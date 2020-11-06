More than 200 school superintendents across Illinois — including several from the area — co-signed a letter (see PDF) that asks state officials to “create a mitigation plan to allow student athletes to safely compete in a 2020-21 winter basketball season.”
The letter was delivered to the governor's office Thursday, organizers said. It asks for an opportunity to meet with Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health officials to discuss options of teams suiting up this winter.
“We urge you to consider three factors before delaying or canceling any future extra-curricular seasons at the high school or junior high/middle school level,” the authors write.
“School districts have shown that when given the opportunity, we rise to the challenge and find the delicate balance between health and safety of our school communities while providing for continuity of learning. Districts this summer created a plan, adhered to State safety measures, implemented cleaning protocols and made decisions in the best interest of our students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“School districts are creative. We continue to find ways to connect with students, teach them, and provide opportunities for participation, and to hold special events. Schools have students learning in remote, blended and in-person environments. We have made special events such as graduations, parking lot proms, drive through celebrations, senior recognitions and much more happen safely. Parents have become our partners in even deeper and more meaningful ways.
“In most instances, positive cases found in schools come from outside of the school. We take the safety of our students seriously. When it comes to athletics, schools will provide a safer environment with procedures and accountability with more fidelity than a travel or club program every single time. Without the opportunities in our schools, students will play for unregulated clubs and travel teams while traveling out of state to do so.”
SPRINGFIELD: Governor self-isolating after possible exposure
For the third time this pandemic, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is self-isolating after possible contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Pritzker himself was tested Friday, the governor's office announced. He's still awaiting results.
"The exposure was the result of an external meeting with the Governor that took place on Monday in a large conference room in the Governor’s Office," Pritzker's office announced late Friday afternoon. "The Governor was tested today and his results will be made public when available."
IDPH: 49 fatalities include Champaign County woman in 70s
A woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions became the 30th Champaign County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde said Friday.
Elsewhere around the area, health officials confirmed Ford County’s 16th fatality of the pandemic, a woman in her 90s.
Theirs were among 49 deaths statewide reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The fatalities spanned 28 of Illinois’ 102 counties, including Piatt (a man in his 80s) and Vermilion (a man in his 70s):
- Carroll County: 1 female 90s
- Champaign County: 1 female 70s
- Coles County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 60s
- Edgar County: 1 male 80s
- Fayette County: 1 male 90s
- Ford County: 1 female 90s
- Jackson County: 1 male 60s
- Kendall County: 1 male 80s
- Knox County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Macon County: 1 male 80s
- Macoupin County: 1 male 70s
- Marion County: 2 females 80s
- Mason County: 1 female 90s
- Monroe County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 100-plus
- Peoria County: 1 male 60s
- Piatt County: 1 male 80s
- Pike County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 90s
- Sangamon County: 1 male 60s
- Shelby County: 1 male 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 90s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 70s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s
- Wayne County: 1 female 70s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 male 90s
REGION 6: Seven-day rate rises from 10.0 to 10.2 percent
Five days into a new advanced mitigation period, Region 6's seven-down positivity rate rose from 10.0 to 10.2 percent.
For restrictions to be lifted, the region that includes Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt, Vermilion and 16 other counties must have three consecutive days of a rate under 6.5 percent.
The metrics the state uses cover a period that ends three days earlier (figures announced Friday are through Nov. 3) and exclude data from the UI campus’ massive saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 3.5 percent, same as the day before).
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day.
- Effingham: 18.0 percent (+0.1)
- Clay: 14.2 percent (+0.1)
- Macon: 14.0 percent (-0.2)
- Iroquois: 14.0 percent (+1.0)
- Douglas: 13.5 percent (-0.4)
- Vermilion: 11.7 percent (-0.2)
- Fayette: 10.8 percent (+4.7)
- Shelby: 10.6 percent (+0.6)
- Coles: 10.5 percent (-1.2)
- Cumberland: 10.4 percent (-3.5)
- Moultrie: 9.7 percent (-0.5)
- DeWitt: 8.6 percent (+0.3)
- Clark: 8.2 percent (+0.2)
- Jasper: 8.0 percent (-0.5)
- Crawford: 7.7 percent (-0.6)
- Lawrence: 7.5 percent (-0.3)
- Champaign: 7.1 percent* (+0.2)
- Ford: 6.9 percent (+1.0)
- Piatt: 6.4 percent (unchanged)
- Richland: 5.3 percent (+0.5)
- Edgar: 4.0 percent (+0.6)
*-If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 1.4 percent, same as the three previous days.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 110 new cases, seven hospitalized
The number of confirmed cases in Champaign County rose by 110 Friday, to 6,959.
Other county numbers of note:
— Seven residents remained hospitalized with COVID-19, the same number as Thursday.
— Recovered cases were up by an even 100, to 6,321.
— Active cases were up by 10, to 609.
— Close contacts in quarantine fell by 209, to 1,484.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 161 active (down four from Thursday), 2,887 total (up 35)
- 61821/Champaign: 79 active (up three from Thursday), 721 total (up 12)
- 61822/Champaign: 67 active (up two from Thursday), 554 total (up 10)
- 61801/Urbana: 66 active (up 12 from Thursday), 644 total (up 16)
- 61866/Rantoul: 57 active (up four from Thursday), 583 total (up 15)
- 61802/Urbana: 39 active (down two from Thursday), 479 total (up seven)
- 61853/Mahomet: 26 active (up one from Thursday), 283 total (up four)
- 61874/Savoy: 21 active (down two from Thursday), 175 total (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 15 active (down two from Thursday), 156 total (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 15 active (up three from Thursday), 107 total (up four)
- 61843/Fisher: 13 active (down one from Thursday), 67 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 8 active (up one from Thursday), 16 total (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 7 active (unchanged from Thursday), 41 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 6 active (unchanged from Thursday), 25 total (up one)
- 61862/Penfield: 5 active (down one from Thursday), 13 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 4 active (down one from Thursday), 39 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 4 active (down one from Thursday), 22 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 4 active (unchanged from Thursday), 22 total (unchanged
- 61875/Seymour: 4 active (unchanged from Thursday), 15 total (up one)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 3 active (down one from Thursday), 31 total (up one)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (down from Thursday), 19 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (unchanged from Thursday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (down one from Thursday), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (down one from Thursday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Thursday), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 854,079 tests
- 6,959 confirmed cases
- 29 fatalities
- 10,883 close contacts quarantined
- 1,124 close contacts that became positive
VERMILION COUNTY: Hospitalizations down by three, cases up by 32
The number of confirmed cases rose by 32 Friday in Vermilion County, to 1,854.
Of those, 215 are classified as active, with 22 county residents hospitalized (down three from the day before).
How Friday’s cases break down by age:
- One resident in their 80s
- Three in their 70
- Five in their 60s
- Two in their 50s
- Seven in their 40s
- Six in their 30s
- Four in their 20s
- Three teens
- One grade-school-aged child
CHICAGO: Another daily record set — 10,376 cases — on day state unveils new contact tracing data hub
Reports Jerry Nowicki, bureau chief of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration unveiled a new central location for COVID-19 contact tracing data on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website Friday.
While the data contain outbreak and exposure information, the location of an outbreak is more difficult to identify than the location of an exposure, according to the governor’s office. New data will be released every Friday.
In Friday’s release from the governor’s office, an outbreak is defined as five or more cases that are linked to a specific setting during a 14-day period. Those cases must be from different households with no known links to other potential sources.
“While certain settings like a college campus, a factory, or group home make it easier to determine an outbreak, most establishments that are frequented by the public, like restaurants or grocery stores, are harder to determine as the setting of an outbreak,” according to the governor’s office.
Exposure data, however, shows where individuals have visited in the 14 days prior to a diagnosis. The locations are places where exposure may have — not definitely have — occurred.
Per the data, “other” was the most frequent category, as it was a term encompassing such exposures as hair salons, funeral homes and warehouses. That category was cited by 11.6 percent of those contacted, or 4,179 people.
Directly behind that was restaurants and bars with 3,877, school with 3,794, workplace other than an office at 3,693, a hospital or clinic at 3,106, business or retail at 3,080, an office setting at 2,049, and private homes at 1,301. Grocery stores accounted for 1,243 exposures and colleges 1,085.
Individual cases can show up in multiple categories if a person has visited multiple locations.
“The day before a person tested positive for example, she might go to work, and then stop at a grocery store, and then stop and get drinks with friends at a bar. That's three exposure locations and that's just one day,” Pritzker said. “Why is this important? Because exposure data is going to give you a sense of where you're at the greatest risk for catching COVID-19, and particularly when we see community transmission as high as it is around the state, the risk is going to scale up across the board.”
Pritzker said at his daily briefing in Chicago that 57 of the 97 local health departments in the state are reaching out to at least 90 percent of individuals who test positive as of late October, and 86 of 97 are reaching out to at least 75 percent of positive cases.
The state has distributed $237 million to the local health departments to hire contact tracers and get programs up and running.
As for outbreaks, Pritzker said data show “a pattern of formal group gatherings making up the majority of our confirmed outbreaks.”
“Again, these are the settings where it's easiest to trace the origins of someone's illness and declare a situation, a formal outbreak,” he said.
Only 10 of 5,478 schools have currently reported COVID-19 outbreaks, he said, noting local health departments will be the best source of information for school data.
Pritzker and IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Illinoisans should answer the phone when contact tracers call, and no private information will be shared for the person who tested positive. Those getting COVID-19 tests should also leave accurate phone numbers.
“So please if you get that call from IL, Illinois COVID Help, please answer the phone and answer the questions,” Ezike said.
The announcement came as the state reported a one-day record for new cases, reaching 10,376. IDPH also reported another 49 COVID-19-related deaths as the total death toll grew to 10,079. That’s among 465,540 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
The state also announced it would begin including probable cases in its daily case counts. That’s due largely to the fact that rapid antigen tests are viewed as probable exposures, whereas molecular tests are considered confirmed exposures. Most of the 8.2 million test results reported thus far are molecular tests, but the number of antigen tests are growing and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have changed guidance on reporting probable tests, which could also include people with symptoms and a known exposure.
“In August, the national case definition was changed so that an antigen test alone would be considered a probable case with the increased use of antigen tests,” Ezike said. “We will get more probable cases and we want to make sure that we capture all of those cases that are diagnosed via antigen test, similar to how the CDC does this, and similar to how other states are calculating this as well, so that we can show our actual true burden of disease here in Illinois.”
The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Illinois grew to 4,090, setting a second-wave high for the 12th straight day. Intensive care unit beds in-use increased by 14 from the day prior to 786 as of Thursday night, while ventilators in use by COVID-19 patients decreased by four from a day prior to 339.
The statewide seven-day rolling average case positivity rate shot up to 9.7 percent, tying its highest point since May 20.
Pritzker once again said further economic rollbacks could be on the horizon if the spread of COVID doesn’t slow, although he was once again not specific as to what they could entail.
“The only way that science has told us that we can limit the number of cases or the epidemiological spread of the disease is by having less interaction and less interaction means cutting off people's ability to interact in various places,” the governor said.