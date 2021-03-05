The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 263 overnight, according to data updated Friday.
The total number of county residents who have received the first dose now stands at 50,832 — or 24.2 percent of the total population of 209,922.
With 1,815 more second doses administered, 16.8 percent (35,246 residents) of the county population is fully vaccinated.
Of Illinois' 102 counties, only Adams (21.2 percent as of Friday) has a greater percentage of total residents fully vaccinated than Champaign.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: PERCENTAGES FOR VACCINE-ELIGIBLE ADULTS
As of now, there's no FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine for those under 16. Champaign County's population without that age group is 172,760.
Here are Champaign County's percentages for vaccine-eligible adults:
— Received first dose: 29.4 percent, up by 0.1 percent.
— Fully vaccinated: 20.4 percent, up by 1.1 percent.
Here's an overview of Thursday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 4,391, up 145 overnight.
- First doses administered: 3,076. That's 19.5 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 1,315, or 8.34 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 4,755, up 269 overnight.
- First doses administered: 3,169. That's 16.3 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated 1,586, or 8.14 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 4,387, up 120 overnight.
- First doses administered: 2,871. That's 21.6 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 1,516, or 11.43 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 7,432, up 559 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,851. That's 17.6 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 2,581, or 9.35 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 6,475, up 232 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,407. That's 26.9 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 2,068, or 12.61 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 16,333, up 1,128 overnight.
- First doses administered: 11,222. That's 14.6 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,111, or 6.65 percent of the total population.
AROUND THE AREA: Limited vaccine supply next week
A look ahead to next week, from our Deb Pressey ...
The COVID-19 vaccine supply will remain fairly limited in the week ahead, according to public health officials in several area counties.
Champaign County is expecting to receive about 2,000 doses of Moderna vaccine for first doses next week, and also expects to have 6,295 doses for second shots available, according to Brandon Meline, logistics chief for COVID-19 response at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Information on how many new vaccine appointments may be available next week in Champaign County wasn’t available Friday. The public health district said it won’t be announcing more details on vaccine availability until Monday.
Anyone eligible and already on a wait list will be prioritized over those seeking new appointments, district Administrator Julie Pryde said.
Carle Health spokesman Kaleb Miller said the doses Carle will have to administer next week at the former Dress Barn store in Champaign will be first doses for people who have already been wait-listed and those who have already scheduled their second shots.
The Douglas County Health Department plans to administer 200 first doses and 300 second doses next week at the Tuscola Community Building, said department spokeswoman Summer Phillilps.
In Vermilion County, the county health department, Carle and OSF HealthCare will together make available 1,300 first and second doses, though appointments for vaccine available through the health department were largely filled as of Friday, health department Administrator Doug Toole said.
While it’s everyone’s choice whether to get vaccinated, we're making sure those who are uncertain have the facts—because these vaccines save lives.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 5, 2021
Take it from Bonnie, a 68-year-old with severe asthma who stepped up to be one of the first vaccine trial participants in Illinois. pic.twitter.com/IQcm2FkZ1K
STATE: Illinois tops 3 million vaccines administered; Pritzker announces awareness campaign
Reports Tim Kirsininkas of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
More than 3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered statewide as of Friday, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a new $10 million public awareness campaign aimed at encouraging residents to get vaccinated.
The announcement comes as Illinois set another single-day record for vaccines administered Friday with over 132,000 doses administered statewide.
While the governor expressed optimism amid the improving vaccination picture and declining rate of transmission in the state, he said misinformation and hesitancy to receive the vaccine pose potential problems as availability continues to increase.
“Even if we had enough doses today for everyone, we know that many people would still choose not to get vaccinated,” Pritzker said in a Friday news conference. “While it’s everyone’s choice whether to get vaccinated, we need to be certain that those who are uncertain have all the facts because these vaccines save lives.”
Whether you are getting your first dose or second, Dr. E is here to show you what you can expect during the vaccination process. #SleeveUp to save lives! #VaxUpIL #AllInIllinois pic.twitter.com/J8TX4W1N0P— IDPH (@IDPH) March 5, 2021
Pritzker said the new multiplatform public awareness campaign will take a “proactive” approach aimed at fighting misinformation and vaccine hesitancy.
The campaign’s messages will feature public health experts such as Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike, medical professionals, and those whose lives have been personally affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This campaign builds on Illinois’ existing messaging, which has used data to inform how to get outcomes that emphasize equity,” Pritzker said.
Pritzker also addressed ongoing issues in achieving racial equity in vaccination efforts. According to data from IDPH, over 68 percent of the state’s 3.1 million vaccinated residents are white, compared to 8.6 percent Latino and 7.9 percent Black.
Pritzker said beginning next week the state will begin to direct more vaccines to community providers in rural and minority neighborhoods in order to achieve greater equity.
“We have already made enormous progress,” Pritzker said. “Among our most important goals is to get the vaccines to Black and brown people and to more remote areas of the state.”
Public health officials on Friday announced 1,442 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 out of 103,336 test results, bringing the state’s seven-day rolling positivity rate down to a record-low 2.2 percent.
As the positivity rate continues to decrease and availably of vaccines increases, Pritzker for the first time addressed the possibility of expanded reopening in the coming weeks as vaccines continue to be administered.
“We want to make sure that businesses have the opportunity to begin gradually opening, so we’re making changes and adjustments along the way here,” Pritzker said. “We’ll be announcing some of those coming up over the next few weeks.”
In a Senate committee hearing Thursday, state Comptroller Susana Mendoza expressed optimism that large-scale outdoor events such as the Illinois State Fair could resume with safety measures in place as soon as this summer, with indoor events like conventions to follow as early as the fall.
Under Phase 4 of the state’s Restore Illinois guidelines, events of 50 people or more are not currently allowed. Phase 5, which allows for some large-scale gatherings with safety guidelines in place, is triggered pending “widespread availability” of COVID-19 treatments and vaccines.
Pritzker said he could not project when large-scale events could be held again, but said the decision to move into the next phase of reopening will be made after taking into consideration vaccination numbers, local transmission numbers and guidance from public health experts.
“This virus doesn’t seem to have a schedule, and we know that when we’ve seen the numbers come down before, there may be something that causes them to go back up again,” Pritzker said.
Pritzker said continued commitment to following public health guidelines would be key to moving forward on a gradual reopening effort and decreasing community spread of the virus.
“I’m very pleased with what we’re doing to keep people healthy and safe in the state,” Pritzker said. “We’re going to try to make sure that we’re moving the economy forward as we’re bringing down the COVID caseload.”