ARCOLA: Dozens of new cases at Libman Co. plant
There have been dozens of new COVID-19 cases at the Libman Co. plant in Arcola since Oct. 11, a company official told The News-Gazette’s Deb Pressey on Friday.
Company President Andrew Libman said the plant had very few cases since the start of the pandemic, about 20 over eight months, and started out the week of Oct. 11 with three active cases.
But since last Thursday, the plant has averaged 10-15 new cases a day, he said.
The company has been working closely with the Douglas County Health Department, which has also been on site testing employees, he said.
Since the pandemic started, Libman said, the company has been taking precautions, including mask-wearing, use of hand sanitizer and making sure employees are working at distances from each other.
“We are very spread out. We have 1.5 million square feet here,” he said.
STATE: 82,256 tests, 3,874 cases, 31 fatalities
Of 82,256 new tests, 3,874 came back positive statewide Friday — a rate of 4.7 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate fell slightly — from 5.7 to 5.6 percent — ending a 16-day stretch where it either increased or remained unchanged.
October’s seven-day state rates:
- Friday, Oct. 23: 5.6 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 5.7 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 5.7 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 5.5 percent
- Monday, Oct. 19: 5.4 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 5.3 percent
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 5.2 percent
- Friday, Oct. 16: 5.1 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 4.9 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 4.6 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 4.5 percent
- Monday, Oct. 12: 4.3 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4.2 percent
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 4.0 percent
- Friday, Oct. 9: 3.8 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 3.7 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 3.5 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 3.4 percent
- Monday, Oct. 5: 3.4 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 3.3 percent
- Saturday: Oct. 3: 3.4 percent
- Friday, Oct. 2: 3.4 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 3.5 percent
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 31 fatalities statewide on Friday, including two in Vermilion County that were reported locally earlier this week:
- Adams County: 1 female 70s
- Christian County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s
- Clark County: 1 female 80s
- Clinton County: 1 male 90s
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 90s
- DeWitt County: 1 female 70s
- Jefferson County: 1 male 60s
- Kane County: 1 female 70s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 60s
- Lake County: 1 female 70s
- LaSalle County: 2 females 90s
- Macon County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Madison County: 1 female 80s
- McLean County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 90s
- Sangamon County: 1 male 70s
- Shelby County: 1 female 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 80s
- Vermilion County: 2 males 70s
- Warren County: 1 male 90s
- White County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
- Will County: 1 female 70s
— Daily statewide hospitalization totals, according to IDPH: 2,498 people hospitalized (up 35 from the previous day), 511 patients in ICU beds (down 14) and 197 patients on ventilators (down 15).
— Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 7,113,338 tests, 364,033 cases and 9,418 deaths.
PRITZKER: ‘I'll continue that fight’ for federal action, funding
Reports Jerry Nowicki, bureau chief at Capitol News Illinois:
Through tears, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike once again called for widespread use of face coverings Friday after warning of increasing COVID-19 hospitalization numbers that could surpass the peaks of April and May.
“I mean it's sad to see the numbers going up again,” Ezike said at a COVID-19 briefing in Chicago. “People have worked really hard to get us through the first phase … and as we see the numbers go up in the hospital, people are bringing more beds, trying to prepare for the COVID units again, and the staff that went through all that pain to try to save as many people as they can are seeing history repeat itself.”
The virus has now claimed 9,418 lives in Illinois, with another 31 deaths reported over the previous 24 hours — including a person in their 30s, one in their 40s, two in their 60s, 11 in their 70s and the rest 80 or older.
“I've never run a marathon, but I have the utmost regard for those who've been able to train and plan and finish a marathon. But this is a difficult race when you can't actually see the end point, and I'm sorry that that's the message I have for you,” Ezike said.
“Nevertheless, I'm asking you to fight the fatigue,” she added. “Fight the urge to give up on social distancing. Fight for your kids to have safe, healthy opportunity to have in-person learning in school with teachers who were trained to teach them in the classroom.
“Fight to have safe, healthy environments in which we can work so that businesses can remain open so that our economies can start to thrive again. This does mean wearing your mask.”
Ezike and Gov. J.B. Pritzker reiterated that face coverings are the most effective means for limiting the spread of the virus, along with keeping six feet of distance from others and not gathering in large crowds. She said she is searching for a message to convey the importance of masking to all, even when meeting in private gatherings.
“And so if you're talking about COVID fatigue from having to keep wearing a mask — think about the COVID fatigue for health care workers, respiratory therapists who are going to have to go through this whole episode again, of trying to fight for people's lives, because we couldn't figure out how to control this virus by doing some of the simple measures that have been prescribed,” she said.
She said the decisions of those who attend unmasked gatherings promote the spread of the virus which can then find its way to more vulnerable populations. She urged those attending unmasked gatherings to “think beyond themselves” and consider who they may unknowingly infect, especially if they have the virus but are not showing symptoms.
“All these people who work with the public on a regular basis — you cannot work from home as a bus driver,” Ezike said. “And so these people have to go to work every day as the disease is increasing throughout the state. And they're the ones that will be dying.”
She spoke as four of the state’s 11 mitigation regions were officially subject to increased mitigation measures and exactly half of the state’s 102 counties hit a warning level for COVID-19 spread.
Each of the 11 regions had a COVID-19 test positivity rate of 7 percent or higher, with Region 4, including the Metro East area on the Missouri border near St. Louis, hitting an 8.1 percent positivity rate. Two more days above 8 percent and the region would be subject to increased mitigations for the second time.
While Pritzker said he was not considering a statewide stay-at-home order like he levied earlier in the pandemic, he noted the state will enforce mitigation measures in the various regions subject to them.
Pritzker said he will follow emergency rules approved by a legislative rule-making committee which allow for warnings, citations and dispersal orders for businesses not following mitigation rules. Authorities can perform checkups at locations and those not following rules “will be subject, potentially, to having proceedings initiated against them to remove their gaming or their liquor licenses,” he said.
Pritzker has noted the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will give preference to businesses in regions that have had increased mitigations when it distributes Business Interruption Grants funded by the federal government.
He also once again urged federal action on a measure to provide funding for state governments and more grant opportunities to small businesses that have faced business interruptions.
“I'll continue that fight. For whatever reason, that isn't happening, the federal officials, federal congressmen, senators, the president can't seem to get together to get that done,” Pritzker said. “So, what I can say is that, unfortunately we still have to live by the rules here because we don't want people to get sick and die. …The truth is that if everybody will wear their masks, we can get our businesses back open again much quicker.”