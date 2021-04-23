A 2,961-dose Thursday pushed Champaign County over 150,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots administered in 2021.
Thursday's was the county's fourth-highest 24-hour total since the vaccine was made available. Two of the top five have now come eight days apart:
- April 15: 4,046 shots
- Feb. 25: 3,618 shots
- Feb. 24: 3,284 shots
- April 22: 2,961 shots
- Feb. 26: 2,833 shots
Of the 2,961, 1,216 were first doses. The total number of county residents who have received at least one dose now stands at 85,611 — or 40.8 percent of the total population of 209,922.
With 1,745 more second doses administered Thursday, 31.7 percent (66,466 residents) of the county population is fully vaccinated.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: PERCENTAGES FOR 16-AND-OLDER ADULTS
As of now, there's no FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine for those under 16. Champaign County's population without that age group is 172,760.
Here are Champaign County's percentages for adults 16 and older:
— Received at least one dose: 49.6 percent, up by 0.8 percent.
— Fully vaccinated: 38.5 percent, up by 1.0 percent.
Here's an overview of Friday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 8,381, up by 52 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,594. That's 29.1 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 3,787, or 24.02 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,962, up by 197 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,619. That's 28.8 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,343, or 22.30 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 8,305, up by 130 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,684. That's 35.3 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 3,5621, or 27.30 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 14,477, up by 475 overnight.
- First doses administered: 7,767. That's 28.1 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 6,710, or 24.31 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 10,642, up by 110 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,852. That's 35.7 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,790, or 29.21 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 34,846 up by 299 overnight.
- First doses administered: 19,084. That's 24.8 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 15,762, or 20.52 percent of the total population.
CARLE: 100,000 shots administered
Clinton 17-year-old Shelby Morris on Friday received the 100,000th vaccine dose administered at a Carle Health facility.
The milestone happened at Carle's BroMenn Outpatient Center in Bloomington.
“It is remarkable to think about the level of collaboration and teamwork that has taken place in such a short amount of time,” Carle CEO Dr. Jim Leonard said in a statement.
“You often hear the phrase ‘it takes a village.' In this case, that village is thousands of Carle Health team members and community partners around the region. While we know this is in no way the end, today we celebrate this achievement together.”
Carle's first vaccine shot went into the arm of Dr. Uretz Oliphant in December at its Urbana hospital.