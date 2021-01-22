FRIDAY'S COVID UPDATES: Region 6 positivity rate falls for 12th straight day, Champaign County's down to 5.3%
The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 1,278 Friday, according to public health data.
The total now stands at 14,693 — or 7.0 percent of the county population — according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Another smaller group of county residents — 2,202, or 1.05 percent — has received both doses of the vaccine. That's an increase of 25 from the previous day.
Vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH:
— DOUGLAS COUNTY: 1,020 total doses have now been administered, up 49 from the day before.
140 residents (0.72 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— FORD COUNTY: 768 total doses have now been administered, up 18 from the day before.
79 residents (0.60 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— IROQUOIS COUNTY: 1,578 total doses have now been administered, up 34 from the day before.
263 residents (0.95 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— PIATT COUNTY: 1,110 total doses have now been administered, up 80 from the day before.
139 residents (0.85 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
— VERMILION COUNTY: 2,050 total doses have now been administered, up 205 from the day before.
147 residents (0.19 percent of the county population) have received both doses.
PIATT/DeWITT COUNTIES: 'Limited appointments available'
Reports Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group's Piatt County Journal-Republican:
The next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations has begun in DeWitt and Piatt Counties, and those 75 years of age and older along with essential workforce personnel can call the health department for appointments to receive the vaccine.
“There are limited appointments available, but those who meet these criteria are welcome to call for an appointment,” said DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert.
In Piatt County call 217-762-7911. In DeWitt County call 217-935-3427.
Mass vaccination clinics able to serve up to 500 people per week should also start the first week of February, said the health official. When those begin, the eligible age will drop to 65 years old. The bi-county region's first mass vaccination clinic will be for school workers was held today.
Remmert warned that vaccines may not come immediately to all, since Phase 1B is a large segment of the population that includes school workers, first responders, grocery store workers, day care staff and more.
“Be patient and do not expect to get your vaccinations immediately. This is dictated by local resources, not demand,” Remmert said.