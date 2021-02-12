CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely
The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 1,637, according to data updated Friday.
The total number of county residents who have received the first dose now stands at 38,496 — or 18.3 percent of the population.
With 796 more second doses being administered, 5.1 percent of the county population (10,695 residents) is fully vaccinated.
Vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH:
DeWITT COUNTY
- 2,386 total doses have now been administered, up 72 from the day before.
- 448 residents (2.84 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- 2,917 total doses have now been administered, up 254 from the day before.
- 661 residents (3.39 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
FORD COUNTY
- 2,297 total doses have now been administered, up 28 from the day before.
- 404 residents (3.06 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- 4,145 total doses have now been administered, up 24 from the day before.
- 1,184 residents (4.29 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
PIATT COUNTY
- 3,426 total doses have now been administered, up 108 from the day before.
- 740 residents (4.51 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
VERMILION COUNTY
- 9,785 total doses have now been administered, up 803 from the day before.
- 1,319 residents (1.72 percent of the county population) have received both doses.