DEB PRESSEY: More vaccination appointments open in Champaign County
The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 2,062, according to data updated Friday.
The total number of county residents who have received the first dose now stands at 30,598 — or 14.6 percent of the population.
With 576 more second doses being administered, 3.3 percent of the county population (6,832 residents) is fully vaccinated.
Vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH:
DeWITT COUNTY
- 1,676 total doses have now been administered, up 159 the day before.
- 344 residents (2.18 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- 2,230 total doses have now been administered, up 322 from the day before.
- 486 residents (2.49 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
FORD COUNTY
- 1,629 total doses have now been administered, up 75 from the day before.
- 328 residents (2.47 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- 3,342 total doses have now been administered, up 219 from the day before.
- 968 residents (3.51 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
PIATT COUNTY
- 2,268 total doses have now been administered, up 111 from the day before.
- 600 residents (3.66 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
VERMILION COUNTY
- 6,964 total doses have now been administered, up 728 from the day before.
- 916 residents (1.19 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
STATE: Single-day record set in doses administered
Reports Grace Barbic of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
The statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate in Illinois declined to 3.3 percent Friday as the state reached a single-day vaccination record with nearly 75,000 doses administered the day prior.
Approximately 74,965 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were reported administered across the state on Thursday, surpassing the previous one-day record of 65,166 doses administered on Feb. 2.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker toured the mobile vaccination site located in the Auburn High School Field House in Rockford Friday and announced that Illinois National Guard teams are scheduled to begin operations in Winnebago County later this month, in addition to 80 more vaccine sites that opened across the state Thursday.
Illinois has received more than 2.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 1.6 million doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, with an additional 496,100 doses allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership program for long-term care residents.
On Thursday, the total number of vaccines administered in the state reached 1.2 million, including 188,351 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily in the state is 49,082 doses.
While some lawmakers continue to criticize Pritzker for the pace of vaccine rollout in the state, he said the state is the sixth most populous in the nation and was the sixth in the nation to surpass one million doses administered.
“But remember, there isn’t enough vaccine being delivered to us by the vaccine manufacturers that are providing it right now,” Pritzker said. “It will be weeks before all of those who are eligible will be able to get it.”
Yet, Pritzker said he is hopeful as the pharmaceutical giant Johnson and Johnson announced Thursday that it has submitted its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization.
FDA officials announced that outside experts are set to discuss the vaccine at a public meeting on Feb. 26, the Washington Post reported.
In its clinical trials, Pritzker said, the company reported an 85 percent effectiveness rate against severe illness and 100 percent protection against death.
“It’s also a one-dose vaccine which makes it easier to administer, people don’t have to come back for a second appointment and that’s very important,” Pritzker said. “I hope that we’ll see this third vaccine in the supply pipeline not too many weeks from now.”