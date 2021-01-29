FRIDAY'S COVID UPDATES: After 1,096 cases, Danville prison's active total falls to 98; Region 6 positivity rate at lowest point in 5 months
The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 2,048 Friday, according to public health data.
The total number of county residents who have received the first dose now stands at 22,660 — or 10.8 percent of the population — according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
With 466 more second doses being administered, 1.7 percent of the county population (3,475 residents) is fully vaccinated.
Vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH:
— DOUGLAS COUNTY: 1,527 total doses have now been administered, up 243 from the day before.
244 residents (1.25 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— FORD COUNTY: 1,239 total doses have now been administered, up 99 from the day before.
229 residents (1.73 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— IROQUOIS COUNTY: 2,454 total doses have now been administered, up 29 from the day before.
614 residents (2.22 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— PIATT COUNTY: 1,705 total doses have now been administered, up 122 from the day before.
358 residents (2.18 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— VERMILION COUNTY: 3,810 total doses have now been administered, up 461 from the day before.
293 residents (0.38 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
STATE: 58,357 doses administered statewide
Reports Jerry Nowicki, bureau chief of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
The state on Friday reported 58,357 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered over the previous 24 hours, setting a one-day high mark for the third straight day.
Still, only 26.4 percent of the 496,100 doses distributed to the federal Pharmacy Partnership program have been administered to residents of long-term care facilities through nationwide pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has faced criticism for the slow rollout of the vaccine to long-term care residents. Pritzker said Thursday that he had spoken to leaders from Walgreens and CVS, and said the companies plan to have the first round of vaccinations at assisted living and long-term care facilities complete by Feb. 15.
On Thursday, Senate Republicans sent a letter to the governor requesting a “clear explanation” as to why Illinois ranked near the bottom of states — as of Friday it was 47th of 50 — in percentage of population that has received at least one dose of the vaccine. That was according to the New York Times, which showed only 5.1 percent of Illinoisans had received one dose of the vaccine as of Friday.
Pritzker responded to the lawmakers in a letter, noting his administration made $25 million in grants available to beef up staff, training and rental space at the state’s 97 local health departments through which it is coordinating the vaccination plan.
“In fact, as we have helped local health departments overcome their challenges, the state of Illinois is administering more doses a week than it is receiving from the federal government,” Pritzker wrote in his response letter.
Pritzker said the New York Times showed Illinois was seventh in the nation for total number of doses distributed, which was right beside California, Texas, Florida, New York and Pennsylvania — states cited in the GOP letter.
“All but one of those states has received more vaccine on a per capita basis than Illinois has at the CDC’s last count — and yet, we have kept up with them despite having less to work with,” he said.
While the Republican lawmakers criticized Pritzker for “blaming the previous President, the federal government and CVS/Walgreens,” Pritzker said “having a partner” in the Biden administration will ensure a quicker rollout.
He pointed to an announcement Thursday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide Illinois with an additional $43 million to “expand our mobile vaccination operations and offer more easy-access locations for our residents as the national vaccine supply increases.” He also cited President Joe Biden’s plan to secure 200 million additional vaccine doses.
“Of course, as I and governors across the political spectrum have made clear, the current national vaccine supply pipeline is completely inadequate for national demand — a product of the previous presidential administration, whether or not you’d like to name it as such,” the governor wrote to the GOP lawmakers. “In a country of 330 million, the CDC estimates that only enough doses to fully vaccinate about 23 million people have even gone out the door — and that doesn’t count delays in administration or reporting.”
In total, the state has received slightly more than 1.8 million doses of the vaccines manufactured by either Pfizer or Moderna, with about 1.3 million distributed outside of the long-term care partnership program. Of those outside of the partnership program, 59 percent, or 756,444, have been reported administered. Vaccine administrators have three days from when the shot is given to report it.