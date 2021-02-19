The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 1,077, according to data updated Friday.
— The total number of county residents who have received the first dose now stands at 44,832 — or 21.4 percent of the population. Among vaccine-eligible adults in the county, the percentage rises to 25.9.
— With 1,076 more second doses being administered, 7.0 percent of the county population (14,786 residents) is fully vaccinated. Among vaccine-eligible adults, 8.6 percent of Champaign County has been fully vaccinated.
— Of Illinois' 102 counties, only three have a greater percentage of total residents fully vaccinated than Champaign: Adams (13.85 percent), Sangamon (7.8 percent) and Fulton (7.3 percent).
Here's an overview of Friday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 3,043, up 188 overnight.
- First doses administered: 2,480. That's 15.7 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 563, or 3.57 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 3,114, up 24 overnight.
- First doses administered: 2,425. That's 12.4 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 689, or 3.54 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 3,100, up 87 overnight.
- First doses administered: 2,528. That's 19.0 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 572, or 4.31 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 4,460, up 96 overnight.
- First doses administered: 3,167. That's 11.5 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 1,293 or 4.68 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 4,292, up 205 overnight.
- First doses administered: 3,407. That's 20.8 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 885, or 5.40 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 11,479, up 609 overnight.
- First doses administered: 9,503. That's 12.4 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 1,976, or 2.57 percent of the total population.